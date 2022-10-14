ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

By Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward out vs. Patriots

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots.

