Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
cosmosphilly.com
Danielle Kousoulis Fundraiser Ends after 20 Years
Williamstown, NJ – The Danielle Kousoulis Memorial Cup Fundraiser hosted its final event this past Monday afternoon. Friends and guests came to Scotland Run Golf one last time to remember Danielle, who was lost at the 9-11 tragedy in New York. When guests spoke, they described Danielle as vibrant...
This New Hope Establishment is One of the Oldest Bars in the United States
A hotel and bar in the Bucks County area is one of the oldest in the country, located in an area rich with important American history. Erin Elizabeth wrote about the Bucks County establishment for Restaurant Clicks. The Logan Inn, located at 10 W Ferry Street in New Hope, was...
TODAY.com
Al Roker visits America’s oldest operating candy shop
Established in 1863, Shane Confectionery in Philadelphia is the oldest continuously operating candy store in the United States. TODAY’s Al Roker visits the shop and learns how to make a chocolate bar.Oct. 18, 2022.
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Problem with Blaming Parents for Kids’ Unlawful Behavior
Every time young people cut up, we ask: Where are their parents? After an unruly group of teens ransacked a Wawa in Mayfair, Deputy Police Commissioner John Sanford urged parents to “raise children properly.” When teens looted a South Street Walgreens, the Philadelphia Inquirer ran this headline: “Parents of teens in flash mobs: Get your rowdy youngsters in check before it’s too late.”
NBC Philadelphia
South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter
NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
wmmr.com
HOLY GUACAMOLE! Millions of Free Avocados to Be Distributed Starting Wednesday
Due to a massive surplus of Avocados in South America, there are literally millions of perfectly edible avocados at risk of going to waste right here in the Philadelphia area. Sharing Excess, is not going to let that happen. Sharing Excess, an organization collects and distributes excess food, is giving...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Philly has spent $205 million on salaries for injured police since 2017. An audit found little is done to prevent fraud
For nearly two decades, top city officials have argued that a generous but loosely-controlled state disability benefit meant for injured Philadelphia police officers has been an easy target for abuse. But an audit of police spending, released Tuesday by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, has found that the cost to taxpayers...
Grand Opening of Ashlynn Distillery
Ashlynn Distillery building locationJessica Cacace/JLC Partners, Inc. JOIN US FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE EVENING OF LIVE MUSIC AND FOOD TRUCKS AS WE OPEN OUR DOORS AND LAUNCH SUMMERSEAT VODKA AND OUR ASHLYNN SPIRITS.
This New Hope Home, Connected to Nationally-Recognized Crime, Has Hit the Market
The house was own by someone attached to one of Bucks County's worst crimes in decades. A Bucks County home, with a connection to one of the area’s worst crimes in decades, has recently gone up for sale. Mike D’Onofrio and Isaac Avilucea wrote about the famous home for Axios Philadelphia.
Come Celebrate the Greatness of NJ at the ‘Made in Jersey” Festival Oct. 22!
If you're proud to be a New Jerseyan, then come check out this event to celebrate Garden State pride!. The Inaugural 'Made in Jersey' Festival is happening on Saturday, Oct 22, at the Wiggins Waterfront Park and Marina in Camden from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Come enjoy festivities and...
newjerseyisntboring.com
The First “Made in Jersey Festival” Takes Place this Saturday, October 22
In its inaugural year, the Made In Jersey Festival will be presented by the Camden County, NJ Board of Commissioners, Visit South Jersey, and Brewery Strong to feature Southern New Jersey and Camden County. From tomatoes, peaches, and corn to beers, wines, spirits, fresh farm food, and world-class artisanal products,...
This Bucks County Historic Park Is Among Pennsylvania’s Best Fall Foliage Spots
This Bucks County spot is one of the best fall spots in the whole state. Washington Crossing Historic Park in Washington Crossing is one of the best fall foliage spots in Pennsylvania. Marcus Schneck wrote about the local spot for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The official tourism website of the Pennsylvania...
PhillyBite
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
southjerseyobserver.com
Adventure Kids Playcare Opens First New Jersey Location in Cherry Hill; Hourly Childcare Franchise Specializes in Fun & Flexible Care Options
Adventure Kids Playcare – the hourly childcare franchise specializing in fun and flexible care options – is happy to announce to South Jersey Observer readers the opening of the brand’s first New Jersey location in Cherry Hill. The new childcare center is slated to open this Fall...
PhillyBite
Best Cheesesteaks at The Reading Terminal Market
- The Reading Terminal Market is one of Philadelphia's hidden gems and has many renowned food vendors. The farmer's market is a great place to try various foods. The market has a stand that sells cheesesteaks, hoagies, and Italian subs. But the market is a must-stop when looking for a great cheesesteak in the center city area of Philadelphia.
TSA holds mass hiring event at Embassy Suites near Philadelphia International Airport
"You'll need a high school diploma. You don't have to have any sort of security or law enforcement background. You do have to pass a background check though," said Gerardo Spero, TSA's federal security director for the Philadelphia International Airport and Delaware.
Bloomberg: Bankruptcy Haunts Chester as Pension Fund Runs Out of Cash
Chester is looking bankruptcy in the face, especially after its police pension fund runs out of cash in a few months, writes Hadriana Lownekron for Bloomberg. Chester’s financial decline has been happening for decades. The city’s population is half of what it was at its mid-century peak. Closed factories...
PhillyBite
Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?
- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
Peddler’s Village Sets Date to Flip On Its Holiday Lights
I know you're still enjoying Spooky Season, but, this news is too big not to pass along. I just heard from Peddler's Village that they've set the date for its Grand Illumination Celebration, the night they flip the switch on for all of the amazing holiday lights. Trust me, you...
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
