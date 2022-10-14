ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Where Did Simchat Torah Customs Come From?

The evolution of Simchat Torah as part of the Shemini Atzeret celebrations originated in Babylon and was not even observed in Eretz Yisrael until the end of the Gaonic period.1 For Babylonian Jewry, Simchat Torah celebrated the completion of the annual Torah-reading cycle. As is the custom today, the Torah was divided up into 54 separate parshiot, with a different parsha (and sometimes two) being read every Shabbat, thereby completing the entire Torah each year.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy