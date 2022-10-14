ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers Institute to Host President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis to Discuss the State of the Economy

The Travelers Companies, Inc. , titled “Inflation, Interest Rates and the State of the. “Businesses and consumers are facing economic pressures driven by multiple factors, making this conversation with Neel very timely,” said. Joan Woodward. , President of the. Travelers Institute. and Executive Vice President of Public Policy...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OneNexus Secures Financing From Global Reinsurance Company Munich Re

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- and its wholly-owned captive insurance company,. OneNexus Oklahoma Captive Corp. (“OOCC”), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement with Munich Re Energy Transition Finance (“MRETF”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AA-rated global reinsurance company. Munich Re AG. for the purpose of providing...
TEXAS STATE
Swiss Re expects claims of $1.3B for Hurricane Ian damages

In addition, it considers it “unlikely” to achieve its 10% return on equity target in the face of natural disasters, the war in Ukraine and the volatility of financial markets. Hurricane Ian was, according to the reinsurer, one of the largest hurricanes to make landfall in the United States.
Is it the right time to invest in fixed income?

At the end of September, the Federal Reserve raised its rates for the third consecutive time by 0.75 percentage points to 3.25%. For its part, the European Central Bank also announced last month the largest increase in its history, to 0.75%. Although central banks and governments are trying to curb price rises with all the machinery at their disposal, US…
Personal Finance: 4 recommendations for investing and avoiding frauds

Today there are savings and investment options for all tastes and profiles. With the rise of digitalization, these alternatives have increased. Let's remember that not all investment options are ideal for everyone, and that finding a properly regulated instrument is important to avoid any type of fraud, "says Leonardo Baptista, advisor at Fondos Sura.
Best’s Market Segment Report: U.S. Workers’ Compensation Insurance Line Generates Solid Profits but Future Remains Uncertain

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Annual underwriting profit in the. workers’ compensation line of business has averaged. during the period—a level of profitability unmatched by any of the other major property/casualty lines of business, according to a new AM Best report. In its Best’s Market Segment Report, “Workers Compensation Generates Solid...
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED – Form 6-K

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on Serving the Real Economy and Safeguarding the People's Livelihood. (the "Company") has always adhered to the people-centered development philosophy, stuck to the role of insurance and deepened reform and innovation. The Company has achieved remarkable results in serving major national development strategies and the participation in the construction of a multi-tiered social security system.
Retirement savings: under threat

Thus, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased its funding interest rate from 0.25% at the beginning of the year to its current level of 3%, the European Central Bank from 0 to 1.25%, Canada's from 0.5 to 3.25% and the United Kingdom's from 0.25 to 2.25%; the Bank of Mexico, for its part, has increased it from the 5.5% level at which it closed last year to its current level of…
Fed would project even higher rates due to inflation

Federal Reserve officials are likely to once again raise their outlook for how much they will have to raise interest rates following the latest pessimistic inflation data. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Patent Issued for Processing insured items holistically with mobile damage assessment and claims processing (USPTO 11455691): Allstate Insurance Company

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11455691 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim may be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.
ILLINOIS STATE
Singapore-based insurtech bolttech secures Series B investment to continue the company's rapid global growth

Tokio Marine , alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech's Series B funding round that follows its largest ever Series A raised by an insurtech. /PRNewswire/ -- bolttech, one of the world's fastest growing international insurtech companies, today announced. Tokio Marine. , alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech's Series B funding...
