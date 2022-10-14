ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

cosmosphilly.com

Danielle Kousoulis Fundraiser Ends after 20 Years

Williamstown, NJ – The Danielle Kousoulis Memorial Cup Fundraiser hosted its final event this past Monday afternoon. Friends and guests came to Scotland Run Golf one last time to remember Danielle, who was lost at the 9-11 tragedy in New York. When guests spoke, they described Danielle as vibrant...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Problem with Blaming Parents for Kids’ Unlawful Behavior

Every time young people cut up, we ask: Where are their parents? After an unruly group of teens ransacked a Wawa in Mayfair, Deputy Police Commissioner John Sanford urged parents to “raise children properly.” When teens looted a South Street Walgreens, the Philadelphia Inquirer ran this headline: “Parents of teens in flash mobs: Get your rowdy youngsters in check before it’s too late.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter

NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Philly has spent $205 million on salaries for injured police since 2017. An audit found little is done to prevent fraud

For nearly two decades, top city officials have argued that a generous but loosely-controlled state disability benefit meant for injured Philadelphia police officers has been an easy target for abuse. But an audit of police spending, released Tuesday by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, has found that the cost to taxpayers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
PhillyBite

Best Cheesesteaks at The Reading Terminal Market

- The Reading Terminal Market is one of Philadelphia's hidden gems and has many renowned food vendors. The farmer's market is a great place to try various foods. The market has a stand that sells cheesesteaks, hoagies, and Italian subs. But the market is a must-stop when looking for a great cheesesteak in the center city area of Philadelphia.
READING, PA
PhillyBite

Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

