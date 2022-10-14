ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

Sunday Armchair QB: Oklahoma State edition

“Ugh, we were so close... Is it okay if I feel like I don’t want to live anymore?”. Words of infamy from the show King of the Hill still ring true today after yesterday’s latest chapter in the 2022 season saw the Texas Longhorns fall to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater by a score of 41-34. The loss drops Texas to 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Five observations and Sunday chat

Yesterday was a frustrating watch for Texas Longhorns fans. There is probably not a bunch I can type today to ease those frustrations on this Sunday afternoon after what we watched transpire in Stillwater in the 41-34 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. After yesterday’s watch I felt like I...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas falls from latest AP Top 25 after loss to Oklahoma State

After letting a double-digit second-half lead slip away in a 41-34 road loss to the then-No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Texas Longhorns (5-2, 3-1) also slipped out of the latest AP Top 25, falling from their place at No. 20. The Horns also fell from the USA Today Sports...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Inside the Numbers: Undisciplined and inconsistent play once again cost Texas

The Texas Longhorns have some questions to answer heading into the bye week after yet another meltdown on the road. With the loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Texas falls to 1-6 in road games under Steve Sarkisian, losing six of eight conference games in the last two seasons. While the loss doesn't eliminate Texas from Big 12 title contention, they will now need some help from other teams if they hope to make their way to Arlington to play for the title.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Live Reaction: Texas collapses once again against Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns again went on the road and went out sad, blowing a second-half lead to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, falling to 1-6 on the road under Steve Sarkisian. The Texas offense managed just three points in the second half, after building a 31-24 lead at halftime. Oklahoma State put together two touchdown drives in the second half with two punts, a missed field goal and back-to-back interceptions with the game on the line.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State final score: Quinn Ewers INTs stymie attempted Longhorns comeback in 41-34 loss

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns are in Stillwater on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. Central matchup against the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys on ABC. The Longhorns are riding a three-game winning streak as they seek to end a rough 1-5 start in true road games under head coach Steve Sarkisian while the Cowboys try to bounce back from a double-overtime defeat by the Horned Frogs last week in Fort Worth.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Fearless Predictions - OSU

I guess it's the Halloween game. Lots of black, orange and white on Saturday. And frankly, this is the first game I've been scared. OSU isn't top tier, but Texas is young and will likely have their moments like they did against Texas Tech. We come into this game with some good and bad from last week.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Initial thoughts from No. 20 Texas’ 41-34 loss to No. 11 Oklahoma State

In one of the more frustrating performances from the Texas Longhorns in recent memory, Steve Sarkisian’s squad fell on the road to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 41-34. Here are a few initial thoughts from the game. Texas completely collapsed. Again. There was a point when the Horns held a...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Texas drops hype video for road showdown with Oklahoma State

“Another great challenge for us this week, going to play a very good team on the road,” Steve Sarkisian said. “I think the key to the drill is one game at a time.”. The next game up for the No. 20 Texas Longhorns is a road showdown with the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, and it’s one that can go a long way towards their Big 12 title hopes.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State advanced stats preview

Last week, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns came away with a narrow 24-21 victory against the Iowa State Cyclones, who possess the best defense in the conference. As the winning streak continues, Texas will be back on the road and play the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, who I believed to be to the best in the conference until their loss to the TCU Horned Frogs this past weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas freshman redshirt tracker

With the eighth game of the 2022 season looming for the No. 20 Texas Longhorns on Saturday against the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, the concerns for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff go beyond the gameplan with three freshmen now at four appearances. So the Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Finally healthy, Texas WR Jordan Whittington has rediscovered his love for the game

Forget former head coach Tom Herman’s credo for skill position players to always celebrate with offensive linemen first — Texas Longhorns junior wide receiver Jordan Whittington had a different, long awaited-celebratory partner in the south end zone during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the Iowa State Cyclones.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy