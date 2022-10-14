Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Supreme Court Schedules Major Cases for December Arguments
The Supreme Court on Tuesday released its December argument calendar, featuring two highly anticipated cases that could reshape facets of American life – one on elections law and another on LGBTQ protections. Arguments in Moore v. Harper are set for Dec. 7, and could have massive implications for American...
US News and World Report
Judge Bans New Mexico Militia Blamed for Protest Violence
(Reuters) - A New Mexico judge has outlawed a militia group blamed for sparking violence at a 2020 anti-statue demonstration in the southwestern U.S. state where a protester was shot. The ruling came in response to what law experts called the country's first civil lawsuit by a district attorney seeking...
Ex-Pence aide shrugs off doubts in Indiana election post bid
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Mike Pence aide is sidestepping previous support for tighter voting restrictions and doubts about the 2020 presidential vote as he tries to avoid turbulence in his campaign for what would typically be a little-noticed election win by a Republican seeking Indiana’s top elections office. Since Diego Morales defeated Indiana’s current secretary of state for the GOP nomination in June, he’s given scant explanation for dropping his criticism of early and mail voting while Democrats criticize Morales as one of many Republican “election deniers” seeking to win state offices around the country Indiana Democrats, who last won a statewide race a decade ago, see a chance to defeat Morales in the Nov. 8 election. They are highlighting that he twice left low-level secretary of state office jobs after being written up for poor job performance and questions over whether he’s overemphasized his military service. Morales largely focuses his campaign on appearances at county Republican events and local festivals, brushing off criticism. He has not joined candidate forums with Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Mauer and skipped a debate last week with them that was broadcast by public TV stations across Indiana.
US News and World Report
AP-NORC Poll: Many Remain Critical of State of US Democracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen -- nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. Only about half of Americans have...
US News and World Report
Trump Ally Clark Asks U.S. Court to Block Disciplinary Charges Against Him
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Bossert Clark asked a federal court on Monday to intervene in a legal disciplinary case pending against him over his efforts to help former President Donald Trump overturn his 2020 election loss. In his lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the...
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. Imagine having to go into debt to stay in touch with a loved one — all while fearing for their safety and well-being. That is the grim reality facing 1 in 3 families of incarcerated people in the United States, thanks to the sky-high costs of phone calls from prison. So it is welcome news that California has moved against this cruel situation. Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a law to make all phone calls from state prisons free. Now it’s time for other states, and Congress, to act.
US News and World Report
Analyst Acquitted at Trial Over Discredited Trump Dossier
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump. The case against Igor Danchenko was the third and possibly final case brought by Special...
Health care is a moral issue first, economic second. Here's what conservatives must do
Polls routinely show people trust Democrats over Republicans on health care, and we've talked to voters about why. Here's what we concluded.
US News and World Report
U.S. Says It Raised Concerns With Riyadh Over Jailed U.S. Citizen as Recently as Monday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has raised with Saudi authorities the case of a Saudi-U.S. citizen detained in Saudi Arabia as recently as Monday, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday. Speaking at a daily press briefing, Patel said the Saudi government offered no information in advance...
US News and World Report
AP Top Political News at 12:44 A.m. EDT
AP-NORC poll: Many remain critical of state of US democracy. Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible. Nevada's 'Reid Machine' staring down tough test in midterms. Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year. Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate. Testimony: Oath Keepers ready...
US News and World Report
Biden Looks to Abortion Rights to Fire Up Democrats
President Joe Biden made a deal Tuesday with rank-and-file Democrats: Elect more Democrats to Congress, and he'll sign a law codifying abortion rights on the January anniversary of the 1973 Roe v Wade decision the Supreme Court reversed in June. [. READ:. Election ‘22: Races With No Rules ]
US News and World Report
Student Loan Forgiveness Application Website Goes Live
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible...
US News and World Report
U.S. Lawmakers Push for More Action to Help Struggling Haiti
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic and Republican members of the U.S. Congress announced legislation on Monday intended to help Haiti address a worsening humanitarian and security crisis by punishing members of political elites found to be colluding with criminal gangs. The Haiti Criminal Collusion Transparency Act of 2022, introduced in both...
US News and World Report
Biden Administration to Provide $2 Million to Cuba for Hurricane Ian Relief
(Reuters) -The Biden administration will provide $2 million to Cuba for emergency relief efforts following Hurricane Ian, the State Department said on Tuesday. The Communist government of Cuba made a rare request for aid from Washington in September after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to the entire island of 11 million people, killed three people and drove thousands from their homes.
US News and World Report
U.N. Agency Flags Concern Over Mass Venezuelan Expulsions From U.S
MEXICO CITY/CIUDAD JUAREZ (Reuters) - As hundreds of Venezuelan migrants were expelled to Mexico from the United States under a new policy over the past week, the United Nations voiced concern that shelters were being overwhelmed, leaving families without places to stay in the dangerous border region. More than 3,000...
