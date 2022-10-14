Read full article on original website
More than 100 migrants stranded near Puerto Rico await help
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities say they are trying to rescue more than 100 migrants stranded on an uninhabited island near Puerto Rico during a human smuggling operation. The nationality of the migrants awaiting help on Mona Island on Tuesday wasn’t immediately known. It also wasn’t clear if anyone in their group drowned before authorities were notified of the situation. The island is located in the treacherous waters between Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico and has long been a dropping off point for human smugglers promising to ferry Haitian and Dominican migrants to the U.S. territory aboard rickety boats. Dozens of them have died in recent months.
Mali accuses France of `duplicitous acts’ which it denies
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mali’s foreign minister is accusing former colonial power France of “duplicitous acts” of aggression and espionage aimed at destabilizing the troubled West African country. The allegations were immediately dismissed by France’s U.N. ambassador as “mendacious” and “defamatory.” The acrimonious exchange at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Mali Tuesday highlighted the depth to which relations between the two countries have plunged since a coup in August 2020 and the August 2022 departure of the last of thousands of French forces that had been in the country at the government’s invitation since 2013 to fight Islamic extremists.
Nigeria races to assist flood victims; death toll tops 600
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Officials in Nigeria say the death toll from this year’s flooding has risen to 603. Authorities have called the floods the country’s worst in more than a decade, blaming the disaster on unusually heavy rainfall and the release of excess water from the Lagdo dam in neighboring Cameroon. More than 1.3 million people have been displaced by the disaster, according to Nigeria’s humanitarian affairs minister. Sadiya Umar Farouq is warning that five states are still at risk of experiencing floods up until the end of November. At least 340,000 hectares of land also have been affected, worsening fears of food supply disruptions.
Russia's men in Kherson tell civilians to flee, pledge to repel looming Ukrainian attack
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson said on Wednesday they were preparing to defend it from imminent Ukrainian attack and urged civilians to flee as soon as possible.
2 Spanish tourists dead, 3 hurt in Turkish balloon accident
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Two Spanish tourists were killed and three others were injured on Tuesday when a hot air balloon made a hard landing following a sightseeing tour of volcanic rock formations in central Turkey, officials said. The accident occurred in Turkey’s Cappadocia region, in Nevsehir province, where...
German cybersecurity chief out after reports of Russia ties
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Interior Ministry says that the head of the national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence. The ministry said Tuesday that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency, German news agency dpa reported. Schoenbohm co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media have reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent. The German government said over a week ago that it was investigating the reports comprehensively.
German foreign minister urges caution in China relationship
BERLIN (AP) — The German foreign minister says her country must avoid repeating with China the mistakes it made in its relationship with Russia over recent years. Annalena Baerbock said Tuesday that Germany must face up to a “competition of systems” between countries that believe in international law and cooperation and authoritarian regimes. German governments over the past two decades strengthened links with Russia — particularly in the energy sector. Berlin has scrambled to find replacement gas supplies as relations nosedived following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; Russia hasn’t delivered gas to Germany since the end of August. German companies have invested heavily in China in recent years, and China is one of Germany’s biggest trading partners.
China defends right to protect consulate after assault claim
LONDON (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry says its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration. The comments came as Britain’s foreign secretary summoned the charge d’affaires at the Chinese embassy in London on Tuesday to demand an explanation for the actions of the Chinese consulate staff. British police said a peaceful protest outside the Chinese consulate on Sunday turned into a “hostile” situation when unidentified men came out of the building, dragged one of the protesters into the consulate grounds and assaulted him.
Berlusconi says Russia’s Putin gifted him vodka, sweet note
ROME (AP) — Former Premier Silvio Berlusconi was heard on audiotape boasting that he had recently reconnected with Russian President Vladimir Putin and exchanged gifts of vodka, wine and “sweet” letters. Italy’s LaPresse news agency published what it said were comments by Berlusconi to his center-right Forza Italia lawmakers. In the tape, Berlusconi says Putin sent him 20 bottles of vodka for his birthday, and that he sent 20 bottles of a sparkling Italian red wine to the Russian leader. The comments made front-page news as Italy’s conservative coalition divvies Cabinet posts before forming a new government. It will be headed by Giorgia Meloni, who has strongly backed Ukraine in Russia’s war. Berlusconi’s office insisted it was an old tale.
Death toll from Russian warplane crash into city rises to 14
MOSCOW (AP) — The death toll from the crash of a Russian warplane into a Russian city has risen to 14. That includes three people who died when they jumped from a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze. The Su-34 bomber came down Monday in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission. The Russian Defense Ministry said both crew members bailed out safely. After hours of combing through the debris, authorities said 14 people died and 19 were hospitalized with injuries.
Australia and Singapore strike agreement to achieve net-zero
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian and Singaporean leaders have announced what they describe as a world-first agreement to cooperate in transitioning their economies to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese outlined their so-called Green Economy Agreement between the two countries Tuesday after meeting in the Australian Parliament House. The agreement has 17 components that cover facilitating trade and investment in green services and collaboration between businesses to build green growth sectors. Australia has committed to reducing its emissions to net-zero by 2050 and Singapore is considering adopting the same target.
Hong Kong seizes drugs hidden in electrical transformers
HONG KONG (AP) — A multimillion-dollar stash of methamphetamine hidden in electrical transformers being sent from Mexico to Australia has been intercepted at Hong Kong’s airport, authorities said Tuesday. The 76 kilograms (168 pounds) of crystal meth was found Friday in false compartments in the three transformers, a...
2 killed in stabbing in southwest Germany, suspect detained
BERLIN (AP) — Police say two people have been killed and another seriously wounded in a stabbing in southwestern Germany. Police said that they were alerted to the stabbing in a suburb of the city of Ludwigshafen on Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old suspect, a Somali citizen, initially fled the scene and was detained in a drugstore. Police said officers used their firearms in the process and he was seriously injured. Police later said the victims who were killed were two German men aged 20 and 35. The severely injured person is a 27-year-old German. In line with German privacy policy neither the names of the victims nor of the perpetrator were given. Police said there was no danger to the public.
Danes confirm ‘extensive damage” to Baltic Sea pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish officials have confirmed that there has been “extensive damage” to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea off Denmark and that the cause of the damage was “powerful explosions.” In a statement Tuesday, the Copenhagen Police said it had carried out a number of preliminary investigations of what it called “the crime scenes,” with assistance from Denmark’s Armed Forces and in collaboration with, among others, the Danish security and intelligence agency. The agency and the police have decided to set up a joint investigation group which will handle the further investigation of the incidents, the police said.
Tusk requests investigation of Russia role in Polish scandal
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top opposition leader has called on the country’s ruling party to fully clarify the facts surrounding an eight-year-old scandal involving the illegal recordings of top politicians and coal imports from Russia. Tusk said Tuesday that it has long been clear that Russia was involved in the affair, but that a parliamentary investigative commission was needed to determine the scale of Russian interference and to what extent any Poles collaborated with Russian intelligence services. The wiretapping and publication of private conversations of top Polish politicians created a scandal in 2014 that damaged the standing of Tusk’s pro-European party, Civic Platform. That scandal helped the populist Law and Justice party win power the following year.
Relatives fear for lives of jailed Nicaraguan opponents
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Families of four well-known opposition figures jailed in Nicaragua fear for their relatives’ lives because of bad conditions at the infamous El Chipote prison. The four prisoners began a hunger strike to protest a lack of medicines, bad food and mistreatment after they were arrested, placed on trial for vague charges akin to treason. President Daniel Ortega alleged they and dozen of other political prisoners were behind 2018 street protests that he claims were a plot to overthrow him. Critics say he actually arrested them to eliminate any opposition to his re-election in 2021.
UN to vote on sanctions to curb violence, crime in Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti. According to the final draft obtained by The Associated Press, the resolution would impose sanctions on influential gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier and other Haitian individuals and groups who engage in actions that threaten the peace, security or stability of the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country. Daily life in Haiti began to spin out of control last month just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be eliminated. Haiti has been gripped by inflation, violence and protests. Political instability has simmered since the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.
World War II shipwreck still pollutes the North Sea’s ocean floor 80 years later
A World War II shipwreck is still leaking explosives and other toxic elements into the ocean floor of the North Sea more than 80 years after it was sunk. The wreck’s hazardous pollutants continue to impact nearby marine microbiology, as well as the geochemistry of the seafloor, according to new research published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.
Patagonia condor repopulation drive faces wind farm threat
SIERRA PAILEMAN, Argentina (AP) — It was a sunny morning when about 200 people trudged up a hill in Argentina’s southern Patagonia region with a singular mission: free two Andean condors that had been born in captivity. The emotion in the air was palpable as conservationists got ready...
Texas importer sues government in fish feud at end of world
MIAMI (AP) — A small Texas seafood importer has sued the federal government for blocking a shipment of fish from protected waters near Antarctica. It’s an ocean at the center of a diplomatic feud dividing the normally allied U.S. and U.K. governments. Southern Cross Seafoods says in a complaint filed last week that the decision to bar importation of Chilean sea bass was arbitrary and illegal. U.S. officials argue that the shipment could set a precedent that potentially could lead to overfishing in a sensitive part of the South Atlantic — while also undermining longstanding international agreements.
