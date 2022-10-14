Read full article on original website
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel is in the process of acquiring Maltese citizenship, report says
The EU is trying to ban Malta's "golden passport" scheme, which grants foreigners citizenship in exchange for a substantial investment in the country.
kitco.com
Chinese think tank calls for the creation of an "Asian yuan"
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The proposal was put forth in the September issue of the World Affairs journal by researchers Liu Dongmin,...
US News and World Report
French Development Minister Backs World Bank Reforms, Calls for U.S. SDR Loans
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - France's development minister is backing U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's call for the World Bank and similar institutions to vastly expand their lending, but said the United States needs to join France and other countries in channeling its IMF monetary reserves to poorer countries. Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, Secretary...
China’s economy is ‘in deep trouble’ as Xi heads for next decade in power
Hong Kong CNN Business — When Xi Jinping came to power a decade ago, China had just overtaken Japan to become the world’s second largest economy. It has grown at a phenomenal pace since then. With an average annual growth rate of 6.7% since 2012, China has seen one of the fastest sustained expansions for a major economy in history. In 2021, its GDP hit nearly $18 trillion, constituting 18.4% of the global economy, according to the World Bank.
NBC New York
Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal
Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
Wall Street opens sharply higher; UK tax retreat welcomed
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street, the latest about-face for a market that has seen a lot of sudden ups and downs recently. The S&P 500 jumped 2.5% in the early going Monday, while the Dow was up 2% and the Nasdaq climbed 3%. Benchmark Treasury yields eased back somewhat from their multiyear highs, while in the U.K. government bonds rallied following news that the country’s new Treasury chief was abandoning nearly all of a series of unfunded tax cuts announced last month that had upset markets. Bank of America rallied nearly 5% after reporting earnings that beat forecasts.
blockchain.news
African Crypto Traders Get a Community-Driven Token Created By CYF
African development-focused platform Community Yield Farming (CYF) has developed a community-driven token solely for crypto traders in Africa. Launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the CYF community-driven token is deflationary and has a distinctive minting feature and a limited supply of 100T CYF. The token comes with an algorithm...
Xi Jinping's speech: yes to zero-Covid, no to market reforms?
Even though China's economy is beset by problems ranging from a real estate crisis to youth unemployment, Xi Jinping did not offer any grand ideas to set the country back on track during his two-hour opening speech at the Communist Party Congress on Sunday.
equalocean.com
Decision Solution Provider YOUHUALIN Bags Hundreds of Mns of CNY from Series C
YOUHUALIN(Chinese:悠桦林信息科技（上海）有限公司), the leading business intelligence decision solution provider in China, bagged hundreds of millions of CNY from Series C funding round, led by V Fund, with participation by BoRun Capital, HNDY Capital, and Hainan Rongya. Existing shareholders Shanghai SAIC Hengxu Investment Management Co., Ltd. and 5Y Capital also participated.
Yellen warns of 'geopolitical coercion' by Russia, China
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said the global economy was facing "significant headwinds" and the United States was working to shore up its supply chains and guard against "geopolitical coercion" by Russia, China and others.
invezz.com
Bitcoin’s Proof of Work is a ‘feature not a flaw’: CleanSpark CEO
CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford says Bitcoin mining has value for BTC. Bitcoin has no CEO and is fully decentralised, and no one can just change its total supply of 21 million. Bradford's comments come a few weeks after Ethereum switched from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is the largest proof-of-work...
Watchbox Is Hosting a Traveling Roadshow Celebrating F.P. Journe and De Bethune
Earlier this year, Watchbox announced plans to expand to Europe with the opening of a new retail concept in Zurich. Later this month, the company will host one of its biggest events yet as it kicks off a traveling exhibition celebrating the work of François-Paul Journe and Denis Flageollet of De Bethune. In celebration of the visionary spirit of two of the greatest watchmakers of the modern era, Watchbox has created a roadshow called Two Decades of Complexity & Beauty – the Pivotal Collections by F.P. Journe and De Bethune. There, you’ll find more than 100 pieces from F.P. Journe and...
NASDAQ
EXCLUSIVE-China's state banks seen acquiring dollars in swaps market to stabilise yuan - sources
SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China's major state-owned banks were spotted swapping yuan for U.S. dollars in the forwards market and selling those dollars in the spot market on Monday morning, six banking sources said. The selling seemed to be aimed at stabilising the yuan CNY=CFXS, with the swaps helping...
Autoblog
VW investing $2.3 billion in Chinese autonomous driving venture
Volkswagen will invest €2.4 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to set up an autonomous driving joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics Inc. to strengthen the automaker’s tech presence in its biggest market. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new unit will develop automated and assisted driving systems for China,...
International Business Times
China's Overzealous Control Over Hong Kong Has Cost Beijing Its 'Peaceful' Taiwan Unification Pitch
Self-ruled Taiwan once again rejected China's reiteration to achieve the reunification of the island democracy with the communist mainland, clearly not like the one applied to Hong Kong under the "one country, two systems" policy. Taipei instead called upon Beijing to carry out reforms to its political system and build a free and democratic civil society.
americanmilitarynews.com
Silicon Valley titan Keith Krach calls for universities to divest funds from China
Silicon Valley veteran Keith Krach recently published an open letter call for university’s to divest from Chinese companies involved in China’s genocide against its Uyghur population. Krach — who served as the State Department’s Under Secretary for Economics during Trump’s presidency and now serves as the chairman of...
Invest in homes in Argentina, England, and more for as little as $100 via these fractional-ownership startups
US home prices are still hovering near record highs, making real-estate investing a costly venture. Fractional-ownership firms help people invest in real estate even if they are short on cash. Two startups that allow Americans to buy shares of overseas properties break down the process. Owning one home in the...
wealthinsidermag.com
48% of Ethereum Blocks Face Censorship From OFAC-Compliant Flashbots
For a couple of years now, MEV-Boost relays or Flashbots have become popular tools in order to gather the maximum value that can be extracted from Ethereum’s block production. However, in recent times, Flashbots have been controversial as people believe the technology threatens Ethereum’s censorship-resistance. This is because Flashbots account for 48% of blocks that are compliant with government-enforced regulations.
bitcoinist.com
China Seeks To Reduce Dependence On Dollar, Proposes To Issue An Asian Yuan
Amid the ongoing global CBDCs adoption, China proposes an Asian-wide digital currency to reduce the continent’s economic reliance on the US dollar. USD is unquestionably the most widely used international currency. The International Monetary Policy is also based on the US dollar. Many countries’ economies rely on the USD for international trade and exchange, while other currencies are USD-pegged.
