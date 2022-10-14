ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Gilbert winemakers continue blue ribbon winning streak at SC State Fair

Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
GILBERT, SC
WLTX.com

Richland Mall in photos

Richland Mall aerial view of the original open-air mall from 1960. Forest Drive runs top left to bottom right.
coladaily.com

Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands

Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
LEXINGTON, SC
WLTX.com

Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years

SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family-owned tractor supply company has liquidated its property as instructed in the will of Larry Miller Spotts. The founder of Spotts Tractor Company, Inc. on Counts Sausage Rd. died of cancer in March. Per his request, over $2,000,000 worth of equipment and property was auctioned...
PROSPERITY, SC
wach.com

Richland County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies are looking for a missing 17-year-old teen last seen after leaving a Columbia school. Officials say 17-year-old Nicholas Kelleher was last seen leaving Olympia School October 17 during the school day. Kelleher was seen wearing a white polo shirt and khaki...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

RCSD: Juvenile arrested after chase in stolen car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A juvenile has been arrested Monday morning after a chase in a stolen car, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials say deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a stolen vehicle on Garner’s Ferry Rd. The driver refused to stop...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED agents arrest 52-year-old man for voyuerism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents announced the arrest of Richard Ray Bailey Jr., 52, for Voyuerism. Authorities say the Kershaw County man was charged with the 1st offense following an incident where the defendant allegedly placed a phone underneath a bathroom door to record or take photos of the victim while they were undressed.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

City of Columbia advises of temporary road closures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has announced a road closure on Richland Street, Main Street, and Assembly Street. Columbia Water is working on repairs in those areas so they are closed until further notice. The City urges residents to follow the detour signs and reroute when going...
