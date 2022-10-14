ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 3

Jim Book
4d ago

Upon conviction hope that the maximum statutory penalties as proscribed by law are applied without any possibility of parole, multiple convictions mean multiple sentences to run consecutively and not concurrently...

Reply
2
 

KXL

Portland Police Ask for Help To Solve Cold Case

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police is asking for help to solve a cold case. Dion Matthews Jr. was found shot to death in the parking lot of Dante’s on West Burnside on October 18th, 2015. Witnesses described seeing people running and driving away from the shooting, but no...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man indicted for ‘unprovoked attack’ on Hillsboro police officer

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of attacking an officer near the west precinct in August has been booked into jail, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. The incident happened on Aug. 19. Police said 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano reportedly attacked 23-year-veteran of the Hillsboro Police Department Lieutenant Neil Potter.
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud

The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Man killed in NE Portland stabbing identified by police; suspect arrested

Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged. Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity helped firefighters make steady progress on the Nakia Creek Fire overnight. Portland artist Joey Edwards uses pumpkins to create chillingly realistic works of art!. Jury reaches $10.4 million verdict in 2016 NW...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland police identify 40-year-old man killed in Old Town stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the 40-year-old man who was killed in a stabbing in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood last month. On Friday, Sept. 30, just before 11:30 a.m., Anthony Matthew Hartley was stabbed in the area of West Burnside Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue. Hartley died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Man shot by Hillsboro police facing attempted murder charge

Police say Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano attacked an officer, resulting in shots fired. The man who was shot behind the Hillsboro Police precinct in August after authorities say he attacked an officer has been released from the hospital and indicted by a Washington County grand jury. According to a press release from the Hillsboro Police Department, 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano was arrested and lodged at the Washington County Jail on Oct. 14. The grand jury indicted him on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault, and assault of a police officer. The incident happened on Aug. 19, when police say Lt. Neil Potter was "attacked" by Aguilar-Mandujano near his duty vehicle behind the 10th Avenue precinct in Hillsboro. Potter shot Aguilar-Mandujano four times, and the suspect was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland in critical condition. A Hillsboro police spokesperson confirmed that Aguilar-Mandujano has since been released from the hospital. An arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17. {loadposition sub-article-01}
HILLSBORO, OR
clayconews.com

SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED

PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 dead in fiery crash down ravine near Troutdale

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a car crash and fire near Troutdale on Sunday morning. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a car on fire on SE 282nd. Ave. south of Southeast Division Street. The car was found on the west side of the road down a steep ravine. Gresham firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.
TROUTDALE, OR

Comments / 0

