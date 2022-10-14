The new Amazon Music Live concert series is set to launch later this month with host 2 Chainz. Amazon Music Live will premiere on Oct. 27 with a performance from Lil Baby, who’s set to give fans live versions of several It’s Only Me tracks, plus a selection of past catalog favorites. The series is timed to coincide with Thursday Night Football, which itself overlaps with the eve of each Friday’s batch of new music releases.

