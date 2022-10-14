Read full article on original website
State initiative helps keep gopher tortoise off endangered list
SOCIAL CIRCLE — In Georgia, the gopher tortoise will not be added to the federal Endangered Species Act list in large part because of the power of partnerships. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said this week the eastern population of gopher tortoises — those east of Alabama’s Tombigbee and Mobile rivers — is “robust” and the species in that segment is no longer a candidate for federal listing. The data-based findings, which do not change state regulations protecting gopher tortoises in Georgia or other states, will be discussed in a virtual public meeting Dec. 13.
From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman
This past week brought an end to the soybean harvest for almost everyone in western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. I took a roundabout road trip this past week to La Crosse, Wisconsin, and then to Rochester, Minnesota, and then home through Wabasha, Minnesota. I saw only two small fields that weren’t yet harvested. I heard reports of 60- to 70-bushel yields, providing a respectable season for beans. The local cash price as I write this is $13.10.
Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Time is running out if you want to have your say in local, state, and federal races in November. Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the last day for Louisiana residents to register to vote. It's also the last day to make changes to your registration, but you'll have to do it online.
USDA brings farm experience to metro Atlanta students
ATHENS – USDA Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently hosted educational events on agriculture at schools in the metro Atlanta area to launch USDA’s urban agriculture initiative for the state of Georgia. These events brought the farm-to-school experience to more than 1,600 local students with...
Lincoln lowers risk dial as Nebraska COVID cases, hospitalizations decline again
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Nebraska declined slightly last week, continuing a steady decline that began in late August. The state recorded 1,050 virus cases for the week ending Wednesday, down 4% from 1,096 the week before, according to figures reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Oregon labor commissioner candidates agree bureau needs fixing, differ on approach
It takes Oregon’s Labor Bureau seven months, on average, to resolve a civil rights claim. The two candidates running to lead the bureau agree that’s far too long and want to see significant improvement. The starkest difference in their candidacy may be in how they would go about it.
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Libertarian candidate for governor talks PTSD, eminent domain in new ads
Rick Stewart, the Libertarian Party candidate in Iowa’s 2022 campaign for governor, has produced two new ads that he says will air on TV. They are the second and third campaign ads for Stewart this cycle. Stewart is running against Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear...
Backers, foes of ballot initiatives make final pitch at public hearing
Supporters and opponents of ballot initiatives to enact voter ID and raise the minimum wage made their final arguments Tuesday at a public hearing held at the Capitol. The forums, required under state law, were informational only and do not change the status of either initiative — labeled 432 and 433 by the Secretary of State’s office — but gave voters a chance to hear from either side of both issues.
Snow frosts northern Wisconsin
Winter-like scenes unfolded Oct. 14 across portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin; many residents woke to fresh powder. For some areas it marked the first accumulating snowfall of the year as some of the coldest air of the season so far sent temperatures tumbling. Reports of accumulating snow poured in from...
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
Nebraska's latest wildfire dealt devastating blow to sense of community
Slender shoots of green poke through the charred floor of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey. Hope, people say, in an area traumatized by a deadly wildfire that burned nearly 30 square miles of central Nebraska earlier this month. But the future for this special area — where the Sandhills...
Best homebrewers in the state crowned
Mifflinburg, Pa. — In March of 2022, the organization Breweries in PA set out on a mission to determine who is the greatest homebrewer in the state of Pennsylvania. The winners were named on Sunday, Oct. 16 during the championship of the Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational at Rusty Rail Brewing.
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in Florida data from the EPA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Police will remain watchful for impaired drivers if marijuana legalized in state
Missourians will vote on whether or not they want to legalize recreational marijuana in three weeks. If Missouri passes Amendment Three in November, people 21 and older will be able to use marijuana in a similar way to alcohol. You will not be able to smoke in public or while driving a vehicle. It will also still be illegal to drive while impaired by alcohol.
More meetings set to discuss Illinois’ no cash bail law
(The Center Square) – Changes are expected to the SAFE-T Act, but what those will be and when they’ll come up remain unclear. Illinois is the first state to impose no cash bail for some criminal suspects with the Pretrial Fairness Act. That’s one of several provisions of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act lawmakers passed during the final hours of the previous legislature in January 2021.
Supporters insist Pa. needs Parental Bill of Rights, while opponents say the legislation goes too far
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A proposed Parental Bill of Rights got state lawmakers heated Tuesday. It comes as what students should and shouldn't be taught in school continues to spark national headlines. "It's honestly a little crazy that we have to talk about parental rights," said Dr. Chaminie Wheeler, a pediatrician...
Early voting starts Wednesday. Here's what you need to know
Iowans can begin early voting for the November midterm election Wednesday, choosing representatives in Congress, state offices, and county officials. Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to cast your vote. “Election Day is rapidly approaching and it’s important to have a plan for how you want...
St. Louis County overpaid up to $6 million to Brentwood in sales taxes, city says
BRENTWOOD — A clerical error led St. Louis County to send as much as $6 million extra in sales tax proceeds to the city of Brentwood over the past several months, city and county officials said this week. The city said it realized the overpayments and contacted the county...
State Board of Education gives insights into release of the Illinois Report Card
(The Center Square) – How well students are recovering from learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic will be one of the areas addressed with the upcoming release of the 2022 Illinois Report Card. The Illinois State Board of Education held a news conference Tuesday to discuss what to look...
Voter registration deadlines approaching
New voters have until Friday to submit their voter registration forms online or by mail in time for the Nov. 8 general election. The deadlines are also for voters to change their address, party affiliation or name. Mail-in registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 21 in order to be accepted.
