kqradio.com
(3A) #13 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows volleyball dominates Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in 3A-4 opener, 3-0
The 13th-ranked Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowgirls volleyball team opened up Class 3A, Region 4 action on Monday night, as they hosted the Cardinals of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at CGD High School in Clarion. The Cowgirls entered with a 22-3 record, and champions of the North Central Conference, while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura entered at 10-16. The Cowgirls...
kqradio.com
Roland-Story volleyball fends off South Tama County in 3A-6 opener, 3-1
The Roland-Story Norsemen volleyball team opened up Class 3A, Region 6 action on Monday night when they hosted the Trojans of South Tama County at Roland-Story High School in Story City. The Norsemen entered with a record of 21-12 and 5-2 in the HOIC, while South Tama entered with a record of 12-23 and 0-6 in the WaMaC West.
kqradio.com
Webster City volleyball splits matches in Winterset Tournament
The Webster City Lynx volleyball team made the trip to Madison County on Saturday morning, to compete in the Winterset Tournament at Winterset High School. There, the Lynx were joined by the host Huskies, Norwalk, Chariton, South Central Calhoun, Greene County, Gilbert and Red Oak. Webster City opened up action...
kqradio.com
Fred Trask
Fred Trask, 81, of Webster City died on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Paula J. Baber Hospice Home in Fort Dodge. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Duncombe. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center, with a Rosary at 3:45 p.m.
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
iheart.com
Our first Feed the Farmer winner is Russ Neave in Humboldt County
As we show our appreciation to Iowa's Farmers by feeding them during this busy harvest season, our friends at Beck's Hybrids delivered a hot meal to Russ Neave and his harvest crew near Gilmore City:. The Hot Roast Beef from Linda Kay's in West Bend hit the spot for Russ...
kqradio.com
Webster City city council to meet Monday evening,October 17.
The next Webster City city council meeting will be this Monday evening,October 17 at 6:00 p.m. in the city council chambers. Agenda items will include setting Monday,November 21 at 6:05 p.m. for a public hearing on the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the construction of the Lincoln Drive Reconstruction Project. A motion to appoint the street supervisor as the representative and the assistant city manager as the alternate representative to the MIDAS Transportation Advisory Committee. A public hearing for November 21 will be set for the plans,specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the construction of the Boone Trail Panel Replacement Project. In other matters, the Webster City city council this Monday will approve a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign and execute an amendment with Snyder and Associates to provide additional professional services needed for the Lincoln Drive and Fairmeadow Drive projects. A resolution accepting and executing an easement for the 2022 Electrical Underground Conversion Project will be made. The city council will discuss a resolution approving and authorizing execution of a Conditional Electric Infrastructure Loan Agreement by and between the city of Webster City and Sparrow Properties LLC doing business as Automatic Machines also known as Perin Machining Company. A contribution of $800 to the Webster City Area Chamber of Commerce for the Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Resource Center to perform a downtown assessment.
95 Years Later: Iowa Man Still Has “World’s Longest Beard” Record [PHOTOS]
When you begin growing a beard at age 19 and continue until you pass away at age 81, the results are like nothing we have ever seen before. Neither have the Guinness Book of World Records or the Smithsonian. Hans Langseth was born in Norway in 1846. He would begin...
theperrynews.com
Garage destroyed by fire early Sunday
Fire destroyed a garage at a house on south Third Street in Perry early Sunday. No injuries were reported in the blaze at 532 Third St., which was reported about 3:45 a.m. as “fully engulfed.”. Officers of the Perry Police Department responded and confirmed the engulfed structure was vacant.
KCCI.com
Traffic moving again on I-35 after a vehicle caught fire Sunday
Interstate 35 north of Ames is moving along smoothly again after a vehicle caught fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Video footage showed the car was fully engulfed and smoke was blowing toward nearby fields. Firefighters working to put it out took up the right shoulder and part of the...
stormlakeradio.com
Sac City Woman Arrested for Counterfeit Bill at Goodwill
Last Tuesday, the Storm Lake Police Department responded to a call from Goodwill, located at 229 W Milwaukee Avenue for a belated report of a counterfeit $100 bill that was passed at the business on October 7th, 2022. After reviewing surveillance video and gaining assistance from the public, Officers were...
KIMT
Mason City woman sentenced for selling meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in probation for a Cerro Gordo County woman. Savannah Victoria Esser, 35 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Esser pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to...
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Curlew Man Arrested on Drug Warrant
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– A Curlew man has been arrested on multiple warrant charging with drug and other offenses. 57-year-old Shayne Brodersen was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a arrant out of Polk County that carried charges of possession of of methamphetamine, second degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
kchanews.com
Case Against Former Clarksville Police Officer Continues Towards Trial
A former Clarksville Police officer will be formally arraigned on over 10 sex-related charges later this month. In September, a joint investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) led to the arrest of 34-year-old Michael Tobin. Authorities say that on March 4th, a minor under the age of 18 reported to the sheriff’s office the then-Clarksville police officer had showed the minor sexually explicit images and videos that were evidence in a pending criminal case. Those images included nude images of minors.
