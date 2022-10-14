PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As we all tap our feet in practiced patience for our first soaking rain of the month, we can’t escape the local wildfire smoke up above. After a gusty and dry weekend, improvements came as a marine layer entered the area Monday morning. That is a temporary fix, as the wind will adjust back to our misfortune come Tuesday and Wednesday when that wind will shift the wildfire smoke from east to west, once again affecting the air quality in the region.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO