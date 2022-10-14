Nicki Minaj and Latto Feud Over Grammy Category Issue, Call Each Other ‘an Entitled Karen’ and ‘Super Freaky Grandma’

Read full article on original website
'Joker' producer gives behind-the-scenes look at filming with Joaquin Phoenix at CT Q&A
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "Joker: Folie à Deux," the sequel to the original "Joker" film starring Joaquin Phoenix, won't make its debut until 2024. But an executive producer who worked on the franchise’s first installment gave some insight into what it was like working on the original movie last week at the Ridgefield Playhouse.
‘Black Adam’ Originally Rated R and Had 10 Violent Kill Scenes: It Took ‘Four Rounds’ of Cuts With the MPA to Get PG-13
“Black Adam” is rated PG-13 for “sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language,” but it turns out the first several cuts of the film were even more violent. Producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia confirmed to Collider that “Black Adam” originally earned an R rating, and it took “four rounds” of cuts for the MPA to agree to lower the rating to the team’s desired PG-13. The crew always knew it wanted “Black Adam” to push the limits of PG-13 violence considering the title character’s comic book roots.
Anna Faris Reveals Identity Of Director She Had Accused Of Inappropriate Behavior On Set
Actress Anna Faris has claimed that the late director Ivan Reitman inappropriately touched her on the set of their 2006 rom-com My Super Ex Girlfriend. Speaking on her podcast Unqualified, the actress disclosed that Reitman “slapped my ass” during the production and on her first day “yelled” at her, leaving her feeling “angry, hurt and humiliated”. During a candid conversation with actress and filmmaker Lena Dunham, Faris said: “One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman. I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror, he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every...
