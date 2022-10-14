Read full article on original website
Related
delaware.gov
Delaware Launches School Security Initiative
High-Resolution Campus Maps Will Strengthen Efforts to Protect Students and Teachers. SMYRNA, Del. (October 17, 2022) — The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and its Comprehensive School Safety Program will invest almost $1 million to enhance school security statewide by providing accurate and uniform maps for all of Delaware’s 19 public school districts and charter schools to enable law enforcement and first responders to react swiftly during emergencies in unfamiliar environments. Delaware’s General Assembly provided the funding this year as part of a $10 million allocation to the School Safety and Security Fund, which was originally established in 2018. Under the bill, $1 million was provided to the Department of Safety and Homeland Security for “school mapping, reporting application, and threat assessment tools.”
delaware.gov
Auditor’s Office Remains #1 on Oversight.gov
DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness said today that her office has remained the No. 1 ranking for state and local agencies that have uploaded reports to a website that seeks to improve transparency and accountability for federal, state and local agencies nationwide. “Oversight.gov was created by the...
delaware.gov
Sixth Consecutive Workers’ Comp Rate Decrease Expected
Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro announced today that workers’ compensation insurance rates will decrease for the sixth year in a row, effective December 1, 2022. Both the voluntary market and the residual market will see rate decreases in the double digits. “Lowering worker’s compensations costs time and time again helps...
Comments / 0