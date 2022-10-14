Cedar Park accepts funding toward portion of BCRUA water expansion project cost from Williamson County

Read full article on original website
Williamson County celebrates completion of the 200th voter-approved road project
Williamson County commissioners court passed a resolution on Oct. 18 recognizing the 200th road project completed under the voter-approved road bond program. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Williamson County commissioners court recognized the completion of CR 200 in Precinct 2 as the 200th road project completed under the voter-approved road bond program...
Construction on Yaupon Grove Lane in Leander set to begin in early 2023
Construction is set to begin on an extension to Yaupon Grove Lane in Leander in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Yaupon Grove Lane, a road in the Crystal Springs neighborhood in Leander, will be extended about 200 feet westward so it connects to the southern extension of Raider Way, providing a secondary exit for residents, according to the city.
Projects for resealing, replacing street pavement underway in several Georgetown neighborhoods
The city of Georgetown began a series of street maintenance projects in select neighborhoods Sept. 14, with work continuing through October. This includes applying a high-performance surface seal to the top of the roadway in Churchill Farms, Georgetown Crossing, Meadows of Georgetown, Sun City and Georgetown Village, according to city documents.
Survey shows traffic, growth, taxes remain high priorities for Round Rock residents
The city of Round Rock's biennial survey shows traffic, controlling rapid growth and high taxes/property taxes/finances remain top priorities for residents in 2022. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The city of Round Rock's biennial survey shows traffic, controlling rapid growth and high taxes/property taxes/finances remain top priorities for residents in 2022. The...
Lakeway City Council amends golf cart ordinance
Lakeway City Council revised the city's golf cart ordinance during its Oct. 17 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After more than 12 months of deliberation, Lakeway City Council amended the city’s golf cart ordinance without implementing an annual registration fee for golf cart use during its Oct. 17 regular meeting.
Austin is looking for a place to store massive amounts of water to pull from during droughts
Austin is planning a big underground water storage project that would provide the city with another source of water during droughts. But city planners are not sure exactly where to put it. This week, they’ll meet with residents of Lee, Bastrop and Travis counties, the three counties that may end up playing host to the project.
Council considers overnight concrete pour exceptions for South Congress HEB project
Among last week’s packed agenda, City Council debated a resolution that would grant the HEB redevelopment at Oltorf & South Congress a permit to pour concrete overnight. The project, which aims to open a new grocery by 2024, has the distinct potential to congest traffic at the intersection, thanks to lane closures for construction materials.
Four housing and industrial projects underway in San Marcos, Kyle
The second phase of Whisper 35 by Grey Star Real Estate Partners will be completed in late 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) There are several housing and industrial developments underway in San Marcos and Kyle set to open in the coming months. The following projects are just four of those, from apartments to single-family homes to large industrial parks.
San Marcos City Council to consider issuing $17M in Alliance Regional Water Authority funds, naming more alleys after movies filmed in San Marcos
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos, every first and third Tuesday of the month. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) The San Marcos City Council will consider whether to issue contract revenue bonds of more than $17.2 million toward the city’s regional water supply contract with the Alliance Regional Water Authority during their regular meeting Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos.
Baldinucci Pizza now open in West Lake Hills
From left: Gabriel, Patricia and Salvatore Baldinucci. The family owns and operates Baldinucci Pizza in West Lake Hills and South Austin. (Courtesy Baldinucci Pizza Romana) Baldinucci Pizza Romana opened its first brick-and-mortar store Oct. 18 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 110, West Lake Hills. Baldinucci Pizza opened in March...
Officials OK development agreement for 98-acre residential development in Pflugerville
Pflugerville City Council approved a PID and a development agreement for Meadowlark Preserve on Oct. 11. (Screenshot courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98.1-acre tract of land on the eastern edge of Pflugerville will be home to a single-family development called Meadowlark Preserve. Pflugerville City Council approved a development agreement for...
Firehouse Animal Health Center now providing veterinary care to animals in Cedar Park
Firehouse Animal Health Center opened its sixth Austin-area location in Cedar Park on Sept. 19, providing animals a range of veterinary care options. (Courtesy Firehouse Animal Health Center) Veterinary provider Firehouse Animal Health Center opened at 3219 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. 300, Cedar Park, on Sept. 19. Firehouse is a...
mycanyonlake.com
Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County
Explosive growth is reshaping the look-and-feel of unincorporated Comal County, and there’s little commissioners can do to control “unexpected surprises” like quarries and multi-acre gas stations. This 205-acre tract located at U.S. Route 281 and FM 306 is described on crexi.com as an excellent opportunity for single-family and/or commercial development.
Election to reauthorize sales tax funding street maintenance in Georgetown on November ballot
The street maintenance sales tax is set aside for design, materials and construction of resurfacing projects done by the Georgetown Public Works Department. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Georgetown residents will vote on reauthorizing a $0.25 street maintenance sales tax in the November election. If approved, one-quarter of 1% of the city’s...
The Big Bib BBQ opens third spot in former McBee's BBQ location in New Braunfels
The barbecue establishment is serving lunch only or until they sell out of the day's fare. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Big Bib BBQ opened for lunch Oct. 2 at 508 Landa St., New Braunfels, and hours will be expanded within the coming weeks. The Big Bib BBQ is a San Antonio-based barbecue restaurant established in 2000 with locations on Austin Hwy. and Lanark Drive in San Antonio. The new New Braunfels location is in a building once home to McBee’s BBQ, which closed in 2019.
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for mayor of San Marcos
Election Day is Nov. 8 with early voting kicking off Oct. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two candidates are running for mayor of San Marcos: incumbent Mayor Jane Hughson and a former Mayor John Thomaides. Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Read Q&As with...
Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing
Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
I-35 South access road lane closure to take place Oct. 19-20 in New Braunfels
New Braunfels drivers can expect a lane closure on the 1000 block of the I-35 South access road and South Walnut Avenue as construction takes place. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A lane closure will occur on the 1000 block of the I-35 South access road and South Walnut Avenue for scheduled maintenance to repair wastewater infrastructure on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. each day.
Firefighters battle huge blaze at Southeast Austin gas station
Austin — Austin firefighters had their hands full all morning trying to knock down a huge fire at a gas station/convenience store on Oltorf in Southeast Austin at Douglas Drive. It broke out around 4 a.m., just a few blocks from Travis High School. The building sustained heavy damage...
Shop Small Society to launch holiday shopping passport to support area businesses Oct. 25
A coalition of Williamson and Bell County business owners, the Shop Small Society will launch a holiday shopping passport on Oct. 25 to encourage support of locally owned businesses. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A coalition of Williamson and Bell county business owners, the Shop Small Society will launch a holiday shopping...
