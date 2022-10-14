Read full article on original website
‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died
Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dies After Lengthy Illness
Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, has died at age 72, his agent confirmed on Friday.Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright confirmed to The Daily Beast that the actor died in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. She added to the BBC that Coltrane had been ill for the last two years, but she did not disclose what the illness was.“For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty, and after 40 years...
BBC
Robbie Coltrane obituary: Actor who could be funny or serious, but always compelling
Robbie Coltrane, who has died at the age of 72, became an international star as the giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter films. But his reputation in the UK had already been sealed, notably as the chain-smoking forensic psychologist Fitz in Cracker - one of a number of compelling and larger-than-life characters he made his own.
Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognizable Without Signature Beard and Mustache in New Photo
Johnny Depp has made a rare red carpet appearance!. The actor and musician stepped out for SiriusXM's Town Hall alongside Jeff Beck on Oct. 12 in New York. The duo are promoting their album "18." However, fans were quick to notice that there was something different about the 59-year-old actor's...
Drew Scott Reveals Sentimental Meaning Behind the Cradle in Son Parker James’ Nursery
Property Brothers star Drew Scott added sentimental personal touches to his son Parker’s nursery. The HGTV star and his wife, Linda Phan, revealed that one of the pieces of furniture in the room once belonged to the new dad and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott. In a video shared...
TMZ.com
Hailey Bieber Poses with Selena Gomez at Gala Event After 'CHD' Interview
The perceived drama between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez is all water under a bridge -- something HB confirmed in an interview ... and is now double confirming with a photo. The two stars cheesed it up Saturday night ... posing together for a photo taken by professional BTS party photog Tyrell Hampton at the Academy Museum Gala in L.A., where the stars were out in force and dressed to the nines amid Oscar season.
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Photos with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: 'Parents'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are excited for their next chapter. The pregnant Flight Attendant actress shared new photos of her baby bump on her Instagram Story on Thursday, days after revealing she's expecting a daughter with her Ozark actor beau. In the first photo, the couple poses together with...
People Are Freaking out Over Fan Art of a Live-Action Flounder for the 'Little Mermaid' Adaptation
The live-action adaptations of beloved Disney animated films have already sparked plenty of controversies. Historically, the films have been criticized or flat-out panned for failing to capture the magic of the initial films in lieu of corrective storytelling and shallow attempts at inclusivity. Recently, Disney's live-action Pinocchio was lambasted for...
Prevention
Celebrities Are Losing It Over Kaley Cuoco’s Emotional Baby News With Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco may be famous for portraying Penny on The Big Bang Theory, but she is about to embark on her most important role yet: becoming a mother. On October 11, The Flight Attendant actress announced on Instagram that she and her boyfriend, Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, are expecting their first child together. In a series of photos documenting the beginning of her pregnancy, Kaley also revealed the couple will welcome a baby girl sometime in the next year.
Brendan Fraser Explains Why Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Film Flopped
Brendan Fraser shared his thoughts about why the 2017 Mummy reboot simply didn't work. Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell in the iconic 1999 film The Mummy, as well as its two sequels. Playing a new character named Nick Morton, Tom Cruise took over the starring role for Universal's more horror-minded...
Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ Series Is Based on a Horrifying True Story
'The Watcher' series on Netflix hit the streamer on Oct. 13. It's based on a true story and the house still stands in Westfield, New Jersey.
Fury Over Video of Children Interrupting Wedding First Dance: 'Say No Kids'
"This is the exact reason we had an adult-only wedding," said one viewer.
Velma Officially Confirmed as Gay in New ‘Scooby-Doo’
Velma Dinkley is finally depicted as a lesbian in the new Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! movie. It’s something that other writers have attempted to show in a more direct way, but for one reason or another, has never panned out. In the case of the James Gunn Scooby-Doo movies from the early 2000s, it came down to studio interference.
Chris Pratt Does Not Sound Like Mario in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Trailer
When the trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog animated movie premiered, fans freaked out. Whoever appeared in that trailer was not Sonic the Hedgehog. And they freaked out so loudly that Paramount actually decided to delay the movie and make the character look more like the version of the critter from the games. It all worked out; Sonic looked better, the movie was a hit, and got a sequel.
Tara Reid Is Trying to Get a ‘Josie and the Pussycats’ Sequel Going
Tara Reid is hoping to get Josie and the Pussycats trending so that a sequel can be made. Reid kick-started her campaign for a sequel on social media. In a TikTok video, she said she's "excited" about the potential for a new installment, and that fans should let her know in the comments if they want one.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Opening Credits: What’s That Song?
Hocus Pocus 2 debuted on Disney+ on Sept. 30 and it immediately cast a spell on fans all across the world. Aside from the general nostalgia for the original 1993 film, many viewers took an interest in the sequel's soundtrack — in particular the song that plays right after the opening of the film sequence, when the movie flashes forward to present day.
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Review: One of the Best Netflix Originals of 2022
'The School for Good and Evil' gives fans a new twist on how fairy tales get mad, and there's lots to love about this Netflix Original from Paul Feig.
Megan Thee Stallion Hints at ‘Stranger Things’ Final Season Role
Megan Thee Stallion might be adding to her filmography with an upcoming role in the award-winning Netflix series Stranger Things. On Friday afternoon (Oct. 7), Hot Girl Meg shared a post on Instagram, which included a series of photos. The first four photos in the series just show Megan posing in front of a building. However, the fifth photo sees the Houston rapper standing in front of what appears to be a green screen holding a card with the title Stranger Things on it. The second to last photo in the slide shows Megan in what looks like a dressing room sitting in a director's chair that has Netflix written on it.
PopCrush
