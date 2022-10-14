ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

mspnews.org

Morning Crash Results in Fatalities on 495 in Mansfield

Just before 4:00 AM today, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
MANSFIELD, MA
mspnews.org

MSP, BFD, MASSDOT RESPOND TO TRACTOR-TRAILER CRASH THAT CAUSED FUEL SPILL

At 1:13 AM today Troopers from the State Police-Tunnels Barracks responded to a tractor-trailer jackknife on Route 93 north in Boston. The truck, a 2022 Freightliner with an Indiana registration, was leaking fuel from punctured fuel tank. Preliminary investigation suggests the driver lost control, for reasons still under investigation, at a curve in the roadway and struck the median. Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to clean the fuel spill, using approximately 80 bags of sand and a sander truck.
BOSTON, MA
mspnews.org

REVEREND KATE GALOP JOINS MSP CHAPLAIN CORPS

WESTPORT PASTOR IS DEPARTMENT’S FIRST FEMALE CHAPLAIN. Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in...
CHICOPEE, MA

