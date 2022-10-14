ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

Nick 97.5

Overturned Dump Truck Closes Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday Morning

Several lanes of Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard were closed Monday morning after a dump truck overturned and spilled the load it was carrying on the highway. The Alabama Department of Transportation posted about the accident on social media just before 9 a.m., and crews were still working on getting the truck upright and cleaning the roadway at the time of this report.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches

Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa’s Premiere Condo is in the Heart of Crimson Tide Land

One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive condos just hit the market and it is in the heart of everything Crimson Tide. This 2,663-square-foot condo is listed by Natalie Devicente with Southern Roots Realty LLC. “The ultimate luxury penthouse Game Day condo with views of the University of Alabama football practice field & Bryant-Denny Stadium from your wrap-around balcony,” said the agent.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Li-Cycle Opens Lithium Battery Recycling Plant in Tuscaloosa

A company aiming to make the increasing electrification of the automotive industry more sustainable has opened a lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Tuscaloosa. Li-Cycle, an industry leader in the field, already operates three "Spokes" in North America, and the Tuscaloosa plant will become their fourth. With Mercedes' new battery plant...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Bite This: Will Tuscaloosa’s Daylight Donuts Make This Donut Snob Happy?

I’ve wanted to try Daylight Donuts for a long time. Every time I drive by there are always cars at the drive-thru. That’s a good sign. My father loved all things donuts. For his alone time, he would venture out to the corner store, coffee shop, diner, or whatever, for a cup of coffee and a donut. He did a whole thing where he dunked his donut in his coffee; so naturally, I picked up that habit as well.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Congresswoman Terri Sewell To Host Town Hall in Tuscaloosa Tuesday

U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell will be in Tuscaloosa Tuesday morning for a town hall with her constituents, she said on social media Monday morning. Sewell said on Twitter that she will be at the McDonald Hughes Center at 3101 Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday morning to meet local residents, give an update on what's going on in Washington and hear thoughts from those in attendance.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell

Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa, AL
