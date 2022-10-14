ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Window Smashed at Hospital Parking Lot

FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to MetroWest Medical Center for a report of vandalism on October 12. The call came into police at 11:21 a.m. for 115 Lincoln Street in Framingham. “A vehicle parked in the lot had the window smashed,” said the Framingham Police spokespersn. Nothing was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Festival of Lights in Ashland 2022

ASHLAND – A large crowd attended the Town of Ashland and Ashland Indians Festival of Lights celebration at The Corner Spot this afternoon, October 16. The Festival of Lights, Diwali, is a major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. The Festival symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Public Lands Grand Opening Weekend in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Public Lands, a specialty store focused on outdoor and active lifestyle gear and apparel, and committed to celebrating and protecting public lands for all, is hosting a grand opening celebration Friday, October 14 and throughout the weekend, at its new Framingham location. The Framingham store is located...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Responding To Truck Fire

FRAMINGHAM – Expect delays on Route 9 in Framingham near Temple Street, as firefighters deal with a truck fire.. The fire happened just before 9 p.m. today, October 11. SOURCE will update when we have more facts. Photos by Joseph Norton.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland’s First-Ever Hometown Parade Saturday

ASHLAND – The Town of Ashland will host its first-ever hometown parade on Saturday. The parade starts at 2 p.m. traveling from the MBTA lot on Pleasant Street and ending at Stone Park. Some roads will be closing just after 1:30 p.m. They include: Pleasant Street, Tilton Street, Cherry...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, October 17, 2022

1 The Framingham Business Association will hold its monthly meeting tonight at Framingham Station at 5:30 p.m. The guest speaker is David Zamarin, who founded Detrapel. 2. The Coburnville-Tripoli Neighborhood Association will hold its monthly meeting tonight at 7 at the Columbus Club. The City of Framingham Planning Director is planning to speaker. There will also be a discussion about community gardens, a proposed all-access dock, and an update from Framingham Police on quality of life crimes in the neighborhoods.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick: Cyanobacteria Detected in Lake Cochituate and Fisk Pond

NATICK – On October 10, visual evidence provided by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) indicate the presence of a cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) bloom Lake Cochituate and Fisk Pond., announced the Town of Natick today, October 13. Residents are asked to avoid boating or swimming, including pets,...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

2 Killed in 5-Vehicle Crash on Route 495

MANSFIELD – Around 4 a.m. today, October 15, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on Rout 495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure...
MANSFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Paul W. Spooner, 67

FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts’ most stalwart disability rights advocate Paul W. Spooner died unexpectedly on October 8, 2022, after a brief hospital stay. His life partner, Winifred McGraw, was by his side. He was 67 and had been a resident of Taunton for the last 28 years. Paul was...
TAUNTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
