Austin Packers boys soccer team heads back to state with penalty kick shootout win over Winona in Section 1AA title match
The Austin Packers boys soccer team, the No. 3 seed in the Section 1AA tournament was looking to advance to the State Boys’ Soccer Tournament for the fifth time in school history versus top-seeded Winona in the section final at Art Hass Stadium Tuesday evening, and for the second game in a row, the Packers were able to earn a win via a penalty kick shootout as they won the shootout 4-1 to take the match and the section title by a 1-0 score.
Distribution day for Ruby’s Pantry of Ausitn scheduled for Thursday, October 20th
The next local Ruby’s Pantry distribution day will be held this Thursday, October 20th at the Mower County Fairgrounds. The food distrubtion will start at 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon and will continue until 5:30 p.m., or until items run out, whichever is first. A $25 cash donation will be taken for a share with a two share limit per vehicle. Those attending are asked clear a space in your vehicle for volunteers to easily place your items, and Bob Rosel, Media Coordinator for Ruby’s Pantry of Austin stated that containers to put items in is also very helpful. Guests are asked to arrive through the North Gate at the Fairgrounds off 4th Ave SW.
Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Monday morning
An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 1997 Mazda 626 being driven by 77-year old John Anthony Lavelle of Austin and a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup being driven by 31-year old Charles Wesley Branchaud of Austin were both northbound on Highway 218 at approximately 6:14 a.m. Monday morning when they collided near the intersection with County Road 4 in Austin Township.
Austin City Council approves bid for library renovation and construction project at Monday evening meeting
The Austin City Council unanimously approved the bid of the Joseph Company of $1,551,000 for a renovation and construction project at the Austin Public Library at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening at the Austin City Council chambers. The Joseph Company’s bid was the lowest of four received by the city for the project, and Julie Cleinfelter, Head Librarian at the public library stated to the council in a memo that the construction bids did not include an amphitheater that was included in a grant for the project from the Minnesota Department of Education. The amphitheater will not be a part of the project, as Cleinfelter stated in the memo that the funds that were allocated to the amphitheater in the grant will be used instead to update the building’s restrooms. She went on to state that the Austin Public Library will be raising funds to pay back $100,000 of the advanced funding for the project, plus all other contingencies, and the project will include a 1,708 square foot addition on the west side of the building that will serve as a project room for various craft and educational projects, and also as an office and a storage room. The project will also include replacing the existing service desk, three new rooms to be added in the existing porch area to be used for quiet study, extending the existing canopy on the east side of the building’s entry to cover the existing book drop-off box, and an upgrade of existing alarm systems.
Faribault man sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
A Faribault man facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on July 16th of this year has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year old Colin Wayne Orth was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 65 months, or five years and five months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Orth pleaded guilty to the charge on October 3rd after initially pleading not guilty on August 1st.
Mankato man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees on felony assault and fleeing a peace officer charges in Mower County District Court
A Mankato man facing felony assault and fleeing a peace officer charges in Mower County District Court after an attempted traffic stop on May 17th of this year has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, plus fines and fees. 38-year old Nikolas Michael Hinton was sentenced Thursday to a...
