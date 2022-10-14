ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

architecturaldigest.com

The Story Behind T.H. Robsjohn-Gibbings’s Iconic Cocktail Table Design

"American houses have become the rubbish dumps of Europe,” wrote the London-born designer T.H. Robsjohn-Gibbings in Good-bye, Mr. Chippendale, his comical 1944 rant about the unabating Stateside obsession with antiques. He urged the nearly postwar public toward something fresh— not the cold modernism sweeping Europe but a contemporary kind of Americana with roots in pre-Columbian and early Colonial styles.
Apartment Therapy

A Creative Director’s Colorful Tropical LA Home Has the Most Envy Inducing Inside/Outside Living

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Emily Wassall is a consulting creative director for fashion, lifestyle, and interiors, and moved to Los Angeles from London 12 years ago, one month after marrying her husband, Fran. “I’ve been working in fashion most of my career, directing shoots, and building brands,” explains Emily. “More recently I’ve had a lot of fun bringing my style and fashion influences to interior design projects, working with residential and commercial clients as well as furniture brands.”
hunker.com

Leanne Ford: How to FEEL FREE at Home and in Life

Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes. ‌"It came out of my brain, not by any work I did. And I'm happy to be the face of it for now. But I think it's bigger than me and I think it can live a bigger life than anything that I can do to it, so I'm excited to see what happens and where it goes."‌ — ‌Leanne Ford‌
timberhomeliving.com

This Retreat Along the Coast Boasts Art and Craftsmanship

Breathtaking views from the watchtower are just the start of this timber-framed coastal retreat’s appeal. An observation tower adds interest and topography to the home’s cruciform footprint. The home reads smaller than its actual size with the front disguising the back section. Samuel Ebersol, general manager of Mid-Atlantic Timberframes, describes the home as its own unique design. He says, “There are so many different concepts. Outside railing posts evoke gingerbread designs used on homes on Martha’s Vineyard.”
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A “Cave-Like” Kitchen and Dining Room Receive a Light and Bright Designer Revamp

Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
Daily Mail

DIY dad! Father-of-three reveals incredible kitchen transformation for £4,000 after he crafted his own cabinets from MDF and installed a kitchen island

A father has revealed his incredible kitchen transformation for just £4,000 - after he crafted his own cabinets from MDF and installed a kitchen island. Adam Stephens, 40, from Surrey, made his own cabinets and kitchen island out of raw materials and fitted them himself to save money during the pandemic.
