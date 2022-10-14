Read full article on original website
How to Get Chocolate Stains Out of Clothing, Carpet, and Upholstery
Halloween is fast approaching and after that, we have even more food-centric holidays. From trick-or-treat hauls to Santa’s cookies, chocolate is about to be everywhere for a while—but it doesn’t need to be in your clothes or on your carpet. Stains don’t have to be part of your life, even though what makes chocolate so good is also what makes it so bad: It’s so damn gooey.
Three Easy Ways to Make Your Own No-Sew Window Treatments
Dressing up your windows doesn’t seem like it should break the bank, but blinds, shades, and curtains can get expensive quickly. However, an ambitious DIYer can create simple—and inexpensive—window treatments with just a few hours of work and some basic supplies. How to make no-sew Roman shades.
How to Get Blood Stains Out of Clothing
Blood stains on clothing can be difficult to remove—especially if they’ve had time to soak into the fabric. Fortunately, there are a few techniques that you can try to get rid of them. Here’s what to know. How to remove blood stains. Though there are multiple ways...
How Late in the Evening Is ‘Too Late’ to Eat a Meal?
Recent studies have suggested that eating late at night may lead to weight gain, so how late is too late to eat? And while we’re asking questions, do we really know that you’ll gain weight if you eat a late dinner?. Why is everybody talking about late meals?
