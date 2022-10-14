Read full article on original website
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
coladaily.com
Gilbert winemakers continue blue ribbon winning streak at SC State Fair
Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
WLTX.com
Richland Mall in photos
Richland Mall aerial view of the original open-air mall from 1960. Forest Drive runs top left to bottom right.
South Carolina man accused of pulling gun during argument over football
A man is accused of pulling a gun on another man Monday during an argument over NFL football.
WLTX.com
"The meal was amazing": Sharing God's Love BBQ fundraiser in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Lexington County residents gathered together Tuesday to eat BBQ for a good cause, Sharing God's Love, a non-profit in Irmo. This fundraiser is really giving them a leg up. BBQ, baked beans and hushpuppies were just a few of the lunch items at this seven year tradition fundraiser.
coladaily.com
Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands
Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
WLTX.com
Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years
SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
WYFF4.com
Stolen loaded gun caught by metal detector at South Carolina school, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A loaded and stolen gun was found by a metal detector Tuesday at a South Carolina high school. The Richland County Sheriff's Office said the gun was found at Kennan High School. The 17-year-old student who had the gun has been charged with possession of a...
WIS-TV
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
Staffer injured in incident at DJJ Facility in Columbia
The incident at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia is now under control after SLED was called in to respond. The incident happened around 9AM Tuesday morning at the department’s Broad River Complex.
WIS-TV
Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family-owned tractor supply company has liquidated its property as instructed in the will of Larry Miller Spotts. The founder of Spotts Tractor Company, Inc. on Counts Sausage Rd. died of cancer in March. Per his request, over $2,000,000 worth of equipment and property was auctioned...
wach.com
'They're killing everybody': Residents who call hotel home react to deadly shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some Richland County residents say they’re feeling as if they live in a forgotten community in the hotel they call home. It comes days after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel early Saturday morning. WACH FOX News still doesn’t know the name of the victim.
wach.com
Richland County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies are looking for a missing 17-year-old teen last seen after leaving a Columbia school. Officials say 17-year-old Nicholas Kelleher was last seen leaving Olympia School October 17 during the school day. Kelleher was seen wearing a white polo shirt and khaki...
wach.com
RCSD: Juvenile arrested after chase in stolen car
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A juvenile has been arrested Monday morning after a chase in a stolen car, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials say deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a stolen vehicle on Garner’s Ferry Rd. The driver refused to stop...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for 13 year-old Kylee Chandler
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is searching for 13 year-old Kylee Chandler. Chandler weighs 120 pounds and is 5’2″. She was last seen Sept. 16 when she left her home. If you have any information about her whereabouts, authorities ask to please call Investigator...
Victim shot at least once in South Augusta near Old Savannah Road
A victim is in stable condition at an area hospital after a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive near 15th Avenue and Old Savannah Road in South Augusta.
WLTX.com
Could a third 24-hour fire station be coming to Kershaw County
The county is trying to build a new station in Cassett. Currently there are two 24-hour station.
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents arrest 52-year-old man for voyuerism
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents announced the arrest of Richard Ray Bailey Jr., 52, for Voyuerism. Authorities say the Kershaw County man was charged with the 1st offense following an incident where the defendant allegedly placed a phone underneath a bathroom door to record or take photos of the victim while they were undressed.
WIS-TV
City of Columbia advises of temporary road closures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has announced a road closure on Richland Street, Main Street, and Assembly Street. Columbia Water is working on repairs in those areas so they are closed until further notice. The City urges residents to follow the detour signs and reroute when going...
