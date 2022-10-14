At 1:13 AM today Troopers from the State Police-Tunnels Barracks responded to a tractor-trailer jackknife on Route 93 north in Boston. The truck, a 2022 Freightliner with an Indiana registration, was leaking fuel from punctured fuel tank. Preliminary investigation suggests the driver lost control, for reasons still under investigation, at a curve in the roadway and struck the median. Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to clean the fuel spill, using approximately 80 bags of sand and a sander truck.

