mspnews.org

Morning Crash Results in Fatalities on 495 in Mansfield

Just before 4:00 AM today, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
MANSFIELD, MA
mspnews.org

UPDATE-STORROW DRIVE FULLY REOPENED

Storrow Drive eastbound has just re-opened. At approximately 2 AM today Troopers from the State Police-Boston Barracks, along with Boston Fire and Boston EMS, responded to a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Storrow Drive at the BU Bridge. Upon their arrival, the operator, a 67-year-old Mattapoisett man, was out of the cab and was alert and walking around. He had no injuries of note.
BOSTON, MA
mspnews.org

REVEREND KATE GALOP JOINS MSP CHAPLAIN CORPS

WESTPORT PASTOR IS DEPARTMENT’S FIRST FEMALE CHAPLAIN. Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in...
CHICOPEE, MA

