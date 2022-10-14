Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
Related
wcsx.com
Loofa Love At The Villages
There’s no doubt that The Villages is a unique community. This massive retirement community in Florida is like its own little city, complete with its own amenities, activities, and even its own newspaper. But one of the things that The Villages is most famous for is its rumored swingers scene.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco County approves apartment project in Seven Oaks
The Pasco County Commission approved a modification to the master plan for the Seven Oaks community, allowing a project for 320 apartment units and 25,000 square feet of commercial space. The project is planned for a 10.6-acre site, off Ancient Oaks Boulevard, about 225 feet north of State Road 56....
villages-news.com
Proposed Villages Fire District is a pig in a poke
An article in the October issue of the POA Bulletin contains a good analysis of the proposed Villages Fire District, supporting the POA’s recommendation that we vote NO. If you missed reading the article or need to refresh your memory before voting, here is a link: https://docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://poa4us.org/wp-content/uploads/simple-file-list/Bulletins/2022-10-Bulletin.pdf&hl=en. In addition to the three primary reasons specified in the article, there is another to reason to vote NO on the Fire District: The proponents of the Fire District (Developer-appointed local officials, Developer’s employee Representative Hage, and Developer-owned Daily Sun) are asking us, the residents of Sumter County, to buy the proverbial pig in a poke.
Villages Daily Sun
The Villages has a most scenic way to walk
The Villages Health seeks to help residents start their days with getting active. It holds community walks around The Villages that people can sign up for now. Group walks with The Villages Health were popular with diabetes prevention courses, so it expanded the offerings. “We’ve had such success with the...
naturecoaster.com
October 2022 Citrus County Land Development Updates
October 2022 Citrus County Land Development Updates. Affordable Secure Storage has requested two building permits (2022-13657 and 2022-13864) for two 16,000 SF mini-warehouse buildings at their site at 3532 N Carl G Rose Hwy (SR-200) in Hernando. Meadowcrest Animal Clinic has requested a building permit (2022-13878) for a new 3,264...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kitchen on public notices: The people have spoken
County Commission Chairman Ron Kitchen Jr. said Tuesday he didn’t receive a single piece of correspondence in support of taking legal ads and public notices away from the Citrus County Chronicle. It is obvious, he said, the public has spoken and the issue is moot.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Pasco County Cleanup Event Removes Nearly 34 Tons of Trash
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA -Pasco County’s Code Compliance and Solid Waste teams worked together during a recent cleanup event to get rid of nearly 34 tons of trash. They collected 1, 060 pounds of Hazmat materials and over 33 tons of solid waste debris. “I’m happy to be able...
hernandosun.com
“We’ve Come a Long Way.“
Hernando Beach Marina meets growing recreational boating demand with its newly completed $2 million expansion. The boating industry is experiencing record highs across the nation as recreational boating and fishing are the largest contributors to the $689 billion outdoor recreation economy, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).
Citrus County Chronicle
FHP: Golf cart collides with girl, 5, on Citrus County Speedway access road
A golf cart collided with a 5-year-old girl at the Citrus County Speedway after the child ran onto an access road at the Inverness racetrack. Prior to the 6:45 p.m. crash Saturday, Oct. 15, a 42-year-old Hernando man was driving a green Club Car south on an unnamed and paved access road shared at the speedway by pedestrians, race cars and racetrack equipment, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
villages-news.com
Lucky the dog adopted after losing leg when hit by car
Twenty dogs that were at Sumter County Animal Services now have new forever homes thanks to the county’s participation in a recent Mega Dog Adoption Event held at the Pasco County Fairgrounds. Sumter County Animal Services participated with other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office on lookout for stolen travel trailer, thieves
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen travel trailer and its thieves. According to the sheriff’s office, the trailer is a white and black 2020 Grand Design pull along RV with a Florida license plate tag of DNSV03, and a spare tire cover on its rear that states “Life is better around a campfire.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River increase in traffic noticeable but manageable — so far
During Hurricane Ian, hundreds of people from south of Citrus County made their way north on the Suncoast Parkway to escape the storm’s wrath. Once they reached the toll road’s terminus at State Road 44, most turned west toward U.S. 19 and continued north. That took them right through Crystal River.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Country Jam
Inverness Country Jam, featuring headliners Sawyer Brown, Aaron Tippin, Lorrie Morgan, Sammy Kershaw, and more, is scheduled to take place Oct. 28-30 along the shores of Lake Henderson in Liberty Park and the Depot Pavilion in Inverness, 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness. Tickets are still available. The updated lineup can...
The Laker/Lutz News
‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says
Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
‘You never think this is going to happen to you’: Single mom working to recover from Hurricane Ian
Brittany Creech lost everything in Hurricane Ian. Her North Port rental home was destroyed. She's now staying with family in Spring Hill while working to put her life back together.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Juvenile shoots dog with found gun at New Port Richey home
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff deputies responded to a home on Mitchell Ranch Road for a shooting Monday afternoon. According to deputies, a juvenile accessed an unsecured firearm and shot a dog. It is unclear on the condition of the dog that was shot. Deputies said, there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing. We hope to get more information on this incident Tuesday.
villages-news.com
Daughter granted extra time for cleanup at late father’s home in The Villages
A daughter has been granted extra time for the cleanup of her late father’s home in The Villages. The home at 1808 Durango Drive in the Village of De La Vista North was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning in front of the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
Family, detectives seek answers in Spring Hill cold case
SPRING HILL, Fla. — It has been four years since a man was shot and killed in his Spring Hill home and the person or people responsible have yet to be found. In the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 2018, detectives said Alek Smith, 22, was killed when someone broke into his home on Legend Street.
suncoastnews.com
Commission approves developments amid opposition
BROOKSVILLE — The housing market might not be in the best shape right now, but builders still are proposing homes, even if the neighbors aren’t that excited. Several developments got unanimous approval of the Hernando County Commission on Oct. 11. The first, a master plan petition by 34601...
villages-news.com
Sinkhole repair will cost $100,000 at golf course in The Villages
The repair of sinkholes will cost $100,000 at a golf course in The Villages. The repairs at the El Diablo Executive Golf Course are being funded by the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road. AAC member Ann Forrester on Friday morning updated the Community Development District...
Comments / 2