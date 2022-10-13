Read full article on original website
Related
siusalukis.com
Men's Golf finishes fall with a top-three finish in Iowa
The Southern Illinois Men's Golf team finished the fall season with a third-place finish Monday at the Iowa Fall Classic in Riverside, Iowa. The Salukis went 304-304 on Sunday in the first two rounds before bouncing back and firing a 298, one of the few team rounds under 300, to cement their spot in third place. Host Iowa won the event with a 294-302-288 to bookend the tournament with solid rounds for a total of 884. Missouri Valley Conference foe Valparaiso took second with a total score of 890.
siusalukis.com
Men's Golf heads to Iowa for final fall tournament
The Southern Illinois Men's Golf team will compete in its final tournaments of the fall season on Sunday-Monday when they compete in the Iowa Fall Classic, hosted by the University of Iowa. The Salukis will compete at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa. Last Time Out. The Salukis...
siusalukis.com
Salukis end homestand with win against Illinois State
CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois University (8-3-3) shut-out Illinois State, 1-0, on Sunday in its final home match of the regular season. "The girls battled well," head coach Craig Roberts said. "When we took our opportunities, we finished well." The first half went by without either team finding the back-of-the-net....
siusalukis.com
Football delivers record-breaking performance in 30-7 win over Western Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Quarterback Nic Baker set a school completion percentage record, connecting on 25-of-28 passes, as Southern Illinois cruised to a 30-7 win over Western Illinois in front of a big Homecoming crowd at Saluki Stadium on Saturday. Baker completed his first 15 passes in the game, which set a school record for consecutive completions to start a game and tied the overall school record.
Comments / 0