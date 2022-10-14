County Executive George Latimer Reminds Residents to “Flip it Over” and Vote on Proposition One: The Environmental Bond Act this November

Read full article on original website
Where Is The Best Place To Retire In New York State?
Where in New York State is considered the best place to retire?. 24/7 Wall St decided to answer this question for not only New York, but the entire country. A very interesting stat that they discovered is that by 2030, 20% of the United States population will be comprised of elderly Americans. That means, there's a lot of people about to retire:
New York State legislators propose bill to address officer shortage
NEW YORK STATE — At a time when many area school districts are asking for additional police protection in schools, area police forces are experiencing “crisis” levels of attrition and struggling to find qualified candidates to fill those and other positions. Police officers in New York are...
preserve-ramapo.com
Rockland Legislature unveils proposed redistricting map
From Michael Parietti/Preserve Ramapo: Rockland County Legislature Redistricting Committee Unveils Its Proposed Map for the Legislature. Once again it is not fairly drawn. Public Hearing on the proposed map is set for Wed. Oct. 19th, 7:00 PM at the Rockland County Legislature. 𝘚𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘴 𝘢𝘨𝘰 𝘢 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘱 𝘰𝘧 𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘦𝘥...
New York Sending Taxpayers $475 Million In Relief Checks
Officials in New York State have confirmed that they are sending taxpayers an additional $475 million in tax relief checks. Credit: Busa Photography (Getty Images) According to Syracuse Spectrum News 1, eligible taxpayers are expected to receive the checks in the coming weeks.
New York State Will Spend $150 Million To Train People For Jobs
New York State is going to spend $150 million to make sure it has a well-trained workforce. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the state's workforce development grant programs today, October 17, 2022. The grants program will be administered by the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development within Empire State Development.
cityandstateny.com
Republicans seize on fear of crime in Long Island state Senate district
Republicans are in for a tough election cycle in the state Senate, but that’s not stopping them from seizing on whatever vulnerabilities they can. That means hammering Long Island state Sen. John Brooks on crime. The Republican State Committee and the Senate Republican Campaign Committee paid for fliers to...
Hudson Valley Judge Censured For Political Social Media Posts
The world of Social Media is a strange place. We as people have the ability to at any point or time we choose, connect to hundreds and thousands of people with a couple of taps on a screen. While that may have some advantages, it also has some disadvantages as one Hudson Valley Judge recently found out for themselves.
Bronx block party encourages voters to flip the ballot on Election Day
The Racial Justice Commission hosted a Block Party for Racial Justice on Sunday in the Bronx.
Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’
Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
Gotham Gazette
With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?
The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
New York State Ranks #3 In America On This Very Harsh List
Let's face it: we all have our own feelings about where we live. New York State, some would argue, is one of the worst places to live. (YET, we still choose to live here for whatever reason.) And truly, there's no denying that some here in our area really hate it.
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
Small Landlords, Feeling Squeeze, Joining Protest Over Rent Program
A handful of Long Island landlords are joining a bigger protest in Manhattan Monday morning to express their anger at the handling of a rent assistance program that they say has harmed them financially. The landlords will demonstrate outside the New York office of Gov. Read More ...
townofgoshen.org
Introductory Local Law No. 4 Of 2022 Town Of Goshen A Local Law Amending Chapter 81 “Streets And Sidewalks”
INTRODUCTORY LOCAL LAW No. 4 OF 2022 TOWN OF GOSHEN. A LOCAL LAW AMENDING CHAPTER 81 (“STREETS AND SIDEWALKS”) OF THE CODE OF THE TOWN OF GOSHEN TO ENACT PROVISIONS RELATED TO THE MAINTENANCE OF SIDEWALKS WITHIN THE TOWN OF GOSHEN AND THE REMOVAL OF SNOW AND ICE THEREON.
New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck
There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
PIX on Politics: NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan calls for people to get COVID booster
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the holiday season and winter coming, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan called on people to get boosted. Since early September, more than 375,000 New Yorkers have gotten the omicorn-specific booster shot for COVID. It’s now available for children as young as five and Vasan encouraged parents and children alike […]
These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America
Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
norwoodnews.org
NYPD Announces Proposed Rules for Obtaining a Firearm License
The NYPD announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that the agency is releasing proposed rules concerning the issuance of firearm licenses. According to agency, the proposed rules seek to amend gun licensing standards in light of the Supreme Court decision in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022), as well as recent statewide legislation governing gun licensing. If adopted, the agency’s proposed rules will make emergency rules, issued in August and September of 2022, permanent.
$200 Million Dollar Plan Set for Former Kingston, NY IBM Site
According to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, "an official closing on the eastern portion of the former TechCity campus has been scheduled, and an agreement with the purchaser, National Resources, has been reached to transfer ownership of the western portion by the end of the year." The Ulster County Economic...
