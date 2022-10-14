ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota weather: Hard freezes before anomalous warmth

By Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aY0En_0iZLzCBo00

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the Friday weather briefing and forecast, which includes the possibility of three consecutive hard freezes before an anomalous wave of heat arrives in Minnesota.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Sunday storms? 'Best setup in a while' but no guarantee

Here's today's video breakdown with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. Sunday is looking interesting. Just ask any of the weather experts on social media. Plenty of armchair meteorologists, real meteorologists and storm chasers are talking about the potential for severe storms in Minnesota and Iowa on Sunday night. "Best setup we've had...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

What does an early first snowfall mean for Minnesota's winter?

We got the first measurable snowfall out of the way and this year, it came early. On average, we see the first measurable snowfall (defined by 0.1 inches or more) in the first week of November. This year it came about three weeks early which puts it in the top 10% of early snowfalls. It’s only the third time it's happened this early since 2000.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday

It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning in Minnesota

It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.
MINNESOTA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin

A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

October snow rolls into Minnesota and Wisconsin

(FOX 9) - Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are seeing their first snowfall of the season. The snow won't last long as ground temperatures remain warm, but it is still falling….in mid-October. As of 6 a.m., the Twin Cities National Weather Service said they measured a tenth of an...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
MinnPost

U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas

Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

18 Reasons Why People in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin Despise Winter

You can feel it, can’t you? The wet, dark, and dampness of W-I-N-T-E-R. Did I Just See Snow in Southeast Minnesota...in mid-October?. I was driving back to Rochester, Minnesota on Friday from Wisconsin, and on I-90, coming straight at my windshield was the horrible white flakes we know as snow. I almost stopped my car because I was in shock that it was happening already on October 14th.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
81K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy