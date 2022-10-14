Angels News: Joe Maddon Could See Himself Working with Halos GM Again

He has no hard feelings towards his former team.

Joe Maddon was fired by Angels General Manager Perry Minasian back in June during a 12-game skid.

The move came as a bit of a surprise, as, prior to the losing streak, the Angels were 27-17 and looked like one of the better teams in all of baseball.

But Minasian had to make a change, and usually, that starts at the top.

So Maddon was relieved of his duties, and the Angels went 47-59 the rest of the way with interim manager (and now their 2023 manager) Phil Nevin.

Maddon's name has recirculated in the news recently, ahead of the release of his new book, in which he highlights the changes in today's game of baseball that he feels are ruining the game. A certain incident with Minasian has garnered a ton of attention.

But Maddon joined Petros and Money on AM570 to talk about his Angels tenure, and assured them he's totally moved on from it all.

“I’m good. Honestly, I am," Maddon said. "That’s home. And I really, really wanted to be part of the resurrection there. And, of course, you saw what happened, we had a 12-game losing streak and that was it. But I honestly have no hard feelings to Perry whatsoever."

Maddon then took it one step further, saying he could even see himself working with Minasian again in the future.

"Perry and I, I still consider him a friend," Maddon said. "I do believe, weirdly, at some point we actually could work together again. It was just a matter, it got to the point where he felt like he had to do something and I was the guy, which I preferred over him letting any of our coaches go. I think there’s an excellent coaching staff down there. So, yeah it happens, it happens in baseball, it happened to me."

A lot of people wouldn't have this attitude after getting fired, but its a testament to just how great of a guy Maddon is. It's no surprise he's been a full-time manager with three different teams since 2006, and may not even be done with the sport of baseball yet.