Pennsylvania State

How to return a mail-in, absentee ballot in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — More than one million mail-in ballots have been distributed in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2022 election. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, as of Oct. 17, nearly a quarter million ballots have already been returned. Ballots will not be opened until Election Day and must be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania school districts with the slowest internet

Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. As more schools integrate technology into the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania drinking water violations: Organizations who failed to notify the public

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, become more difficult or impossible to achieve.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania reports over $448M in gaming revenue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported the combined total revenue that was generated from all forms of gaming and fantasy contests during the month of September. The revenue totaled $448,475,624, which was an increase of 7.89% compared to September 2021. More information regarding the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ephrata administrator named Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Brian Troop, Superintendent of the Ephrata Area School District (EASD), was named the 2023 Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA). The American Association of School Administrators (AASA), which was established 35 years ago, started the award to...
EPHRATA, PA
Virtual reality brings incarcerated Pa. parents closer to their kids

(WHTM) — The Department of Corrections is teaming up with Pittsburgh nonprofit Amachi for a one-a-kind initiative. “It’s an incredible opportunity for kids and parents to reconnect especially after a long period of no visitation,” said Anna Hollis, executive director for Amachi. It involves using an immersive,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Halloween buckets now on sale at Pa. McDonald’s locations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You know it’s officially Halloween season when McDonald’s brings out the Halloween Pail Happy Meals. The pails officially went on sale starting today, Oct. 18. You’re never too old to collect the McDonald’s Happy Meal Pails. There are a total of three unique...
HARRISBURG, PA
Fire damages Lower Paxton Township home, displaces 2 adults

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Colonial Park Fire Company and mutual aid units responded to a house fire this morning in Lower Paxton Township. According to the Fire Chief of The Colonial Park Fire Company, the units were dispatched at around 6 a.m. this morning after a report was made of a house fire. Fire units arrived at the scene at 4460 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, where they were faced with a fire that took about 30 minutes to put out.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA

