FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
It’s Mahomes vs. Allen, but CBS’ Phil Simms says keep an eye on Chiefs and Bills defenses
“The players know it is a playoff game. And they’re going to approach it as such,” Phil Simms said of the Chiefs-Bills game.
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying following KC’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
Tom Brady Says Rob Gronkowski Would Be 'Really Good' at Pickleball — and Calls Himself Just 'Alright'
"I'm alright for a 45 year old with average athleticism," Brady joked when asked about his decision to invest in a pickleball league Tom Brady would absolutely draft former teammate Rob Gronkowski — in pickleball. The seven-time Super Bowl champion spoke to the media on Thursday as he prepared for week 6 of the NFL season, and talked about his latest business venture: investing in Major League Pickleball. As he delves into the fast-growing sport, Brady was asked which of his current Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates would make his team. Brady's...
Bills at Chiefs: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Friday ahead of their Week 6 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium:. DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) CB Christian Benford (hand) S Jordan Poyer (ribs) LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) CB Cam Lewis (forearm) TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) CB...
247Sports
Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft
NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
Jon Gruden scores notable legal victory against NFL
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Friday scored another legal win against the NFL. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s attempt to move Gruden’s lawsuit out of a public courtroom and into arbitration this week, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. Allf ruled that Gruden’s contract with the Raiders limited arbitration to disputes directly between Gruden and the team, not the league as a whole.
Tom Brady curses out O-line amid frustrating first half in Pittsburgh
BOSTON -- Tom Brady has never been one to hide his emotions on Sunday. Rarely, though, does the viewer at home get to hear what he was saying.This time, sideline microphones caught Brady as he berated his offensive linemen for their play in the first half in Pittsburgh. It was ... not polite at all."You are so much better than the way you're [bleeping] playing!" Brady yelled.The audio cut in and out, but it then sounded like Brady said, "You get your [bleeping] ass kicked" when telling his teammates what's going wrong.(Video here, with an obvious warning for language.)Brady was...
Chiefs were on wrong end of this one. Let’s talk about loss to Bills at about 8 p.m.
That clash of AFC powerhouses did not go the Chiefs’ way, but win or lose, The Star’s SportsBeat Live crew is here to talk about it. They’ll be going live soon; join ‘em.
Woody Paige: Red zone numbers say Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson must find "Gold Zone"
The promised land from the 20-yard line to the goal line, termed the Gold Zone by Nathaniel Hackett, is the Broncos’ pyrite. The Broncos are headed in a deplorable direction to the NFL’s lowest Red Zone touchdown percentage in 20 years. In 14 advances to the 20 and...
Yardbarker
Watch: Who Would Stefon Diggs Like His Sister Date on the Bills?
Stefon Diggs gets candid on which teammate he'd like his sister to date on the Bills after revisiting a viral locker room video from his Vikings days on the third episode of The Voncast. Watch the full interview now https://youtu.be/neMdpBP4czc Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm.
SB Nation
The Dolphins’ shaded sideline is the truest home field advantage in the NFL
As the Miami Dolphins hosted the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 6 matchup, the truest home field advantage in the NFL gained a significant amount of exposure thanks to the FOX broadcast crew. With the the game in the second quarter, FOX cameras showed the difference in the temperature on each sideline at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Chiefs make several roster moves ahead of Week 6 vs. Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a few roster moves ahead of their Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills. In an expected move, the Chiefs placed DT Tershawn Wharton on injured reserve. Wharton suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They made a transaction earlier this week to sign Taylor Stallworth to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, who will likely replace Wharton in the defensive line rotation.
SB Nation
Aaron Rodgers is ‘quiet quitting’ on the Packers, and I don’t blame him
There are good teams in the NFL, bad ones, and every striation in between — but no organization looks more disinterested in playing football this season than the Green Bay Packers. Even when this team has been winning it’s in the most bland, uninteresting fashion. Every step of the way, and each week that passes we’re seeing the pride, the bravado, the swagger of the Packers fade, and the loss to the Jets on Sunday was the final rattle. We can call it, time of death approximately 3 p.m. CT, October 16th.
overtimeheroics.net
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6
This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
Mike Vrabel sends sternly worded email, asking for better officiating
BOSTON -- NFL officiating is once again in the spotlight. If it feels like an annual event ... that's because it more or less does become an issue every season in the NFL.While that's just a way of life in the NFL, Titans head coach and former Patriots star linebacker Mike Vrabel is hopeful that it can be better.According to Adam Schefter, Vrabel sent out an email to every NFL coach, every NFL GM, and the NFL officiating department with a simple request: Be better. "I appreciate the time and energy that goes into these videos," Vrabel wrote, per Schefter, "but...
Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate carted off, gives crowd an emotional thumbs-up
After taking a hit to the helmet, tight end Cameron Brate let everyone know he was okay as he was being taken to the locker room on a stretcher.
