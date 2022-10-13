The Southern Illinois Men's Golf team finished the fall season with a third-place finish Monday at the Iowa Fall Classic in Riverside, Iowa. The Salukis went 304-304 on Sunday in the first two rounds before bouncing back and firing a 298, one of the few team rounds under 300, to cement their spot in third place. Host Iowa won the event with a 294-302-288 to bookend the tournament with solid rounds for a total of 884. Missouri Valley Conference foe Valparaiso took second with a total score of 890.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO