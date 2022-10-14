Read full article on original website
A 300-foot subterranean chamber in Jerusalem is the site where the biblical King Zedekiah was blinded
The story of Zedekiah in the Bible was that he was the last king of Judah before the destruction of Jerusalem by king Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon. When Nebuchadnezzar captured Jerusalem in 589 BC, Zedekiah and his followers were also caught. Zedekiah suffered terribly as his sons were put to death in front of him and his eyes were put out so that he was blinded.
Where Did Simchat Torah Customs Come From?
The evolution of Simchat Torah as part of the Shemini Atzeret celebrations originated in Babylon and was not even observed in Eretz Yisrael until the end of the Gaonic period.1 For Babylonian Jewry, Simchat Torah celebrated the completion of the annual Torah-reading cycle. As is the custom today, the Torah was divided up into 54 separate parshiot, with a different parsha (and sometimes two) being read every Shabbat, thereby completing the entire Torah each year.
