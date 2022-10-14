Read full article on original website
Jim Book
4d ago
Upon conviction hope that the maximum statutory penalties as proscribed by law are applied without any possibility of parole, multiple convictions mean multiple sentences to run consecutively and not concurrently...
Portland police: Loaded guns found inside convicted felon’s tent
A 63-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance call was made regarding a tent at Northwest Davis & Broadway.
KXL
Portland Police Ask for Help To Solve Cold Case
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police is asking for help to solve a cold case. Dion Matthews Jr. was found shot to death in the parking lot of Dante’s on West Burnside on October 18th, 2015. Witnesses described seeing people running and driving away from the shooting, but no...
Portland police ID victim of fatal Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
Authorities have identified a man who died after a September 30 shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood.
kptv.com
Man indicted for ‘unprovoked attack’ on Hillsboro police officer
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of attacking an officer near the west precinct in August has been booked into jail, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. The incident happened on Aug. 19. Police said 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano reportedly attacked 23-year-veteran of the Hillsboro Police Department Lieutenant Neil Potter.
True Crime Tuesday: Teen’s killer is still at large
Killer of a Portland teen is still at large.
The Portland Mercury
Portland Police Once Again Withhold Name of Officer Who Shot Member of the Public
For the third time this year, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has refused to release the name of a Portland officer who shot a member of the public—despite a city requirement to do so. On Friday evening, just after President Joe Biden touched down at the Portland International Airport,...
Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud
The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
Street dispute ends in fatal stabbing of one man, wounding of woman in NE Portland; suspect arrested
Hours after he held a dying man in his arms, Christopher Kerby put a needle to his arm and injected methamphetamine -- what he called his “numbing drug” -- on a sidewalk in Northeast Portland’s Hollywood district Monday. As he shot up, the 34-year-old man recounted the...
Officials: Wanted man threatens Yamhill County deputy during arrest
While being driven to the Yamhill County Jail, officials said a man wanted on multiple felonies admitted to wanting to "shoot a deputy in the face" during an earlier interaction that led to his arrest.
kptv.com
Man killed in NE Portland stabbing identified by police; suspect arrested
Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged. Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity helped firefighters make steady progress on the Nakia Creek Fire overnight. Portland artist Joey Edwards uses pumpkins to create chillingly realistic works of art!. Jury reaches $10.4 million verdict in 2016 NW...
Chronicle
Federal Agents Raid Alleged Fentanyl Pill-Manufacturing Lab in Washington Storage Unit, Arrest Two Men
A confidential informant and an undercover federal agent told the suspected drug dealers they were interested in buying 300,000 fentanyl pills in exchange for cocaine. But they wanted to see the two alleged dealers’ clandestine pill lab before they’d agree to the deal, according to a federal affidavit.
kptv.com
Portland police identify 40-year-old man killed in Old Town stabbing
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the 40-year-old man who was killed in a stabbing in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood last month. On Friday, Sept. 30, just before 11:30 a.m., Anthony Matthew Hartley was stabbed in the area of West Burnside Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue. Hartley died at the scene.
Multnomah County jury awards $10.4M in 2016 gas explosion case
Two people that reportedly suffered physical and emotional injuries after a 2016 gas explosion in Portland were awarded more than $10.4 million by a Multnomah County jury on Thursday.
Man shot by Hillsboro police facing attempted murder charge
Police say Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano attacked an officer, resulting in shots fired. The man who was shot behind the Hillsboro Police precinct in August after authorities say he attacked an officer has been released from the hospital and indicted by a Washington County grand jury. According to a press release from the Hillsboro Police Department, 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano was arrested and lodged at the Washington County Jail on Oct. 14. The grand jury indicted him on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault, and assault of a police officer. The incident happened on Aug. 19, when police say Lt. Neil Potter was "attacked" by Aguilar-Mandujano near his duty vehicle behind the 10th Avenue precinct in Hillsboro. Potter shot Aguilar-Mandujano four times, and the suspect was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland in critical condition. A Hillsboro police spokesperson confirmed that Aguilar-Mandujano has since been released from the hospital. An arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Ford Escape hit by Corvette, driver dies; 3rd driver sought
More than two weeks after the driver of a Ford Escape died after a collision with a Corvette in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the case is now considered a vehicular homicide.
‘Vehicle of interest’ sought in Nakia Creek Fire
The Nakia Creek Fire erupted in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Officials earlier announced the fire was human-caused and now said they are looking for the people connected to a vehicle of interest.
clayconews.com
SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED
PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
Pedestrian killed in morning crash in SE Portland
A pedestrian died Monday morning when officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Southeast Portland.
Gresham man pleads guilty to stealing COVID-relief funds: US Attorney’s Office
A man from Gresham, Oregon pleaded guilty today for stealing more than $77,000 in relief funds for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
kptv.com
1 dead in fiery crash down ravine near Troutdale
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a car crash and fire near Troutdale on Sunday morning. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a car on fire on SE 282nd. Ave. south of Southeast Division Street. The car was found on the west side of the road down a steep ravine. Gresham firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.
