The next Webster City city council meeting will be this Monday evening,October 17 at 6:00 p.m. in the city council chambers. Agenda items will include setting Monday,November 21 at 6:05 p.m. for a public hearing on the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the construction of the Lincoln Drive Reconstruction Project. A motion to appoint the street supervisor as the representative and the assistant city manager as the alternate representative to the MIDAS Transportation Advisory Committee. A public hearing for November 21 will be set for the plans,specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the construction of the Boone Trail Panel Replacement Project. In other matters, the Webster City city council this Monday will approve a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign and execute an amendment with Snyder and Associates to provide additional professional services needed for the Lincoln Drive and Fairmeadow Drive projects. A resolution accepting and executing an easement for the 2022 Electrical Underground Conversion Project will be made. The city council will discuss a resolution approving and authorizing execution of a Conditional Electric Infrastructure Loan Agreement by and between the city of Webster City and Sparrow Properties LLC doing business as Automatic Machines also known as Perin Machining Company. A contribution of $800 to the Webster City Area Chamber of Commerce for the Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Resource Center to perform a downtown assessment.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO