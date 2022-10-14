Read full article on original website
Man removes woman from car at gunpoint in attempted carjacking
Montgomery County Police Department detectives are investigating an armed attempted carjacking in Gaithersburg.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Investigating Downtown Silver Spring Stabbing
Montgomery County police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday night in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “On Sunday, October 16, 2022, MCPD responded to the area of Ellsworth St. and Fenton Dr. at approximately 8:14 p.m., for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. It appears that two adult males were involved in an altercation when one of the males pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim has been transported with non-life-threatening injuries.”
WTOP
Grand jury indicts DC ANC commissioner in deadly Va. DUI crash
A Fairfax County, Virginia, grand jury indicted a D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commission member for manslaughter in a deadly March drunken driving crash on the Capital Beltway. The jury indicted Devon Lesesne, 32, of D.C., on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Katherine Aileen Reyes, 20, of Montgomery, Alabama. The felony carries a maximum penalty of 10 years if Lesesne is convicted.
dcnewsnow.com
Man Charged in Quadruple Murder in Prince William County
Police said they arrested a man who lived in a home where four people died on Oct. 17, 2022 for their murders. Man Charged in Quadruple Murder in Prince William …. Police said they arrested a man who lived in a home where four people died on Oct. 17, 2022 for their murders.
mymcmedia.org
Man Stabbed Following Altercation in Downtown Silver Spring
A man was stabbed following an altercation in Downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, according to authorities. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. “It appears that two adult males were...
bethesdamagazine.com
County police identify man killed in Germantown collision
Montgomery County police have announced the identity of a man killed Saturday night in a two-car collision in Germantown. Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown was killed when the Jeep he was riding in was involved in a collision with a pickup truck, police said Monday in a press release.
dcnewsnow.com
Man Accused of Murdering Four People in Home Where He Lives in Virginia
The Prince William County Police Department said a man is facing murder and other charges after killing people inside a home on Oct. 17, 2022. Man Accused of Murdering Four People in Home Where …. The Prince William County Police Department said a man is facing murder and other charges...
Advisory neighborhood commissioner indicted for manslaughter in fatal drunk driving crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022. A D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commission member was indicted Tuesday on manslaughter charges for a fatal crash that happened in March on I-495. A Fairfax County grand jury announced that Devon Lesesne, 32, has been indicted on one...
MPD: 2-year-old boy found unconscious in SW DC pronounced dead 5 days later
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a physical abuse allegation of a 2-year-old boy after he died on Tuesday. Police say the boy was found unconscious and unresponsive in Southwest, D.C. the night of Thursday, Oct 13. Officers discovered him outside in critical condition in the unit block of Atlantic Street, SW.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Detectives Investigate Fatal Germantown Collision; Victim’s Identity Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal two car collision that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 11:16 p.m., on Frederick Road at Plummer Drive. The initial investigation has revealed that a Silver 2006 Ford F250 was...
dcnewsnow.com
TEAM COVERAGE: Four people found dead in home after shooting in Prince William County
Police said officers found four people shot to death inside a home in the Woodbridge area Monday afternoon. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/four-people-found-dead-in-home-after-shooting-in-prince-william-county/. TEAM COVERAGE: Four people found dead in home after …. Police said officers found four people shot to death inside a home in the Woodbridge area Monday afternoon.
WTOP
Man identified in fatal Montgomery Co. crash
Police have identified a man who died in a car crash in Montgomery County, Maryland on Saturday night. Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown, was a passenger in the blue 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved in the crash. Montgomery County police said around 11:15 p.m., officers got...
WJLA
Woman raped at gunpoint at Tysons Corner hotel, Fairfax police release photos of suspect
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Department detectives are asking for the community’s help to identify a man wanted in the rape of a woman in her hotel room in the Tysons Corner area. Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Sex Abuse Squad are investigating a...
dcnewsnow.com
Two Men and Two Women Shot to Death Inside Home in Virginia
The Prince William County Police Department said someone shot and killed four people inside a home in the Woodbridge area on Oct. 17, 2022. Two Men and Two Women Shot to Death Inside Home in …. The Prince William County Police Department said someone shot and killed four people inside...
fox5dc.com
Search for man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel continues
VIENNA, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are sharing surveillance video and new pictures of a suspect who they said raped a woman in a hotel earlier this month. The surveillance video, which was recovered from Metro cameras at the Eastern Market station, depicts a heavyset Black man with short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde. The man appears to be wearing a large medallion around his neck and a black SpongeBob jacket.
Fairfax Police asking for help finding armed hotel room rape suspect
The suspect was captured on security camera footage at the hotel, as well as the Eastern Market and Spring Hill Metro stations. It was determined that the he got to the hotel by taking the train from Eastern Market and changed to the Silver Line at the Capitol South station and got off at the Spring Hill Station.
WJLA
Triple shooting reported outside southeast DC apartment building, police investigating
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people were shot outside a southeast Washington D.C. apartment building Monday night, Metropolitan Police confirmed to 7News. According to police, the shooting happened at the Bohn Apartments in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE. That block is now closed in both directions as police investigate the shooting.
dcnewsnow.com
Croffut Place Southeast Fire
A fire on Croffut Place SE in Washington, D.C. displaced two adults and 11 children. A fire on Croffut Place SE in Washington, D.C. displaced two adults and 11 children. As deadline for acting planning board members application …. Tuesday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to submit an application...
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
fox5dc.com
Police Chief gives update after 4 adults found dead in a Woodbridge home
Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham gives an update after officers found four adults deceased in a Woodbridge home Monday. Police were responding to a welfare check when they discovered the body. A person of interest has been apprehended.
