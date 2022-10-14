Read full article on original website
Related
Special master Dearie unhappy with Mar-a-Lago document progress: 'Where's the beef? I need some beef'
A court-appointed special master expressed frustration on Tuesday with the limited information he's getting from the Justice Department and from defense lawyers for former President Donald Trump about disputes over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.
Travelers Institute to Host President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis to Discuss the State of the Economy
The Travelers Companies, Inc. , titled “Inflation, Interest Rates and the State of the. “Businesses and consumers are facing economic pressures driven by multiple factors, making this conversation with Neel very timely,” said. Joan Woodward. , President of the. Travelers Institute. and Executive Vice President of Public Policy...
CNA Financial to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call on October 31
CHICAGO , Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) will report third quarter 2022 results before the market opens on. . The news release, earnings presentation and financial supplement will be available on CNA's website at www.cna.com. A conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled for.
OneNexus Secures Financing From Global Reinsurance Company Munich Re
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- and its wholly-owned captive insurance company,. OneNexus Oklahoma Captive Corp. (“OOCC”), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement with Munich Re Energy Transition Finance (“MRETF”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AA-rated global reinsurance company. Munich Re AG. for the purpose of providing...
Swiss Re expects claims of $1.3B for Hurricane Ian damages
In addition, it considers it “unlikely” to achieve its 10% return on equity target in the face of natural disasters, the war in Ukraine and the volatility of financial markets. Hurricane Ian was, according to the reinsurer, one of the largest hurricanes to make landfall in the United States.
Is it the right time to invest in fixed income?
At the end of September, the Federal Reserve raised its rates for the third consecutive time by 0.75 percentage points to 3.25%. For its part, the European Central Bank also announced last month the largest increase in its history, to 0.75%. Although central banks and governments are trying to curb price rises with all the machinery at their disposal, US…
Employers Holdings, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on. , after which these materials will be available on the Company’s website at www.employers.com through the “Investors” link. Conference Call Details.
U.S. Court of Federal Claims Issues UnReported Order Involving Nancy J. Shuping Vs. U.S.
NANCY J. SHUPING , by and through Conservator and next of kin,. , Plaintiff, v. THE UNITED STATES, Defendant. ) filed a Complaint with this Court, proceeding pro se as Conservator for her mother,. Nancy J. Shuping. ("Plaintiff"). Plaintiff's complaint alleges a breach of contract against. the United States. in...
Personal Finance: 4 recommendations for investing and avoiding frauds
Today there are savings and investment options for all tastes and profiles. With the rise of digitalization, these alternatives have increased. Let's remember that not all investment options are ideal for everyone, and that finding a properly regulated instrument is important to avoid any type of fraud, "says Leonardo Baptista, advisor at Fondos Sura.
Best’s Market Segment Report: U.S. Workers’ Compensation Insurance Line Generates Solid Profits but Future Remains Uncertain
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Annual underwriting profit in the. workers’ compensation line of business has averaged. during the period—a level of profitability unmatched by any of the other major property/casualty lines of business, according to a new AM Best report. In its Best’s Market Segment Report, “Workers Compensation Generates Solid...
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on Serving the Real Economy and Safeguarding the People's Livelihood. (the "Company") has always adhered to the people-centered development philosophy, stuck to the role of insurance and deepened reform and innovation. The Company has achieved remarkable results in serving major national development strategies and the participation in the construction of a multi-tiered social security system.
Britain's banks brace for potential government raid on profits -FT
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British banks are bracing for a potential raid on their profits as the government seeks out new sources of cash to shore up its finances, according to a report in the Financial Times.
Safely Secures $12 Million to Extend Short-Term Home Rental Insurance Leadership
Led by LAGO Innovation Fund , the investment supports accelerated go-to-market effort. Safely, the leader in short-term home rental protection, has raised. of venture investment and debt to accelerate the market penetration of its innovative insurance and guest screening platform. LAGO Innovation Fund. led the round with participation from. Highgate...
Retirement savings: under threat
Thus, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased its funding interest rate from 0.25% at the beginning of the year to its current level of 3%, the European Central Bank from 0 to 1.25%, Canada's from 0.5 to 3.25% and the United Kingdom's from 0.25 to 2.25%; the Bank of Mexico, for its part, has increased it from the 5.5% level at which it closed last year to its current level of…
Fed would project even higher rates due to inflation
Federal Reserve officials are likely to once again raise their outlook for how much they will have to raise interest rates following the latest pessimistic inflation data. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Patent Issued for Processing insured items holistically with mobile damage assessment and claims processing (USPTO 11455691): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11455691 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim may be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.
Singapore-based insurtech bolttech secures Series B investment to continue the company's rapid global growth
Tokio Marine , alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech's Series B funding round that follows its largest ever Series A raised by an insurtech. /PRNewswire/ -- bolttech, one of the world's fastest growing international insurtech companies, today announced. Tokio Marine. , alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech's Series B funding...
Greenlight Re to Host Investor Day in New York on November 17, 2022
GRAND CAYMAN , Cayman Islands , Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) ("Greenlight Re" or the "Company"), a multiline property and casualty insurer and reinsurer, will host a live investor day in. New York City. on. Thursday, November 17, 2022. , beginning at. 12pm...
Global Indemnity Group, LLC Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release & Conference Call
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) (“GBLI”), announced today that it will release its Third Quarter 2022 earnings before market open on. will hold an earnings call to discuss Third Quarter 2022 results on. Tuesday, November 8, 2022. at. 11:00 a.m. Eastern. The earnings call will be...
Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry - TSMC
HSINCHU, Taiwan, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, the chairman of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW) said on Wednesday.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0