Multiple Clark County organizations shelter animals during Nakia Creek Fire evacuations
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just a week after the Nakia Creek Fire started before quickly growing over this past weekend, investigators are now looking for people who may have been nearby when it started. The Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency reported Monday that firefighters are making progress along the...
Sunshine Division
Since 1923, Sunshine Division has been on the front lines providing emergency food and clothing relief to our most vulnerable neighbors. It all started in 1922, when the economy had taken a dip and the City of Portland had to lay off more than 40 police officers. To compensate for the loss, then-Portland Mayor George Baker gathered volunteer civilians to serve in emergency situations, which would eventually be called the Portland Police Reserve.
October record: Portland never warmer this late in year
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While Saturday set new high temperature records in various locales around Oregon, there is one record truly noteworthy: Portland has never been this warm this late in the year. Records stretch as far back as 1940 at the Portland airport. Records were set all across...
A fresh coat of snow for Mt. Hood is on the way
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s nearly 70 degrees up on Mt. Hood Tuesday afternoon — which is not quite the type of weather that says snow is on the way. That warm air will be plummeting to below-freezing by the weekend. So the question is: are you ready for mountain snow?
Air quality alert extended until Thursday as wildfire smoke scatters across the area
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As we all tap our feet in practiced patience for our first soaking rain of the month, we can’t escape the local wildfire smoke up above. After a gusty and dry weekend, improvements came as a marine layer entered the area Monday morning. That is a temporary fix, as the wind will adjust back to our misfortune come Tuesday and Wednesday when that wind will shift the wildfire smoke from east to west, once again affecting the air quality in the region.
We aren’t slowing down Tuesday! Back to the mid-70s
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There seems to be nothing slowing down the heat yet this month. We have seen above-average temperature after above-average temperature. Tuesday will be no different!. High pressure builds back up the next couple of days, carrying our temperatures well back up into the 70s and...
Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
