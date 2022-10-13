Read full article on original website
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everything you need to know about early holiday sales. Last week, Amazon officially kicked off the holiday shopping season with the Prime Early Access sale, but that’s not the only retailer offering substantial savings before Black Friday. Ulta, Nordstrom, Home Depot and more are already in the midst of major sales or will be starting them in the coming weeks. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect this holiday shopping season.
