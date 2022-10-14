ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Thrillist

The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall

When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
KXAN

Best places to raise a family in Texas

(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
landonhomes.com

Tour Our Model Homes in Lexington Frisco

We have two model homes open for tours in the Symmetry series of Lexington Frisco TX new homes. Our Symmetry D373 model at 10606 Tall Timbers, Frisco, TX 75035 is a two story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. This spacious home is 2,089 square feet and has a 2-car garage. The first floor main bedroom suite features a well-appointed en suite bath and walk-in closet. An additional bedroom on the first floor is next to another full bath. Access to the back yard is through the convenient back door in the kitchen, which overlooks the covered patio and back yard. First-floor interior options include built-in cabinets in the open-concept dining area. Second floor options include a built-in desk in the game room. This floor plan starts at $592,990.
KWTX

Time to find your umbrellas and jackets

To get a full video version of the forecast, download our KWTX Weather Authority App for free in the Google Play and Apple store. We’re feeling more like summer across Central Texas Saturday afternoon. We have breezy south winds pumping in that humid air as well, so it’s not feeling very pleasant outside. Rain chances remain non-existent for the rest of the day, but we will see mid and high level clouds increasing from the west.
CW33 NewsFix

Where to get the best farm fresh eggs around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — A staple of every breakfast will include pancakes, hashbrowns, bacon, and, of course, eggs cooked just the way you liked them. Everyone has had eggs cooked at home from the store, but have you ever given some farm-fresh eggs a shot? Your breakfast will be changed without a doubt once you give these a try. So, why all the egg talk?
LoneStar 92

3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales

Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
KXAN

MAPS: These roads are the deadliest in Texas

(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
365thingsaustin.com

Kalahari Food & Wine Festival

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Round Rock, Texas, home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, recently announced their inaugural Food & Wine Festival. This culinary celebration will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20th, from noon–4 p.m. and will feature fare from Kalahari’s signature dining options, sips of locally sourced wine, beer, artisanal spirits, and live entertainment.
CandysDirt

Check Out This An Airplane Bungalow On a Tree-Lined Street of Delight

This little write-up is going to be a high list of what’s this? What’s that? Oh, man, that’s pretty. We’ll start with the obvious … Oh, man, that’s pretty. What is? This house. It’s an Airplane Bungalow set in the Kings Highway Historic District in Oak Cliff. Quick fact from Preservation Dallas: Kings Highway was originally constructed as a temporary apartment for Winnetka Heights in 1910.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
