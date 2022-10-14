Read full article on original website
HOME OF THE WEEK: 5-Bedroom Colonial in Framingham Priced at $769,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 5-bedroom Colonial home in Framingham,. The 108 Indian Head Road property is priced at $769,900. Built in 1967, the property has 2,473 square feet of living space, and sits on just less than a half acre lot.
Police: Gunshots in Framingham For 2nd Consecutive Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive weekend, Police received a report of gunshots in the City of Framingham. On Saturday evening, October 15, around 4:30 p.m., Framingham Police were called to Herbert Street and Tripp Street for a report of gunshots, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The neighborhood...
Police: Car Strikes Framingham House at 5 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A car struck a house at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. There was damage to the vehicle and the front of the house at the single-vehicle crash at 22 Walnut Street at 5:19 a.m., said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The male driver of the vehicle...
Police: Window Smashed at Hospital Parking Lot
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to MetroWest Medical Center for a report of vandalism on October 12. The call came into police at 11:21 a.m. for 115 Lincoln Street in Framingham. “A vehicle parked in the lot had the window smashed,” said the Framingham Police spokespersn. Nothing was...
Police: Vandals Break Bus Shelter Windows
FRAMINGHAM – Two windows at the bus shelter at 200 Staples Drive were broken by vandals, said Framingham Police. The incident was reported to Police at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Framingham Police have no suspects at this time.
Fire Safety Storytime at Christa McAuliffe Library
FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe library branch will hold a special story time with firefighters on Monday, October 17. Story time is from 10 to 11 a.m. and is designed for children ages 2-5. There also will be a craft.
PHOTOS: Rini Wins Jack Abby’s United Way of Tri-County 5K Road Race
FRAMINGHAM – Saturday was a beautiful fall day for a 5K, and almost 600 individuals registered to participate in the United Way of Tri-County’s 5K run/walk sponsored by Jack’s Abby Craft Brewers. The 5K supports the United Way of Tri-County, based in Framingham. United Way of Tri-County...
VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Festival of Lights in Ashland 2022
ASHLAND – A large crowd attended the Town of Ashland and Ashland Indians Festival of Lights celebration at The Corner Spot this afternoon, October 16. The Festival of Lights, Diwali, is a major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. The Festival symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over...
Public Lands Grand Opening Weekend in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Public Lands, a specialty store focused on outdoor and active lifestyle gear and apparel, and committed to celebrating and protecting public lands for all, is hosting a grand opening celebration Friday, October 14 and throughout the weekend, at its new Framingham location. The Framingham store is located...
BJ’s Wholesale Club Completes Move To New Corporate Headquarters in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – BJ’s Wholesale Club, an operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced this week, it has completed the move of its headquarters to its new Club Support Center located at 350 Campus Drive in Marlborough, Massachusetts. The New England-based Club Support Center is...
Framingham Responding To Truck Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Expect delays on Route 9 in Framingham near Temple Street, as firefighters deal with a truck fire.. The fire happened just before 9 p.m. today, October 11. SOURCE will update when we have more facts. Photos by Joseph Norton.
Framingham Planning Director To Speak at Coburnville-Tripoli Neighborhood Association Meeting Monday
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Planning & Community Development Director Sarkis Sarkisian will speak at the October Coburnville-Tripoli Neighborhood Association meeting on Monday October 17. he will talk about development issues. The meeting will be held at Columbus Hall on Fountain Street in Framingham at 7 p.m. The meeting...
Ashland’s First-Ever Hometown Parade Saturday
ASHLAND – The Town of Ashland will host its first-ever hometown parade on Saturday. The parade starts at 2 p.m. traveling from the MBTA lot on Pleasant Street and ending at Stone Park. Some roads will be closing just after 1:30 p.m. They include: Pleasant Street, Tilton Street, Cherry...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, October 17, 2022
1 The Framingham Business Association will hold its monthly meeting tonight at Framingham Station at 5:30 p.m. The guest speaker is David Zamarin, who founded Detrapel. 2. The Coburnville-Tripoli Neighborhood Association will hold its monthly meeting tonight at 7 at the Columbus Club. The City of Framingham Planning Director is planning to speaker. There will also be a discussion about community gardens, a proposed all-access dock, and an update from Framingham Police on quality of life crimes in the neighborhoods.
Police: 1 Injured in Teen Fight; Extra Police at Framingham High Today
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police said one teen was injured in a fight involving “several juveniles” yesterday, October 13. The fight happened at 151 Beaver Street at 3 p.m. “One male was injured” and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. Police did not say if this...
Natick: Cyanobacteria Detected in Lake Cochituate and Fisk Pond
NATICK – On October 10, visual evidence provided by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) indicate the presence of a cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) bloom Lake Cochituate and Fisk Pond., announced the Town of Natick today, October 13. Residents are asked to avoid boating or swimming, including pets,...
2 Killed in 5-Vehicle Crash on Route 495
MANSFIELD – Around 4 a.m. today, October 15, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on Rout 495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure...
Police Investigating Attempted Vehicle Burglary at 4 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Police are investigating an attempted vehicle burglary on Lawrence Street. The call came in at 4:10 a.m. for 49 Lawrence Street of a man attempting to open a car door, said the police spokesperson. The suspect did not open the vehicle. He was described as wearing a...
Framingham Police Says It is Educating Public on New ‘Panhandler’ Law & Department Has Tools To Enforce It
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police said it is educating the public on the new aggressive solicitation ordinance and has the tools to enforce it. Four weeks ago, on September 20, the 11-member City Council unanimously voted to pass a new ordinance to address “aggressive panhandlers” on 20 roadways in the City of Framingham.
Paul W. Spooner, 67
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts’ most stalwart disability rights advocate Paul W. Spooner died unexpectedly on October 8, 2022, after a brief hospital stay. His life partner, Winifred McGraw, was by his side. He was 67 and had been a resident of Taunton for the last 28 years. Paul was...
