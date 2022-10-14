ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

MCPD Investigating Downtown Silver Spring Stabbing

Montgomery County police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday night in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “On Sunday, October 16, 2022, MCPD responded to the area of Ellsworth St. and Fenton Dr. at approximately 8:14 p.m., for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. It appears that two adult males were involved in an altercation when one of the males pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim has been transported with non-life-threatening injuries.”
Grand jury indicts DC ANC commissioner in deadly Va. DUI crash

A Fairfax County, Virginia, grand jury indicted a D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commission member for manslaughter in a deadly March drunken driving crash on the Capital Beltway. The jury indicted Devon Lesesne, 32, of D.C., on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Katherine Aileen Reyes, 20, of Montgomery, Alabama. The felony carries a maximum penalty of 10 years if Lesesne is convicted.
County police identify man killed in Germantown collision

Montgomery County police have announced the identity of a man killed Saturday night in a two-car collision in Germantown. Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown was killed when the Jeep he was riding in was involved in a collision with a pickup truck, police said Monday in a press release.
TEAM COVERAGE: Four people found dead in home after shooting in Prince William County

Police said officers found four people shot to death inside a home in the Woodbridge area Monday afternoon. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/four-people-found-dead-in-home-after-shooting-in-prince-william-county/. TEAM COVERAGE: Four people found dead in home after …. Police said officers found four people shot to death inside a home in the Woodbridge area Monday afternoon.
Search for man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel continues

VIENNA, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are sharing surveillance video and new pictures of a suspect who they said raped a woman in a hotel earlier this month. The surveillance video, which was recovered from Metro cameras at the Eastern Market station, depicts a heavyset Black man with short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde. The man appears to be wearing a large medallion around his neck and a black SpongeBob jacket.
Croffut Place Southeast Fire

A fire on Croffut Place SE in Washington, D.C. displaced two adults and 11 children. A fire on Croffut Place SE in Washington, D.C. displaced two adults and 11 children. As deadline for acting planning board members application …. Tuesday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to submit an application...
