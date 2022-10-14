Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Usse Partnership, Demands to See All Books and Records
Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against spirit company Bacardi, over the brand’s lack of financial clarity involving their partnership with D’Usse. Per TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by Hov’s company SC Liquor, which is demanding Bacardi open their books so that the Roc-a-Fella mogul can see exactly how much he’s making with D’Usse, the cognac brand in which Bacardi and Jay are 50/50 partners.
Complex
Hanifa Launches Fall/Winter 2022 Presentation, Live Shopping Session
Hanifa, the global luxury brand founded by Anifa Mvuemba, rolled out its Fall/Winter 2022 presentation on Monday. As announced in the days leading up to the reveal, Monday’s presentation (available here) was followed by a live shopping session with Mvuemba, who was joined by @highlowluxxe. Below, get a closer...
Complex
2 Chainz to Host Amazon Music Live Concert Series
The new Amazon Music Live concert series is set to launch later this month with host 2 Chainz. Amazon Music Live will premiere on Oct. 27 with a performance from Lil Baby, who’s set to give fans live versions of several It’s Only Me tracks, plus a selection of past catalog favorites. The series is timed to coincide with Thursday Night Football, which itself overlaps with the eve of each Friday’s batch of new music releases.
Complex
HIP Showcases Global Craftsmanship In Pre-Fall ’22 Lookbook
Leeds-based retailer HIP has officially unveiled its Pre-Fall 2022 lookbook, highlighting a unique curation of seasonal pieces which explore craftsmanship, a range of personal styles and a compelling narrative. Credited as being one of the first Black-owned contemporary menswear retailers to come out of the UK, HIP has long been...
Comments / 0