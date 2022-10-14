Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Auburn finishes play at ITA Southern Regionals
BATON ROUGE, La. – Auburn's participants in the ITA Southern Regionals in Baton Rouge, La. wrapped up play on Sunday. In the doubles main draw, Adeline Flach and Kaitlyn Carnicella won two matches to make it to the quarterfinals before falling in the quarterfinal match on Sunday. In the...
auburntigers.com
Softball explodes for 30 runs to sweep Sunday doubleheader
PANAMA CITY, Fla.– Behind an offensive explosion that saw the Tigers score 30 runs across a pair of games, Auburn softball (7-1) swept its Sunday's doubleheader at Joe Tom King Field, defeating both Pearl River Community College and Gulf Coast State College. Setting the tone early with big first...
auburntigers.com
Tigers stave off multiple match points, drop heartbreaker at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. – A third straight 20-kill performance from Akasha Anderson wasn't enough to outlast Missouri as Auburn dropped just its second match of the season, 1-3 (25-15, 21-25, 15-25, 27-29). Both offenses were operating at a ridiculously high pace early. Midway through the opening frame, both Auburn and...
auburntigers.com
Carnicella to singles quarterfinals, Flach and Carnicella to doubles quarterfinals in ITA Southern Regionals
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Auburn doubles team of Adeline Flach and Kaitlyn Carnicella advanced the quarterfinals in the doubles main draw of the ITA Southern Regionals in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Carnicella also claimed two singles victories in the singles main draw to punch her ticket to the singles draw quarterfinals.
auburntigers.com
No. 5 Auburn downs No. 9 Fresno State, 16-2
FRESNO, Calif. – The No. 5 Auburn equestrian team closed out its California trip with a 16-2 victory at No. 9 Fresno State Saturday afternoon. The win moved the Tigers to 2-1 on the year. "The team rode great both days on this trip," head coach Greg Williams said....
auburntigers.com
Big swims lead to big victories for Auburn Swim and Dive at USC Invite
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – With six wins on the table at the USC Invite, head coach Ryan Wochomurka and the Auburn Swim and Dive program claimed five of them. Anchored by a deep roster, the Tiger men swept Hawaii, UC San Diego and host USC. Meanwhile, the women coasted past the Warriors and Triton, falling only to the Trojans.
auburntigers.com
Truckin' with the Tigers: Ole Miss
"Truckin' with the Tigers" is back this year. Senior writer Jeff Shearer will give fans a look behind the curtain this season as he tags along with Auburn football for road games. This week, Auburn is headed to Oxford, Mississippi, where the Tigers will face No. 9 Ole Miss on...
auburntigers.com
Bigsby's big day not enough, Auburn falls at No. 9 Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – Tank Bigsby rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns and Auburn fought back from an early 21-point deficit before falling to No. 9 Ole Miss 48-34 Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Trailing by a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, Auburn was one stop away from having...
College Football World Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired
The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season. Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.
auburntigers.com
No. 5 Tigers fall at UC Davis, 10-8
DAVIS, Calif. – The No. 5 Auburn equestrian team dropped the first meet of the weekend Friday, falling at UC Davis, 10-8. The Tigers moved to 1-1 on the season with the loss. "We rode really well today, but the scores just weren't falling our way," head coach Greg...
Watch fan run onto field during Auburn-Ole Miss game, get taken out by security
The Ole Miss Rebels weren’t the only ones running all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. The Rebels had three different 100-yard rushers against Auburn on Saturday, but it was the fan who might have had the single-best run of the day. It, however, didn’t end well.
Bryan Harsin to speak in Mobile on Monday after late switch
Monday’s C Spire 1st & 10 Club meeting in Mobile will feature an Auburn football coach, just not the one that was originally scheduled. Head coach Bryan Harsin will speak to the club at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Moe’s Original BBQ on Springhill Ave. in downtown Mobile. Associate head coach Zac Etheridge was originally scheduled to be Monday’s speaker, before Auburn subbed Harsin in on Friday afternoon.
Football Friday Night: Final scores for October 14, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final scores for October 14, 2022: WEST MONROE 43, WEST OUACHITA 0 NORTH WEBSTER 7, CARROLL 49 RUSTON 62, PINEVILLE 0 JENA 45, BOLTON 6 DELHI 58, BLOCK 0 ST. FRED’S 43, LINCOLN PREP 26 CEDAR CREEK 49, LAFAYETTE RENAISSANCE 6 DELHI CHARTER 64, TENSAS 12 OAK […]
WTVM
WestRock union employees walk away from big payouts in rejecting deal
Cottonton, Ala. (WTVM) - The lockout at the Russell County WestRock Paper Mill continues while negotiations for a new contract between the United Steel Workers Unions (USW) have essentially come to an end. The stalemate comes down to pay for overtime hours for workers and the company’s offer to “purchase” those rights to overtime pay from them.
