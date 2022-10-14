ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KPVI Newschannel 6

State initiative helps keep gopher tortoise off endangered list

SOCIAL CIRCLE — In Georgia, the gopher tortoise will not be added to the federal Endangered Species Act list in large part because of the power of partnerships. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said this week the eastern population of gopher tortoises — those east of Alabama’s Tombigbee and Mobile rivers — is “robust” and the species in that segment is no longer a candidate for federal listing. The data-based findings, which do not change state regulations protecting gopher tortoises in Georgia or other states, will be discussed in a virtual public meeting Dec. 13.
GEORGIA STATE
From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman

This past week brought an end to the soybean harvest for almost everyone in western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. I took a roundabout road trip this past week to La Crosse, Wisconsin, and then to Rochester, Minnesota, and then home through Wabasha, Minnesota. I saw only two small fields that weren’t yet harvested. I heard reports of 60- to 70-bushel yields, providing a respectable season for beans. The local cash price as I write this is $13.10.
WABASHA, MN
Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - Time is running out if you want to have your say in local, state, and federal races in November. Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the last day for Louisiana residents to register to vote. It's also the last day to make changes to your registration, but you'll have to do it online.
LOUISIANA STATE
USDA brings farm experience to metro Atlanta students

ATHENS – USDA Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently hosted educational events on agriculture at schools in the metro Atlanta area to launch USDA’s urban agriculture initiative for the state of Georgia. These events brought the farm-to-school experience to more than 1,600 local students with...
ATLANTA, GA
Backers, foes of ballot initiatives make final pitch at public hearing

Supporters and opponents of ballot initiatives to enact voter ID and raise the minimum wage made their final arguments Tuesday at a public hearing held at the Capitol. The forums, required under state law, were informational only and do not change the status of either initiative — labeled 432 and 433 by the Secretary of State’s office — but gave voters a chance to hear from either side of both issues.
NEBRASKA STATE
Snow frosts northern Wisconsin

Winter-like scenes unfolded Oct. 14 across portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin; many residents woke to fresh powder. For some areas it marked the first accumulating snowfall of the year as some of the coldest air of the season so far sent temperatures tumbling. Reports of accumulating snow poured in from...
WISCONSIN STATE
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Nebraska's latest wildfire dealt devastating blow to sense of community

Slender shoots of green poke through the charred floor of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey. Hope, people say, in an area traumatized by a deadly wildfire that burned nearly 30 square miles of central Nebraska earlier this month. But the future for this special area — where the Sandhills...
NEBRASKA STATE
Best homebrewers in the state crowned

Mifflinburg, Pa. — In March of 2022, the organization Breweries in PA set out on a mission to determine who is the greatest homebrewer in the state of Pennsylvania. The winners were named on Sunday, Oct. 16 during the championship of the Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational at Rusty Rail Brewing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Police will remain watchful for impaired drivers if marijuana legalized in state

Missourians will vote on whether or not they want to legalize recreational marijuana in three weeks. If Missouri passes Amendment Three in November, people 21 and older will be able to use marijuana in a similar way to alcohol. You will not be able to smoke in public or while driving a vehicle. It will also still be illegal to drive while impaired by alcohol.
MISSOURI STATE
More meetings set to discuss Illinois’ no cash bail law

(The Center Square) – Changes are expected to the SAFE-T Act, but what those will be and when they’ll come up remain unclear. Illinois is the first state to impose no cash bail for some criminal suspects with the Pretrial Fairness Act. That’s one of several provisions of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act lawmakers passed during the final hours of the previous legislature in January 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
Early voting starts Wednesday. Here's what you need to know

Iowans can begin early voting for the November midterm election Wednesday, choosing representatives in Congress, state offices, and county officials. Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to cast your vote. “Election Day is rapidly approaching and it’s important to have a plan for how you want...
IOWA STATE
Voter registration deadlines approaching

New voters have until Friday to submit their voter registration forms online or by mail in time for the Nov. 8 general election. The deadlines are also for voters to change their address, party affiliation or name. Mail-in registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 21 in order to be accepted.

