mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent In Just 16 Seconds
MMA Fighter Mikhail Gazaev flatlined Yuri Kiselov in no time at AMC Fight Night 115. Heavyweights Gazaev and Kiselov met on the main card of the event on Friday in Sochi, Russia. Gazaev was making his return to the cage after six years on the sidelines, in what was just his fourth professional fight.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Goes Nuts With Barrage Of Illegal Knees
MMA fighter Vadim Kolesnikov threw a series of illegal knees against Troy Gibson and nearly got away with it. Kolesnikov and Gibson battled at Cage Conflict 8 on Saturday in a welterweight main card bout. Gibson was making his professional MMA debut. In the first round, Gibson gained side control...
mmanews.com
Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
mmanews.com
Mark Coleman Details ‘Gentle Push’ Of Joe Rogan In Viral Video
UFC heavyweight pioneer Mark Coleman has finally revisited one of his most iconic moments with Joe Rogan. As a former heavyweight champion, multiple-time tournament winner, and Hall of Famer for the UFC, there is a lot that can be said about “The Hammer” and his time as a pioneer for the sport of MMA. In particular, most people associate him with being the godfather of ground and pound, being one of the first to properly utilize the technique in the sport.
mmanews.com
Khabib Explains Why He Doesn’t See Himself As A “Coach”
The Khabib Nurmagomedov era has come to a close, and it seems that there is no possibility of a return. The former UFC lightweight champion made his last walk to the Octagon back in October of 2020 and has not looked back. Although his fighting days are over, he has...
mmanews.com
MMA Twitter Reacts To Islam Makhachev/Charles Oliveira Run-In
Just days before UFC 280, UFC lightweights Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira came face-to-face in an Abu Dhabi hotel lobby. Makhachev and Oliveira will face off for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The headliner will cap off one of the most highly anticipated UFC cards of the year, featuring two title fights and numerous intriguing matchups.
mmanews.com
Leon Edwards Tells Masvidal The Degrading Price For A Title Shot
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards has revealed what Jorge Masvidal must do to potentially be his first title defense. Edwards earned UFC gold in a remarkable come-from-behind victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. With a minute left in the fight, he landed a massive head kick that gave Usman his first career knockout loss.
mmanews.com
Watch: Bare Knuckle Fighter Loses Fight By Eye Gouge DQ
A highly-anticipated rematch between bare-knuckle fighter Eric Olsen and Szymon Szynkiewicz at BYB 12 came to an abrupt end due to an eye gouge. Olsen and Szynkiewicz fought on the main card of BYB 12 in London on Saturday. The two heavyweights were looking to make a name for themselves in the bare-knuckle boxing scene and get back in the win column.
mmanews.com
Cub Swanson Speaks Out Following Bantamweight Debut Loss
UFC veteran Cub Swanson has broken his social media silence following his loss to Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday. Swanson lost to Martinez in his bantamweight debut in the UFC Vegas 62 co-main event. After a back-and-forth first round, an accumulation of low leg kicks proved too much for him to handle as Martinez finished him in Round 2.
mmanews.com
Slap Fighting Granted NSAC Approval Thanks To Dana White
Dana White is now in the slap-fighting business with Power Slap League. UFC President Dana White has decades of experience in fight promotion. He has been at the head of the UFC since the early 2000s and is responsible for making the promotion what it is today. Since the inception...
mmanews.com
Procházka Explains Why He Rejected Title Defense In Brazil
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka has explained why he rejected an offer to defend his title against Glover Teixeira in Brazil. Closing out 2022 at the promotion’s final pay-per-view, Procházka will put his 205-pound gold on the line against the very same man whom he took it from at UFC 275 this past June.
mmanews.com
Is VR The Right Step Forward For The UFC?
The UFC will be beginning a new journey into virtual reality (VR). The UFC has announced some big news in the world of watching and streaming events. They have partnered up with Meta’s Horizon Worlds to offer live virtual reality streaming and live-action events. Fans around the world will be able to feel like they are right there at the events using a Meta Quest 2 headset.
mmanews.com
Coker Explains Why Bellator Allows Fight Gear Sponsors
Bellator MMA President Scott Coker has detailed why his promotion allows fighters to self-source sponsors for their fight shorts. While the much-debated fighter pay discussion continues to exist at the top of the mixed martial arts surface, talk about the allowance of fight gear sponsors has remained one that’s split opinion.
mmanews.com
Fighters React To Alexa Grasso Outpointing Viviane Araújo
UFC flyweight contender Alexa Grasso moved one step closer to a potential title shot with a unanimous decision win over Viviane Araújo at UFC Vegas 62. Grasso and Araújo battled for five full rounds in the UFC Vegas 62 main event. The two flyweights looked to continue their recent winning streaks in each of their first career UFC headliners.
mmanews.com
Ferguson Responds To Khabib’s Claim He’s Fighting For Money
Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has hit back at Khabib Nurmagomedov after he claimed Ferguson only fights for money now. Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have been bitter rivals for years, despite having never competed against each other in the Octagon. They were supposed to fight on numerous occasions during their careers before a series of cancelations made the fight seem cursed.
mmanews.com
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (10/10-10/15): Price Returns, Two Cancellations
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for entertaining welterweight Niko Price and women’s flyweight prospect Natália Silva. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them,...
mmanews.com
Volkanovski Names Bigger Training Focus Out Of Oliveira/Islam
UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has named which of this weekend’s headliners he’s put more focus on in training. While Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira have arrived in Abu Dhabi with a championship clash set for Saturday’s UFC 280 main event, Volkanovski is in the UAE with a slim chance of competing come fight night.
mmanews.com
MMANews.com Weekly Interview Round-Up (10/9-10/14/22)
This is a weekly interview round-up that is not to be missed! This week, the crew sits down with UFC lightweight contender, Mateusz Gamrot, and two of the PFL‘s biggest recent signings Marlon Moraes and Shane Burgos!. Mateusz Gamrot Talks Camp At ATT, Volkanovski Skipping The Line, And UFC...
mmanews.com
Watch: Boxing/MMA Crossover Fight Ends In Double Knockdown
Ever wondered what happens when fighters throw down with MMA gloves in a boxing match? Violence, that’s what. That was certainly on display in Europe recently, when Dortmund, Germany-based promotion No Mercy Fights continued its trend of boxing/MMA crossover bouts. They see athletes don mixed martial arts mitts and compete under pugilism rules.
mmanews.com
Martinez Feared ‘Boxing Judge’ Would Rob Him At UFC Vegas 62
Mana Martinez admitted his performance at UFC Vegas 62 was less than satisfactory but still hoped judge Tony Weeks would rule in his favor. Martinez faced Brandon Davis in the featured preliminary bout at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday. It was a back-and-forth battle over three rounds before Martinez earned the split decision win on the judges’ scorecards.
