High-Resolution Campus Maps Will Strengthen Efforts to Protect Students and Teachers. SMYRNA, Del. (October 17, 2022) — The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and its Comprehensive School Safety Program will invest almost $1 million to enhance school security statewide by providing accurate and uniform maps for all of Delaware’s 19 public school districts and charter schools to enable law enforcement and first responders to react swiftly during emergencies in unfamiliar environments. Delaware’s General Assembly provided the funding this year as part of a $10 million allocation to the School Safety and Security Fund, which was originally established in 2018. Under the bill, $1 million was provided to the Department of Safety and Homeland Security for “school mapping, reporting application, and threat assessment tools.”

