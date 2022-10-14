Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 17 Oct 2022 09:09:30 -0400: Flooding at Address: Rogers Rd Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Appears that after recent sidewalk/grass repair a sprinkler or water source has broken. Each morning when the sprinklers run, there is a lot of excess water flowing down the street. As the frost/freezing weather is coming up, this will make the crosswalk/intersection at Rogers/Heritage Lake icy. It is the sidewalk closest to Walgreens.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO