Hotline opens for Florida owners of damaged, displaced boats

Photo: Getty Images

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has established a hotline for residents whose boats were displaced, damaged or sunk by Hurricane Ian.

The hotline number is 850-488-5600.

The hotline is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Callers will need to provide the vessel’s registration number and location, as well as a detailed description.

Officials say they're still trying to determine how many boats were displaced and damaged by the storm, and that displaced vessels can be a threat to the environment and a hazard for boaters.

FWC says the U.S. Coast Guard and the EPA are working with state and local agencies to deal with those vessels.

Owners of displaced vessels who don’t have the resources to fix their boat, or if the boat's been damaged beyond repair, can request to turn over ownership of their vessel by calling the hotline.