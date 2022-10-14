Read full article on original website
Brother, sister play for the same high school football team in Louisiana
It's not every day you get to see a female lace up her cleats and hit the gridiron
gueydantoday.com
Five gun shots heard right after Abbeville High football ended; no one hit
The shooting occurred off the J.H. Williams Middle School Campus, on the side streets. The Abbeville Wildcats did not get a chance to celebrate their homecoming win over the Crowley Gents Friday night. Instead, they were lying on the ground, worried that someone was about to enter J.H. Williams Middle School Stadium with a firearm.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle Last Night in Lafayette
According to the Lafayette Police Department, the accident occurred around 8:21 pm in the 5100 block of W. Congress Street.
St. Martin Parish structural fire in Henderson
The St. Martin Parish Fire District responded to a structural fire early Monday morning.
LPD responding to major vehicle crash on I-10
Lafayette Police officers are responding to a major vehicle crash on I-10.
Food truck destroyed by fire Monday morning in Lafayette
A food truck in Lafayette went up in flames before dawn Monday
Abbeville Police Suspect ‘Retaliation’ Behind Shots Fired Friday Night
As shots rang out in Abbeville shortly after the Wildcats' homecoming game, the school postponed a homecoming dance and police looked for answers. And, while some of the answers still need to be answered, police have released more details about what happened Friday night. In a new statement, Abbeville Police...
Orange Leader
National Weather Service shares cold and Hazardous Weather Message for region Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has issued a Hazardous Weather Message. A Freeze Warning is in place for Central Louisiana as of Wednesday morning because of approaching record low temperatures. The impacts include likely frost and freeze conditions killing crops and other sensitive vegetation. The warning...
Retired military veteran gets homecoming of a lifetime at Breaux Bridge home
After serving his country for 22 years, a military veteran is finally home for good.
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
Lanes on I-10 westbound closed due to crash
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible, after an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a vehicle closes two lanes.
KPLC TV
Victim of fatal 1st Ave. hit-and-run identified
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Police have identified the man found dead on First Avenue Sunday morning. Christopher Anthony Syas, 33, is believed to be the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Lake Charles police said. Lake Charles police are still working to put together a description of the suspect vehicle.
WDSU
Louisiana State Police searching for vehicle in hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday morning. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of David Gilbert, 54, of White Castle. Gilbert was walking east in the westbound lane of Louisiana Highway 998 when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.
KPLC TV
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning. The body is believed to be a hit-and-run fatality, LCPD said. An area near the 1100 block of 1st Avenue is taped off and evidence markers can be seen on the ground as police conduct their investigation.
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In West Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Louisiana on Thursday. The car crash happened on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415. The driver was injured in the crash.
theadvocate.com
Duson man struck and killed while walking along West Congress Street
A 43-year-old Duson man was struck and killed while walking alongside West Congress Street Monday night. Ronald Keith Williams Jr. was walking alongside the road in the 5100 block of West Congress Street when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:21 p.m. Monday. The crash remains under investigation, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Legendary rock band coming to Lafayette in 2023 for 50th anniversary
The Freedom Tour, featuring legendary bands Journey and Toto, will make a stop in Lafayette next year.
Abbeville Police: Shots fired at J.H. Williams Middle School, one injured
According to the Abbeville Police Department, authorities are investigating shots fired at J.H. Williams Middle School.
theadvocate.com
Rayne man arrested in connection with alleged retaliation shooting
A Rayne man has been booked with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a September shooting that injured two juveniles. Darius Senegal, 21, was booked into the Acadia Parish jail over the weekend by Crowley Police, records show. He was wanted in connection with a Sept. 11 shooting that happened...
Lafayette mother threatens to ‘beat up’ high school principal
A Lafayette mom threatened to 'beat up' her child's high school principal after she was asked to leave the campus.
