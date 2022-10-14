ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erath, LA

gueydantoday.com

Five gun shots heard right after Abbeville High football ended; no one hit

The shooting occurred off the J.H. Williams Middle School Campus, on the side streets. The Abbeville Wildcats did not get a chance to celebrate their homecoming win over the Crowley Gents Friday night. Instead, they were lying on the ground, worried that someone was about to enter J.H. Williams Middle School Stadium with a firearm.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Victim of fatal 1st Ave. hit-and-run identified

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Police have identified the man found dead on First Avenue Sunday morning. Christopher Anthony Syas, 33, is believed to be the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Lake Charles police said. Lake Charles police are still working to put together a description of the suspect vehicle.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning. The body is believed to be a hit-and-run fatality, LCPD said. An area near the 1100 block of 1st Avenue is taped off and evidence markers can be seen on the ground as police conduct their investigation.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Duson man struck and killed while walking along West Congress Street

A 43-year-old Duson man was struck and killed while walking alongside West Congress Street Monday night. Ronald Keith Williams Jr. was walking alongside the road in the 5100 block of West Congress Street when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:21 p.m. Monday. The crash remains under investigation, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Rayne man arrested in connection with alleged retaliation shooting

A Rayne man has been booked with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a September shooting that injured two juveniles. Darius Senegal, 21, was booked into the Acadia Parish jail over the weekend by Crowley Police, records show. He was wanted in connection with a Sept. 11 shooting that happened...
RAYNE, LA

