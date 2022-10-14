Aurora City Council used state sexual harassment law to keep city lawmaker allegations undisclosed

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother and son identified as victims in DougCo I-25 crashHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Infant, mother sought by CBI and Aurora Police for alleged parental kidnappingHeather WillardAurora, CO
Man convicted of exposing Aurora child to fentanyl sentenced to 20 yearsHeather WillardAurora, CO
Broadband issues before voters in DougCo, Castle Pines, Lone TreeMike McKibbinLone Tree, CO
Construction beginning on new Aurora Mental Health Center campusDavid HeitzAurora, CO
AURORA VOTES 2022: Local voters asked to sign off on charter change allowing people with felonies to seek office
AURORA | Aurorans will be asked this fall whether they support replacing the city’s ban on people with any felony convictions running for City Council with a ban targeting convictions for crimes related to corruption, after a court ruled the existing ban is unconstitutional. The proposed change to Aurora’s...
RYAN ROSS: Aurora City Council, did you forget about the people?
Community. Transparency. Accountability. Communication. Four important values elected officials need but may be lacking in Aurora. These values are the cornerstone of representation and fuel the trust of citizens. When these values are neglected, citizens finish last, so I urge you to keep reading. Our representation should connect us to...
ENDORSEMENTS: Sentinel Colorado choices for regional, county races
While the bulk of election-year attention and money points to top-line statewide and legislative races, those “down ballot” questions and candidates probably affect your everyday life more immediately and directly. With that in mind, The Sentinel Editorial Board offers these endorsements. Each race is considered separately and choices...
City lawmakers rebuff plan to repeal Aurora’s $2 worker tax
AURORA | Lawmakers hesitated Monday when presented with a proposal to cut Aurora’s occupational privilege tax, questioning again how the city would make up for the resulting $5.9 million hole in revenue. After the City Council decided Oct. 8 to put off repealing the tax for at least a...
ENDORSEMENT: Weiser makes a winning case for his 2nd term; Kellner raises objections for the wrong job
Of all the Colorado elected official choices voters must decide this year, the race most demanding clarity is that of state attorney general. For months, Republicans have erroneously tried to make an incongruous election case in the race between incumbent Democrat Phil Weiser and GOP challenger, John Kellner, the nascent district attorney for the Arapahoe County region.
COLORADO VOTES 2022: Democrat Eliza Hamrick and Republican Dave Woolever face off for HD61 seat
AURORA | Educators Eliza Hamrick and Dave Woolever are running against each other for a seat representing House District 61, which is centered on Centennial and touches south Aurora, this fall. The two identified public safety, education and the region’s economy as being among their top concerns this fall. Hamrick...
COLORADO VOTES 2022: Republican Jaylen Mosqueira challenges David Ortiz for HD38 seat
AURORA | Incumbent Democrat David Ortiz will face Republican Jaylen Mosqueira this fall for the future of the Colorado House of Representatives seat serving Littleton, Centennial and Columbine. In their Sentinel surveys and other campaign materials, Ortiz and Mosqueira described different priorities for public safety, economic development and the state’s...
Denver cop fired, arrested in Aurora for drunkenly pulling gun
AURORA | A now-former Denver Police Department officer is facing criminal charges and has been fired from his job after a weekend incident in Aurora, where he allegedly pulled a gun on somebody while drunk. After 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aurora Police Department officers were called to a residence in...
Nicaraguan asylum-seeker dies while in custody at Aurora GEO detention center
AURORA | Federal immigration officials say a Nicaraguan man seeking asylum has died while in custody at a private immigrant prison facility in Aurora. Melvin Ariel Calero-Mendoza, 39, died Friday at University of Colorado Hospital, according to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement news release. The cause of death is not...
Police fired at, arrested man who allegedly went on shooting spree through northeast Aurora
AURORA | Police fired at and arrested a man who allegedly threatened and shot at multiple people in Aurora late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. Eugene Robertson, 38, is facing charges of 12 counts of attempted murder, two counts...
Aurora launches online affordable housing search tool
AURORA | An online housing search tool sponsored by the City of Aurora is the city’s latest mechanism for connecting renters with affordable housing. The Aurora Housing Locator, available at www.myhousingsearch.com/aurora, allows users to search for available housing based on price as well as accommodations for those with disabilities, whether landlords accept housing vouchers and more.
LETTERS: To drive innovation in Aurora, focus on connectivity
Editor: We live in a world where connectivity is an absolute necessity. With more than 275 million smartphone users in the US, and with up to 25 internet-connected devices in the average American home, it’s safe to say that reliable internet is no longer a luxury, but indispensable. Society’s expectations for our wireless devices goes beyond texting, calling, and surfing. Smartphone and mobile devices are used for everything from securing a safe ride home, to socializing with friends, to using touchless payments, to working from home, and more – and we expect it all to work in an instant.
Police searching for baby girl last seen Tuesday morning in Aurora
AURORA | Police issued an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon for 10-month-old A’myah Gordon, who was reportedly seen last in the 14900 block of East Alameda Parkway at around 10:45 a.m. Gordon is Black, has brown hair and weighs about 22 pounds. Police say Gordon’s mother, 18-year-old Alexis Mears, is...
Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.18.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Aurora Central at Skyview, 5:30 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. Grandview vs. Eaglecrest...
Softball: 2022 Class 5A state tournament bracket, schedule
AURORA | Pairings and time schedule for the 2022 Class 5A state softball tournament that runs Oct. 21-22, 2022, at the Aurora Sports Park. All games will be played at Complex B. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports....
Boys Tennis: Eduard Tsaturyan gives Grandview first state championship
DENVER | Eduard Tsaturyan put his finger to his lips in silence after winning the Class 5A No. 1 singles state championship Saturday, but his performance rang loud at City Park. Tsaturyan — in his one and only Colorado high school season — rallied from a set down against 2021...
