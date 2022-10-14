BERLIN (AP) — Police say two people have been killed and another seriously wounded in a stabbing in southwestern Germany. Police said that they were alerted to the stabbing in a suburb of the city of Ludwigshafen on Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old suspect, a Somali citizen, initially fled the scene and was detained in a drugstore. Police said officers used their firearms in the process and he was seriously injured. Police later said the victims who were killed were two German men aged 20 and 35. The severely injured person is a 27-year-old German. In line with German privacy policy neither the names of the victims nor of the perpetrator were given. Police said there was no danger to the public.

18 HOURS AGO