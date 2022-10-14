Storrow Drive eastbound has just re-opened. At approximately 2 AM today Troopers from the State Police-Boston Barracks, along with Boston Fire and Boston EMS, responded to a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Storrow Drive at the BU Bridge. Upon their arrival, the operator, a 67-year-old Mattapoisett man, was out of the cab and was alert and walking around. He had no injuries of note.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO