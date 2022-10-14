Read full article on original website
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injuries Piling Up, Pastrnak, Ullmark & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Five months after being eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round...
Red Wings Due for a Trade
The Detroit Red Wings have reached the next phase of their rebuild. How so? For starters, look at their opening night roster. You’ve got former 30-goal-scorer Dominik Kubalik on the fourth line. Middle-six mainstays Filip Zadina and Pius Suter couldn’t even crack the lineup. And then you have Givani Smith and Jonatan Berggren—NHL-quality forwards—waiting patiently in the AHL.
Maple Leafs at a Crossroads With Muzzin & Holl Pairing
The Toronto Maple Leafs have seen a revolving door of defenseman within their top-four. Even with names like Jake Gardiner and Nikita Zaitsev to provide stability as a second pairing in the past, it wasn’t enough as their defensive deficiencies caught up to them. With the acquisition of Jake...
Upper Deck Creating More Unique Experiences for Hockey Fans
Upper Deck hasn’t forgotten the joy of being a kid and opening up a pack of hockey cards in anticipation of getting your favourite player. In fact, they’ve added more ways to enjoy the sport for traditional memorabilia collectors in Canada and the United States as well as fans around the world.
Canadiens Prospect Report: Roy, Beck & More
The season has barely begun, and the Montreal Canadiens prospects are already making their presence known. Joshua Roy – Center/Left Wing, Sherbrooke Phoenix, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) A fifth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, besides the local media touting a francophone player out of the...
Red Wings’ Fringe Players Must Seize Opportunity with Bertuzzi Injury
In the game of hockey, opportunities are rarely given to individual players. Most of the time, they are earned through strong play in game situations as well as hard work during practice. However, sometimes opportunities arise through unfortunate means, with the most common example being injuries. Every team experiences injuries throughout an NHL season, and every team’s ability to overcome those injuries is usually determined by whether or not a team has players that are capable of stepping up.
Sharks Look to Save Their Prospects From a Disastrous Season
The San Jose Sharks have begun the 2022-23 season with nothing more than a whimper. After multiple crushing defeats at the hands of the Nashville Predators, the Sharks were looking to get on the right track by taking down the Carolina Hurricanes. However, that was not the case, and they got snuffed out in the game’s final moments. To make matters worse, the Chicago Blackhawks wiped the floor with them despite being in full-rebuild mode. Needless to say, the year is starting off on the wrong foot.
3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Win Over Senators – 10/15/22
Well, it didn’t come easy, but following the news that they would be without goaltender Matt Murray for four weeks that came down during morning skate, the Toronto Maple Leafs went out and took home a win against their division rival Ottawa Senators. Once again, the start fell on...
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 6-3 Win Over the Wild
After opening the season with a win and a loss in back-to-back contests, the Colorado Avalanche enjoyed three days of rest before traveling to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul to take on the Minnesota Wild. The Wild, who finished second to the Avalanche in the Western Conference last season with a franchise-best 113 points, entered the game with an 0-2 record. While it’s far too early in the season for a must-win game, Minnesota played with an intensity that had Colorado back on its heels at times.
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
3 Takeaways From Blues’ 5-2 Win Against the Blue Jackets
Ahead of the night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the St. Louis Blues were the last team in the NHL to play their first game of the 2022-23 regular season. The Funky Butt Brass Band stayed funky and lively as fans filed into the Enterprise Center with high anticipation of the night’s game.
The Maple Leafs’ Core Four After Three Games
It hasn’t been easy, but the Toronto Maple Leafs seem to be back on track. The sky looks a bit brighter today than it did on Thursday morning. Last night, the team beat the hard-working and much-improved Ottawa Senators by a score of 3-2. For those fans who like...
Jets’ Loss to Stars Shows Their Transition is Far From Complete
The Winnipeg Jets hit the road to take on the Dallas Stars on Monday night and demonstrated that their transformation is still a work in progress. There are areas that need to be addressed, and this game highlighted a few of them. After a promising start – getting on the...
Islanders’ Chances at Major Awards in 2022-23
In recent years, players and coaches from the New York Islanders have won a couple of the NHL’s major individual awards at the end of the season. Mathew Barzal’s Calder Trophy for rookie of the year in 2017-18 was the first of the major awards (Calder, Hart, Adams, Norris, Vezina, and Selke) the Islanders had won since Michael Peca’s 2002 Selke Trophy. Barry Trotz won the Jack Adams as coach of the year the following season, but now the Islander fans are looking for that next trophy campaign to get behind. Here are a few options for major awards Islander players could be in the mix for this season.
Maple Leafs Need to Stop Playing Down to Competition
Last season, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost both games where they should’ve won against the Arizona Coyotes. In particular, they lost 2-1 where they were met with an impressive outing by then newcomer goaltender Karel Vejmelka as well as playing down to their opponent on the goals against. Fast...
Lightning Lines In Search of Right Chemistry to Start the Season
The Tampa Bay Lightning knew they would have a tough road trip to start the season. With the offseason losses of Ondřej Palát and Ryan McDonagh, head coach Jon Cooper has been busy shifting his lines trying to find the perfect combinations. Some of the newly-acquired players are already contributing to the team.
Senators Fans Shouldn’t Panic About Slow Start Offensively
After losing to the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs, fans are questioning the Ottawa Senators’ legitimacy as a playoff contender. The offence hasn’t been producing as well as the team would have hoped, having only scored three goals in 120 minutes of play. The truth is, chemistry...
Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down: 2 Points, Injury Updates, & More
Welcome to this week’s edition of the St. Louis Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down, a weekly column released each week detailing ups and downs of the week that was. The St. Louis Blues finally kicked off their regular season on Saturday, Oct. 15, taking on a dangerous, yet struggling team in the Columbus Blue Jackets (now 0-3-0). The Blue Jackets have gotten off to a rough start this season, losing their first two games by a combined score of 9-3. In doing so, they lost star winger Patrik Laine for the next 3-4 weeks due to an elbow sprain. The Blues took advantage of his absence and handed the Blue Jackets their third loss of the season.
Anaheim Ducks Game Day: New Jersey Devils – 10/18/22
The Anaheim Ducks will continue their long Eastern Conference road trip tonight against the New Jersey Devils. The Ducks are on short rest after a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers last night. This is the first back-to-back for Anaheim this season. Last year, the Ducks were 6-6-1 in the second game of back-to-backs, with all six losses occurring on the road.
Canadiens 3 Up, 3 Down: Young Guns, Injuries, Scoring & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Montreal Canadiens 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. The Montreal Canadiens had a very rough preseason, going 0-6-2 and losing four games...
