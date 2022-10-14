NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street, the latest about-face for a market that has seen a lot of sudden ups and downs recently. The S&P 500 jumped 2.5% in the early going Monday, while the Dow was up 2% and the Nasdaq climbed 3%. Benchmark Treasury yields eased back somewhat from their multiyear highs, while in the U.K. government bonds rallied following news that the country’s new Treasury chief was abandoning nearly all of a series of unfunded tax cuts announced last month that had upset markets. Bank of America rallied nearly 5% after reporting earnings that beat forecasts.

STOCKS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO