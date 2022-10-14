Injury Roundup: Bengals Release Game Status Report With Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams

Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 3-3 on the season

NEW ORLEANS — The Bengals are hoping to be at full strength for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Jonah Williams (knee) and Tee Higgins (ankle) both practiced on Friday for the first time this week.

Williams suffered a dislocated knee cap last week, but he's expected to suit up in New Orleans. He's officially questionable.

Higgins also practiced on Friday and is questionable for the game, but head coach Zac Taylor sounded less optimistic about his outlook.

Tight end Hayden Hurst is also questionable with a groin injury, but the veteran is expected to play.

Check out the Bengals' official game status report below.

