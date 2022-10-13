BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everything you need to know about early holiday sales. Last week, Amazon officially kicked off the holiday shopping season with the Prime Early Access sale, but that’s not the only retailer offering substantial savings before Black Friday. Ulta, Nordstrom, Home Depot and more are already in the midst of major sales or will be starting them in the coming weeks. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect this holiday shopping season.

2 HOURS AGO