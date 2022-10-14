ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

wcsx.com

Loofa Love At The Villages

There’s no doubt that The Villages is a unique community. This massive retirement community in Florida is like its own little city, complete with its own amenities, activities, and even its own newspaper. But one of the things that The Villages is most famous for is its rumored swingers scene.
THE VILLAGES, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco County approves apartment project in Seven Oaks

The Pasco County Commission approved a modification to the master plan for the Seven Oaks community, allowing a project for 320 apartment units and 25,000 square feet of commercial space. The project is planned for a 10.6-acre site, off Ancient Oaks Boulevard, about 225 feet north of State Road 56....
PASCO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Proposed Villages Fire District is a pig in a poke

An article in the October issue of the POA Bulletin contains a good analysis of the proposed Villages Fire District, supporting the POA’s recommendation that we vote NO. If you missed reading the article or need to refresh your memory before voting, here is a link: https://docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://poa4us.org/wp-content/uploads/simple-file-list/Bulletins/2022-10-Bulletin.pdf&hl=en. In addition to the three primary reasons specified in the article, there is another to reason to vote NO on the Fire District: The proponents of the Fire District (Developer-appointed local officials, Developer’s employee Representative Hage, and Developer-owned Daily Sun) are asking us, the residents of Sumter County, to buy the proverbial pig in a poke.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

The Villages has a most scenic way to walk

The Villages Health seeks to help residents start their days with getting active. It holds community walks around The Villages that people can sign up for now. Group walks with The Villages Health were popular with diabetes prevention courses, so it expanded the offerings. “We’ve had such success with the...
THE VILLAGES, FL
naturecoaster.com

October 2022 Citrus County Land Development Updates

October 2022 Citrus County Land Development Updates. Affordable Secure Storage has requested two building permits (2022-13657 and 2022-13864) for two 16,000 SF mini-warehouse buildings at their site at 3532 N Carl G Rose Hwy (SR-200) in Hernando. Meadowcrest Animal Clinic has requested a building permit (2022-13878) for a new 3,264...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Kitchen on public notices: The people have spoken

County Commission Chairman Ron Kitchen Jr. said Tuesday he didn’t receive a single piece of correspondence in support of taking legal ads and public notices away from the Citrus County Chronicle. It is obvious, he said, the public has spoken and the issue is moot.
hernandosun.com

“We’ve Come a Long Way.“

Hernando Beach Marina meets growing recreational boating demand with its newly completed $2 million expansion. The boating industry is experiencing record highs across the nation as recreational boating and fishing are the largest contributors to the $689 billion outdoor recreation economy, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

FHP: Golf cart collides with girl, 5, on Citrus County Speedway access road

A golf cart collided with a 5-year-old girl at the Citrus County Speedway after the child ran onto an access road at the Inverness racetrack. Prior to the 6:45 p.m. crash Saturday, Oct. 15, a 42-year-old Hernando man was driving a green Club Car south on an unnamed and paved access road shared at the speedway by pedestrians, race cars and racetrack equipment, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lucky the dog adopted after losing leg when hit by car

Twenty dogs that were at Sumter County Animal Services now have new forever homes thanks to the county’s participation in a recent Mega Dog Adoption Event held at the Pasco County Fairgrounds. Sumter County Animal Services participated with other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco,...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff's office on lookout for stolen travel trailer, thieves

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen travel trailer and its thieves. According to the sheriff’s office, the trailer is a white and black 2020 Grand Design pull along RV with a Florida license plate tag of DNSV03, and a spare tire cover on its rear that states “Life is better around a campfire.”
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River increase in traffic noticeable but manageable — so far

During Hurricane Ian, hundreds of people from south of Citrus County made their way north on the Suncoast Parkway to escape the storm’s wrath. Once they reached the toll road’s terminus at State Road 44, most turned west toward U.S. 19 and continued north. That took them right through Crystal River.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness Country Jam

Inverness Country Jam, featuring headliners Sawyer Brown, Aaron Tippin, Lorrie Morgan, Sammy Kershaw, and more, is scheduled to take place Oct. 28-30 along the shores of Lake Henderson in Liberty Park and the Depot Pavilion in Inverness, 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness. Tickets are still available. The updated lineup can...
INVERNESS, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says

Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Juvenile shoots dog with found gun at New Port Richey home

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff deputies responded to a home on Mitchell Ranch Road for a shooting Monday afternoon. According to deputies, a juvenile accessed an unsecured firearm and shot a dog. It is unclear on the condition of the dog that was shot. Deputies said, there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing. We hope to get more information on this incident Tuesday.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Commission approves developments amid opposition

BROOKSVILLE — The housing market might not be in the best shape right now, but builders still are proposing homes, even if the neighbors aren’t that excited. Several developments got unanimous approval of the Hernando County Commission on Oct. 11. The first, a master plan petition by 34601...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Sinkhole repair will cost $100,000 at golf course in The Villages

The repair of sinkholes will cost $100,000 at a golf course in The Villages. The repairs at the El Diablo Executive Golf Course are being funded by the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road. AAC member Ann Forrester on Friday morning updated the Community Development District...
THE VILLAGES, FL

