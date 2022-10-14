ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, WV

Cedar Creek Fire Remains 0% Contained At 112,287 Acres

Resources: 90 engines, 55 crews, 106 heavy equipment, 12 helicopters. Firefighters took advantage of brief windows of opportunity to complete almost 2,000 more acres of firing operations to secure primary containment line along the west and southwest edge of the Cedar Creek Fire Saturday. Crews were engaged throughout the shift felling snags (dead or fire weakened trees) and burning to reduce ground vegetation between the main fire and the primary containment line. Firing operations included both hand ignition and the use of drones. Helicopter operations were grounded due to poor visibility.
Meet the ‘Forest Ninja Bison’ Living in Grand Canyon National Park

Bison typically spend their lives peacefully munching the tall grasses that grow on America’s vast prairies. But, as humans have encroached on the large, shaggy mammals’ preferred habitat, they’ve taken it upon themselves to find new homes. To that end, many bison, also known as American buffalo,...
Visitor Improvements Proposed For Valles Caldera National Preserve

An environmental assessment is being developed at Valles Caldera National Preserve in New Mexico on proposed improvements to the visitor experience in the preserve's Valle Grande District. There are two distinct areas of the preserve that currently receive the majority of visitation: 1) the entrance station area situated in the...
National Parks Quiz And Trivia #54

With 423 units of the National Park System from which to choose, there will never be a shortage of questions and interesting trivia to test your knowledge and provide you with a fact or two you can use to impress family, friends, and colleagues. See how much you really know before reviewing the answers at the bottom of the page.
Star Valley forest to burn

The Greys River Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest plans to do a 2,500-acre prescribed burn in Star Valley in the coming weeks. It’s part of the Star Valley Front Vegetation Treatment Project and consists of acreage extending from Strawberry Creek south to Cottonwood Creek, from the forest boundary to the top of the Salt River Range.
