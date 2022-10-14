ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

BTN hockey analyst Pat Micheletti gives out ‘Pat’s Pucks’ to 3 B1G hockey standouts following opening week action

saturdaytradition.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State football: Ready or not, the Lions will be back in the national spotlight next weekend

In 6 days, Penn State will have to take the field again. ABC will be on hand with its primetime broadcast crew. More than 100,000 fans, decked in their finest white garb, will file into Beaver Stadium expecting to be entertained. Even most of those nursing hangovers and swearing off the Nittany Lions for good this morning will be packing the bleachers or watching from the couch or the sports bar.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum ranks the top 4 teams in CFB entering Week 8

Paul Finebaum is secretly happy right now. The SEC analyst is a Tennessee alum that just watched the Vols knock off No. 3 Alabama. With that in mind, he took to SportsCenter on ESPN Sunday morning to rank the top 4 teams in college football and give an explainer as to why.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Iowa at Ohio State

ESPN’s Football Power Index is confident that Ohio State will easily handle Iowa in Columbus in Week 8. According to FPI, the Buckeyes have a 95.5% chance to defeat the Hawkeyes. These teams last met in 2017, a game in which Iowa won by a score of 55-24. Ohio State leads the all-time series with 46 wins to Iowa’s 15.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 8 AP Top 25 Poll released

4 B1G teams cracked the Week 8 AP top 25 Poll: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Illinois, the same as last week. The Buckeyes are rated as the No. 2 team in the country, with Michigan as No. 4 just behind Tennessee, who beat Alabama to jump the Wolverines.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7

Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State deletes schedule announcement for Michigan game after rivalry troll attempt backfires

Michigan State football tweeted a graphic ahead of next week’s rivalry game against Michigan. Then it was deleted. On Monday afternoon, MSU football deleted a tweet with a graphic that had the Michigan “M” placed upside down to look like a “W.” The reasoning for the switch is a bit confusing, but regardless of the reasoning, it backfired horrifically.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Trey Palmer, Nebraska WR, becomes first player in century to record mind-boggling stat

Trey Palmer was nothing short of unstoppable for Nebraska against Purdue Saturday night. Despite a loss, Palmer put up some of the best numbers the college game has ever seen. His 237 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards saw him become the first player with 225+ receiving yards and 50 rushing yards in a single game in well over a century.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois football celebrates No. 18 ranking with special ticket offer for Michigan State game

Illinois is now 6-1 heading into the bye week after beating Minnesota on Saturday. The Fighting Illini are having a special offer for fans now that the team is ranked 18th. Illinois plays Michigan State on Nov. 5. To celebrate being the No. 18 ranked team in the country, tickets are going to be $18 for the next 18 hours. The sale officially kicks off Monday morning at 9 am.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Coaches Poll Week 8: 4 B1G teams crack top 25

The USA Today Coaches Poll is here after an insane week of college football. 4 B1G teams cracked the top 25: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Illinois, the same as last week. The Buckeyes are rated as the No. 2 team in the country, with Michigan as No. 3 and beating out Tennessee despite a Vols win over Alabama.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Saban approaching 'a very dangerous point of his career' after loss to Tennessee, says Paul Finebaum

Nick Saban suffered his first loss of the season on Saturday. Paul Finebaum debated whether or not he’s losing his touch with ESPN’s Matt Barrie. The team has had some close calls in 2022. The Crimson Tide barely escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over Texas in Week 2. Texas A&M almost upset Alabama in Tuscaloosa in Week 6. Saban got his team a 24-20 win over the Aggies after a goal line stand to end the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana QB enters transfer portal following Week 7

On Monday morning Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle entered the NCAA transfer portal following Week 7. A redshirt senior, Tuttle transferred to Indiana from Utah back in December 2018. He will continue playing throughout the remainder of the 2022 season, with the opportunity to help Indiana to win more football games.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy