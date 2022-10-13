LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced that Logitech Combo Touch, Slim Folio and Rugged Folio as well as the new Logitech Crayon, are all available for new iPad (10th generation). Combo Touch is an incredibly versatile detachable keyboard case with integrated trackpad that allows you to type, sketch, view, and read, while keeping iPad securely protected, Slim Folio offers a comfortable typing experience with its full-size keyboard and Rugged Folio is the most durable of the Logitech keyboard case line with proprietary shock-absorbent technology. Additionally the new Crayon digital pencil featuring Apple Pencil® technology, no lag pixel-precision and dynamic smart tip with fast USB Type-C® charging will be available. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006155/en/ Logitech Slim Folio, Combo Touch, Rugged Folio and new Logitech Crayon available for new iPad (10th generation) (Photo: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO