BTN hockey analyst Pat Micheletti gives out ‘Pat’s Pucks’ to 3 B1G hockey standouts following opening week action

Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Ready or not, the Lions will be back in the national spotlight next weekend
In 6 days, Penn State will have to take the field again. ABC will be on hand with its primetime broadcast crew. More than 100,000 fans, decked in their finest white garb, will file into Beaver Stadium expecting to be entertained. Even most of those nursing hangovers and swearing off the Nittany Lions for good this morning will be packing the bleachers or watching from the couch or the sports bar.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Michigan expresses regret for funereal day in Ann Arbor
Michigan should at least have the decency to put up a marker or something. Nothing fancy, mind you. Something small but tasteful off in some out-of-the-way nook or cranny of the Wolverines’ cavernous stadium. This is where the Penn State 2022 football season lost its life. The Lions were...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum ranks the top 4 teams in CFB entering Week 8
Paul Finebaum is secretly happy right now. The SEC analyst is a Tennessee alum that just watched the Vols knock off No. 3 Alabama. With that in mind, he took to SportsCenter on ESPN Sunday morning to rank the top 4 teams in college football and give an explainer as to why.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Iowa at Ohio State
ESPN’s Football Power Index is confident that Ohio State will easily handle Iowa in Columbus in Week 8. According to FPI, the Buckeyes have a 95.5% chance to defeat the Hawkeyes. These teams last met in 2017, a game in which Iowa won by a score of 55-24. Ohio State leads the all-time series with 46 wins to Iowa’s 15.
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Rankings: Week 8 AP Top 25 Poll released
4 B1G teams cracked the Week 8 AP top 25 Poll: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Illinois, the same as last week. The Buckeyes are rated as the No. 2 team in the country, with Michigan as No. 4 just behind Tennessee, who beat Alabama to jump the Wolverines.
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Jones becomes first player in over 20 years for Purdue to accomplish home touchdown pace
Charlie Jones continues to be a human cheat code for Purdue and its passing game. In Week 7, Jones became the first player for Purdue to account for 4 consecutive home games since Vinny Sutherland in 2000. In Purdue’s 43-37 win over Nebraska, Jones caught 12 receptions for 132 yards...
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer snubbed? Huskers react to star WRs absence from weekly B1G awards
Trey Palmer’s name was not seen on the Players of the Week awards for Week 7. This was even after he had a 237 yards receiving performance against Purdue. Palmer also had a 60 yard rushing touchdown as well, which gave him more total yards than Illinois RB Chase Brown, who had 233 total yards.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State deletes schedule announcement for Michigan game after rivalry troll attempt backfires
Michigan State football tweeted a graphic ahead of next week’s rivalry game against Michigan. Then it was deleted. On Monday afternoon, MSU football deleted a tweet with a graphic that had the Michigan “M” placed upside down to look like a “W.” The reasoning for the switch is a bit confusing, but regardless of the reasoning, it backfired horrifically.
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer, Nebraska WR, becomes first player in century to record mind-boggling stat
Trey Palmer was nothing short of unstoppable for Nebraska against Purdue Saturday night. Despite a loss, Palmer put up some of the best numbers the college game has ever seen. His 237 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards saw him become the first player with 225+ receiving yards and 50 rushing yards in a single game in well over a century.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football celebrates No. 18 ranking with special ticket offer for Michigan State game
Illinois is now 6-1 heading into the bye week after beating Minnesota on Saturday. The Fighting Illini are having a special offer for fans now that the team is ranked 18th. Illinois plays Michigan State on Nov. 5. To celebrate being the No. 18 ranked team in the country, tickets are going to be $18 for the next 18 hours. The sale officially kicks off Monday morning at 9 am.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin says Michigan Stadium's tunnel 'is a problem' following Week 7 scuffle with Wolverines
James Franklin mentioned the fight that took place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel before the second half of last Saturday’s game. Penn State ended up losing 41-17 after being down by two points at halftime. This is not the first time that a fight has happened in the tunnel....
saturdaytradition.com
Ludacris shouts out Illinois football after win over Minnesota: 'Throw the 1s up'
The Illinois Fighting Illini are tied for first place in the B1G West with Purdue. Yep, you heard that right. Usual cellar dweller Illinois has a legitimate shot at making it to Indianapolis for the B1G Championship this December. They defeated Minnesota on Saturday afternoon 26-14. Rapper Ludacris on Saturday...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin announces it will be without usual play-by-play announcer vs. Purdue
Wisconsin football will be without its usual play-by-play announcer on Saturday. Matt Lepay, the Badgers’ Director of Broadcasting, announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he would miss the game on Saturday as he attends a celebration of life for his sister. Stepping in for Lepay will be Mike Heller,...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard: Badgers 'need to know who is in/out' regarding transfer status moving forward
Jim Leonhard wants his players to be fully committed to Wisconsin or go ahead and make a move. On Monday afternoon, Leonhard addressed the growing concern of players leaving and going into the NCAA transfer portal since Paul Chryst was fired recently. Leonhard wants the team to want to be...
saturdaytradition.com
Coaches Poll Week 8: 4 B1G teams crack top 25
The USA Today Coaches Poll is here after an insane week of college football. 4 B1G teams cracked the top 25: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Illinois, the same as last week. The Buckeyes are rated as the No. 2 team in the country, with Michigan as No. 3 and beating out Tennessee despite a Vols win over Alabama.
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Saban approaching 'a very dangerous point of his career' after loss to Tennessee, says Paul Finebaum
Nick Saban suffered his first loss of the season on Saturday. Paul Finebaum debated whether or not he’s losing his touch with ESPN’s Matt Barrie. The team has had some close calls in 2022. The Crimson Tide barely escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over Texas in Week 2. Texas A&M almost upset Alabama in Tuscaloosa in Week 6. Saban got his team a 24-20 win over the Aggies after a goal line stand to end the game.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN experts update College Football Playoff projections following wild Week 7
ESPN’s panel of college football experts has updated their picks for the College Football Playoff field. After a crazy Week 7, the panel has a drastically different look heading toward Week 8. Most notably, Alabama — previously a unanimous pick to make the CFP — has slid down the...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana QB enters transfer portal following Week 7
On Monday morning Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle entered the NCAA transfer portal following Week 7. A redshirt senior, Tuttle transferred to Indiana from Utah back in December 2018. He will continue playing throughout the remainder of the 2022 season, with the opportunity to help Indiana to win more football games.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Boeheim throws major shade at B1G hoops entering 2022-23 season: 'They sucked' in postseason
Jim Boeheim is throwing some major shade at the B1G heading into a new college basketball season. According to Boeheim, teams play for the NCAA Tournament and for the ultimate success of a deep run in March. The B1G fell short of that during the 2021-22 season, so the conference ultimately “sucked,” per Boeheim.
Comments / 0