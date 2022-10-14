Read full article on original website
Russia appeals for evacuation ahead of battle for Ukraine's Kherson
KYIV (Reuters) -The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they were under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow says it annexed just weeks ago.
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of thousands without water or power; Russia warns of battle for Kherson in ‘very near future’
‘In the very near future, battle for Kherson will begin’, says Kremlin-installed administrator; Russian airstrikes cut power and water
German foreign minister urges caution in China relationship
BERLIN (AP) — The German foreign minister says her country must avoid repeating with China the mistakes it made in its relationship with Russia over recent years. Annalena Baerbock said Tuesday that Germany must face up to a “competition of systems” between countries that believe in international law and cooperation and authoritarian regimes. German governments over the past two decades strengthened links with Russia — particularly in the energy sector. Berlin has scrambled to find replacement gas supplies as relations nosedived following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; Russia hasn’t delivered gas to Germany since the end of August. German companies have invested heavily in China in recent years, and China is one of Germany’s biggest trading partners.
German cybersecurity chief out after reports of Russia ties
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Interior Ministry says that the head of the national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence. The ministry said Tuesday that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency, German news agency dpa reported. Schoenbohm co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media have reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent. The German government said over a week ago that it was investigating the reports comprehensively.
Explainer-Why Venezuela's refugee exodus to the U.S. has been accelerating
Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. and Mexican authorities recently announced a new policy that would expel Venezuelans entering the U.S. land border back to Mexico, but allow up to 24,000 people from the country to apply for humanitarian entry into the United States by air.
Russian court rejects Navalny’s 2nd prison sentence appeal
MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Russia has rejected imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s second appeal of a nine-year sentence. The 46-year-old dissident is serving the sentence, handed to him in March, on the charges of fraud and contempt of court, in a high-security prison. Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for a parole violation. In March, he was sentenced to nine years in a separate case on charges of embezzling money that he and his foundation raised over the years and of insulting a judge. His first appeal was rejected in May.
Death toll from Russian warplane crash into city rises to 14
MOSCOW (AP) — The death toll from the crash of a Russian warplane into a Russian city has risen to 14. That includes three people who died when they jumped from a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze. The Su-34 bomber came down Monday in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission. The Russian Defense Ministry said both crew members bailed out safely. After hours of combing through the debris, authorities said 14 people died and 19 were hospitalized with injuries.
Poland’s judicial policy threatens payments from EU budget
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A senior European Union official says Poland’s right-wing government needs to show that it has fulfilled all the democratic requirements before payments from the bloc’s development funds can be made. Vera Jourova said Tuesday that negotiations are still ongoing with Poland on payments of 75 billion euros from the cohesion fund and that Poland’s new minister for EU ties needs to reassure Brussels. She expressed hope that Poland will not be left without EU funds. The EU is highly critical of Poland’s rule-of-law record and has already frozen payment of billions of euros from its pandemic recovery fund for Poland. Opposition figures in Poland warn that it would be disastrous for the country if also the cohesion funds were withheld.
US: French cement firm admits Islamic State group payments
NEW YORK (AP) — French cement company Lafarge has pleaded guilty to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group so a plant in Syria could remain open, a case the Justice Department describes as the first of its kind. Lafarge has agreed to pay fines of $91 million and forfeit $687 million. Prosecutors accused Lafarge of turning a blind eye to the militant group’s conduct, which included beheading kidnapped Westerners. The charges were announced Tuesday by federal prosecutors in New York City and by Justice Department leaders from Washington. Lafarge merged with Swiss company Holcim to form the world’s largest cement maker. Holcim fired the former Lafarge executives who were involved in the payments.
Mali accuses France of `duplicitous acts’ which it denies
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mali’s foreign minister is accusing former colonial power France of “duplicitous acts” of aggression and espionage aimed at destabilizing the troubled West African country. The allegations were immediately dismissed by France’s U.N. ambassador as “mendacious” and “defamatory.” The acrimonious exchange at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Mali Tuesday highlighted the depth to which relations between the two countries have plunged since a coup in August 2020 and the August 2022 departure of the last of thousands of French forces that had been in the country at the government’s invitation since 2013 to fight Islamic extremists.
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
Danes confirm ‘extensive damage” to Baltic Sea pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish officials have confirmed that there has been “extensive damage” to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea off Denmark and that the cause of the damage was “powerful explosions.” In a statement Tuesday, the Copenhagen Police said it had carried out a number of preliminary investigations of what it called “the crime scenes,” with assistance from Denmark’s Armed Forces and in collaboration with, among others, the Danish security and intelligence agency. The agency and the police have decided to set up a joint investigation group which will handle the further investigation of the incidents, the police said.
China defends right to protect consulate after assault claim
LONDON (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry says its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration. The comments came as Britain’s foreign secretary summoned the charge d’affaires at the Chinese embassy in London on Tuesday to demand an explanation for the actions of the Chinese consulate staff. British police said a peaceful protest outside the Chinese consulate on Sunday turned into a “hostile” situation when unidentified men came out of the building, dragged one of the protesters into the consulate grounds and assaulted him.
UN to vote on sanctions to curb violence, crime in Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti. According to the final draft obtained by The Associated Press, the resolution would impose sanctions on influential gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier and other Haitian individuals and groups who engage in actions that threaten the peace, security or stability of the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country. Daily life in Haiti began to spin out of control last month just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be eliminated. Haiti has been gripped by inflation, violence and protests. Political instability has simmered since the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.
‘Conquer or die’: Oath Keeper testifies that the group was ready to stop the election ‘by any means necessary’
A member of the Oath Keepers who is cooperating with the Justice Department’s investigation of the far-right militia group told a jury Tuesday that he packed his car full of weapons and traveled to Washington, DC, to stop Joe Biden from assuming the presidency “by any means necessary.”
French company to pay nearly $778 million as part of plea deal to US charge of providing support to ISIS
A French cement company admitted Tuesday to making millions of dollars of payments that supported ISIS and another terrorist organization as part of an effort to maintain its operations in Syria as the civil war escalated. The company, Lafarge SA, is paying a financial penalty of nearly $778 million and...
Relatives fear for lives of jailed Nicaraguan opponents
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Families of four well-known opposition figures jailed in Nicaragua fear for their relatives’ lives because of bad conditions at the infamous El Chipote prison. The four prisoners began a hunger strike to protest a lack of medicines, bad food and mistreatment after they were arrested, placed on trial for vague charges akin to treason. President Daniel Ortega alleged they and dozen of other political prisoners were behind 2018 street protests that he claims were a plot to overthrow him. Critics say he actually arrested them to eliminate any opposition to his re-election in 2021.
Biden, Mexico’s López Obrador discuss immigration, summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke Tuesday as a growing number of migrants from crisis-gripped Venezuela arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration announced last week that it would accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports. Mexico, meanwhile, has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land. The White House says in a statement that the leaders discussed “actions to reduce the number of individuals who unlawfully cross the U.S.-Mexico border.” López Obrador says they also discussed security, economic development and that Biden confirmed he will attend a North American leaders’ summit in Mexico.
Lebanon approves some banking law changes demanded by IMF
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s parliament has approved amendments to a banking secrecy law, a key demand of the International Monetary Fund before agreeing to a bailout program. Lebanese legislators late Tuesday approved the reiterated law with some slight changes, which legal and advocacy groups have critiqued as insufficient for international standards. Since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019, three-quarters of the country plunged into poverty. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value. The international community has been demanding major reforms before helping the corruption-plagued nation. A key demand by the IMF in a tentative agreement has been to allow the country’s tax authority to lift banking secrecy, which parliament’s finance committee rejected.
2 Indian laborers killed in Kashmir grenade attack
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say two Indian laborers have been killed in a grenade attack in disputed Kashmir, two days after assailants fatally shot a Kashmiri Hindu man. Police say the suspect arrested in Monday’s attack was an undercover militant. The two victims were day laborers from Uttar Pradesh. Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989, and tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict. A spate of targeted killings in Kashmir this past year has come as Indian troops have intensified counterinsurgency operations and clamped down on dissent and media freedom across the region.
