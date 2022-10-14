ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Skoog's heroics steer Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt

COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
Mount Vernon's Allen earns 1st-team All-OCC boys soccer honors

MANSFIELD — Ohio Cardinal Conference champion Wooster swept the individual awards when the All-OCC boys soccer team was announced Tuesday. Wooster’s Brendan French was selected the OCC Offensive Player of the Year while teammate Simon Schonfeld was the Defensive Player of the Year. J.P. Lyle was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.
Lacey Filkins appointed Executive Director of Experience Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON -- The Experience Mount Vernon Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Lacey Filkins to the role of Executive Director, effective Oct. 31. Filkins currently serves as a Legal Assistant and the Marketing Manager for Kidwell & Cunningham and Owl Creek Title Agency after working as the Director of First-Year Experience and Student Success at Kenyon College for seven years.
Mount Vernon library celebrates national novel writing month

MOUNT VERNON — November is National Novel Writing Month, i.e. “NaNoWriMo” and the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County has big plans for 2022. NaNoWriMo challenges aspiring authors to knuckle down and write 1883 words each day in November, with an end goal of completing a 50,000-word draft of a novel by month’s end.
Mount Vernon pastor's book studies father-son relationships

MOUNT VERNON -- Church of Nazarene pastor Bob Weaver’s new book, “A Long Line of Messed Up Fathers and Sons” was published on Aug. 30. The book travels through the past 120 years of Weaver’s family’s lineage to examine the strained relationships between fathers and sons in order to better understand the lasting impact of growing up in households with physically or emotionally absent fathers.
Red-light runners a concern during School Bus Safety Week

MOUNT VERNON – Here’s something to be aware of during National School Bus Safety Week, whose Oct. 17-21 theme is “Safely Rolling to My Destination.”. A driver cited for passing a school bus while its red lights are flashing anywhere in Knox County will have a mandatory appearance date in Mount Vernon Municipal Court.
