ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Cedar Park accepts funding toward portion of BCRUA water expansion project cost from Williamson County

By Zacharia Washington
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County celebrates completion of the 200th voter-approved road project

Williamson County commissioners court passed a resolution on Oct. 18 recognizing the 200th road project completed under the voter-approved road bond program. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Williamson County commissioners court recognized the completion of CR 200 in Precinct 2 as the 200th road project completed under the voter-approved road bond program...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Projects for resealing, replacing street pavement underway in several Georgetown neighborhoods

The city of Georgetown began a series of street maintenance projects in select neighborhoods Sept. 14, with work continuing through October. This includes applying a high-performance surface seal to the top of the roadway in Churchill Farms, Georgetown Crossing, Meadows of Georgetown, Sun City and Georgetown Village, according to city documents.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Survey shows traffic, growth, taxes remain high priorities for Round Rock residents

The city of Round Rock's biennial survey shows traffic, controlling rapid growth and high taxes/property taxes/finances remain top priorities for residents in 2022. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The city of Round Rock's biennial survey shows traffic, controlling rapid growth and high taxes/property taxes/finances remain top priorities for residents in 2022. The...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lakeway City Council amends golf cart ordinance

Lakeway City Council revised the city's golf cart ordinance during its Oct. 17 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After more than 12 months of deliberation, Lakeway City Council amended the city’s golf cart ordinance without implementing an annual registration fee for golf cart use during its Oct. 17 regular meeting.
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

San Marcos City Council to consider issuing $17M in Alliance Regional Water Authority funds, naming more alleys after movies filmed in San Marcos

San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos, every first and third Tuesday of the month. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) The San Marcos City Council will consider whether to issue contract revenue bonds of more than $17.2 million toward the city’s regional water supply contract with the Alliance Regional Water Authority during their regular meeting Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Baldinucci Pizza now open in West Lake Hills

From left: Gabriel, Patricia and Salvatore Baldinucci. The family owns and operates Baldinucci Pizza in West Lake Hills and South Austin. (Courtesy Baldinucci Pizza Romana) Baldinucci Pizza Romana opened its first brick-and-mortar store Oct. 18 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 110, West Lake Hills. Baldinucci Pizza opened in March...
AUSTIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County

Explosive growth is reshaping the look-and-feel of unincorporated Comal County, and there’s little commissioners can do to control “unexpected surprises” like quarries and multi-acre gas stations. This 205-acre tract located at U.S. Route 281 and FM 306 is described on crexi.com as an excellent opportunity for single-family and/or commercial development.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Election to reauthorize sales tax funding street maintenance in Georgetown on November ballot

The street maintenance sales tax is set aside for design, materials and construction of resurfacing projects done by the Georgetown Public Works Department. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Georgetown residents will vote on reauthorizing a $0.25 street maintenance sales tax in the November election. If approved, one-quarter of 1% of the city’s...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Big Bib BBQ opens third spot in former McBee's BBQ location in New Braunfels

The barbecue establishment is serving lunch only or until they sell out of the day's fare. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Big Bib BBQ opened for lunch Oct. 2 at 508 Landa St., New Braunfels, and hours will be expanded within the coming weeks. The Big Bib BBQ is a San Antonio-based barbecue restaurant established in 2000 with locations on Austin Hwy. and Lanark Drive in San Antonio. The new New Braunfels location is in a building once home to McBee’s BBQ, which closed in 2019.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing

Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

I-35 South access road lane closure to take place Oct. 19-20 in New Braunfels

New Braunfels drivers can expect a lane closure on the 1000 block of the I-35 South access road and South Walnut Avenue as construction takes place. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A lane closure will occur on the 1000 block of the I-35 South access road and South Walnut Avenue for scheduled maintenance to repair wastewater infrastructure on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. each day.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

Firefighters battle huge blaze at Southeast Austin gas station

Austin — Austin firefighters had their hands full all morning trying to knock down a huge fire at a gas station/convenience store on Oltorf in Southeast Austin at Douglas Drive. It broke out around 4 a.m., just a few blocks from Travis High School. The building sustained heavy damage...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy