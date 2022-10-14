Read full article on original website
The Last Chairlift by John Irving review – an outlandish family epic
This novel is not for those without readerly stamina. At 912 pages, you are going to have to love John Irving dearly, or have a passion for reading novels come hell or high water. If the former, then it’s hard to see the publication of The Last Chairlift as anything other than good news, in so far as there’s now a great deal more Irving to read. But what about those of us in the latter camp who are only, say, Irving-curious?
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Review: One of the Best Netflix Originals of 2022
'The School for Good and Evil' gives fans a new twist on how fairy tales get mad, and there's lots to love about this Netflix Original from Paul Feig.
Boston Kitty Named Buzz Lightyear for Unfortunate Reason That Was Fixed
Oh, cats. They are so cute and so crazy. This little one is gonna be okay. The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Field Services Department helped Fall River Animal Control rescue a neighborhood roaming kitten who somehow got her head in a glass bowl of some type. Hence...
