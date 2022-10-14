Read full article on original website
Holden PD Rescues Rogue Pig On The Run
Let's just go ahead and get the joke out of the way right now: Yes, the Holden Police Department did, indeed, bring home the bacon this week, as they rescued a rogue pig on the run!. Holden Police Chief, Chris Greeley, gave us the skinny on exactly what went down...on...
Former Caribou Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl
A 31-year-old woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and unlawfully possessing firearms. Danielle McBreairty of Glenburn, formerly of Caribou, received a 20-year prison term on the drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney...
This TikTok Famous Dog From Maine Will Make You Smile
Many animals have been taking TikTok by storm lately, and we're not complaining. You may have watched clips from viral stars like Tico the parrot (also popular on YouTube), who sings and jams out to classic rock tunes, Nala the Golden Retriever, who enjoys adventuring with her human Chris and doing her famous "Nala Stomps", or Steven the seagull, who's being fed by a young man named Arryn Skelly in an attempt to "gain his trust."
Police Seize Heroin, Cocaine, Meth in LaGrange, Maine Traffic Stop
A Penobscot County man has been charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs following a traffic stop and drug seizure in LaGrange. The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Noah Tamulonis was monitoring traffic on the Bennoch Road in LaGrange at around 7:20 p.m. last Tuesday, October 4, when he observed a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations. The officer stopped the vehicle and other deputies arrived on scene to assist.
Ellsworth Boys Soccer Doubles Up Caribou 4-2
The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team doubled up Caribou 4-2 on Saturday afternoon, October 15th at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Senior Recognition Day. Cruz Coffin led Ellsworth's scoring attack, finishing with 2 goals. Miles Palmer had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Eagles. Kai Barrett had 1 goal. Silas Montigny and Billy Garland each had 1 assist for Ellsworth.
